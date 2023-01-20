Don't miss your chance to own the ultimate muscle car!. The Pontiac GTO is an exceptional car, no matter what way you look at it. Whether it's the original '64 GTO that started the muscle car revolution or the 2004 model, which saw the introduction of the LS1 into the car's history, the GTO is America's favorite muscle car. However, there was one car that we didn't mention for an excellent reason. This discrepancy is because it's on an entirely different level. Of course, we mean the Judge. Like many mean muscle machines of the time, such as the Chevelle, Camaro, and Firebird, 1970 was the year that the GTO saw one of its most fantastic forms. This car epitomizes that point perfectly with its intense nature and ability to turn heads to this day still.

