ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson City, MO

Comments / 5

Ebone Dickerson
3d ago

if they don't stop,prolonging this case.this is ridiculous now.she took that baby's life and on purpose😡 had us on a wild goose chase for a week looking for that precious boy.put this obviously evil wretch under the jail and stop waisting the worlds time.

Reply(2)
11
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kjluradio.com

Verdict expected Wednesday for Jefferson City man accused of murdering Lincoln University student

A Jefferson City man accused of murdering a Lincoln University student four years ago will learn the judge’s verdict next week. The murder trial of Alfred Chism, Jr. wrapped up Friday with both the prosecution and defense delivering closing statements. Cole County Prosecuting Attorney Locke Thompson says the verdict will be delivered Wednesday, January 25 at 2:30 p.m. Chism previously agreed to a bench trial, so a judge will decide the verdict.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
kwos.com

CoMo man shot to death at the Lake

Investigators are working on a case that left a Columbia man dead at the Lake of the Ozarks. Osage beach Police say 20 – year old Micah Aman was shot and killed Friday night. Another victim, 19 – year old Devin Atkisson is hospitalized with gunshot wounds. Not much information is being released. There’s no one in custody.
COLUMBIA, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Jefferson City prison inmate charged with assault

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) An inmate at the Jefferson City Correctional Center was charged Tuesday with multiple felonies after allegedly assaulting a DOC officer on July 4, 2021. Justin F. Johnson, 37, is charged with first-degree assault, three counts of violence to an employee of the DOC and disarming a correctional officer while performing official The post Jefferson City prison inmate charged with assault appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
kjluradio.com

Missouri releases first inmate under Amendment 3's expungement provision

Missouri releases its first inmate from prison after the courts expunge his marijuana-related conviction. Adam Mace was freed from the Algoa Correctional Facility in Jefferson City on Friday, one day after a Cass County judge agreed he should be released under Amendment 3. Missouri voters approved Amendment 3 in November...
MISSOURI STATE
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Bench trial continues for Jefferson City man accused of killing Lincoln University student

COLE COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A Jefferson City man facing murder charges for a shooting in 2018, is set to continue his bench trial on Friday morning at the Cole County Courthouse.  Alfred Chism Jr. allegedly admitted to killing a Lincoln University student back in 2018. According to court documents, Chism says he shot Charon Session in self-defense. Chism claimed Session had been verbally harassing him prior The post Bench trial continues for Jefferson City man accused of killing Lincoln University student appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
kmmo.com

BOONVILLE WOMAN ARRESTED FOR FAILURE TO APPEAR IN PETTIS COUNTY

A Boonville woman charged with multiple felonies in Pettis County was arrested by Boonville Police on Wednesday, January 18, 2023. According to a probable cause statement, the Sedalia Police Department’s Special Response Team executed a search warrant at a residence in Sedalia on October 5, 2022. A detective made contact with three individuals at the residence. A purse belonging to Jamie Fico was located and searched. During the search the detective allegedly found a glass pipe with a white residue inside, a digital scale, a straw with white residue and a loaded 9 millimeter handgun. Fico admitted she used methamphetamine and buys fentanyl from an individual in Springfield.
PETTIS COUNTY, MO
939theeagle.com

(AUDIO): Missouri Attorney General Bailey slams CPS on “Wake up Mid-Missouri”; calls drag queen performance “shameful and deplorable”

Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey is slamming Columbia Public Schools (CPS) and Columbia Mayor Barbara Buffaloe for Thursday’s Columbia Values Diversity breakfast, which featured a performance from three drag queens. General Bailey tells 939 the Eagle’s “Wake Up Mid-Missouri” that it’s “shameful and deplorable”, noting CPS children were in the audience. The attorney general suggests CPS and the city broke state law, adding that “all options” should be on the table. General Bailey also tells listeners that CPS Superintendent Dr. Brian Yearwood’s letter to Governor Parson is an admission of willful negligence, regarding the performance. Mayor Barbara Buffaloe defends the performance, tweeting that “drag is a cross-cultural art form with a long and rich history that is fun and encourages self-expression.” The mayor says that as hate crimes against drag show locations and performers are being committed elsewhere, she and others wanted to reaffirm that Columbia is a community that supports all.
COLUMBIA, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

20-year-old Columbia resident identified as victim in deadly Osage Beach shooting

OSAGE BEACH, Mo. (KMIZ) Micah Aman, 20, of Columbia was identified as the victim in a deadly shooting in Osage Beach Friday night. The Osage Beach Police Department is investigating after a Friday evening shooting left one person dead and another hurt. Police were called to the 4100 block of Sunset Drive around 8:25 p.m. The post 20-year-old Columbia resident identified as victim in deadly Osage Beach shooting appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
OSAGE BEACH, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Columbia police looks to identify burglary suspect

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The Columbia Police Department is asking the public to help identify a burglary suspect. CPD tweeted that someone entered a home at 1:30 a.m. Friday in the Cascades subdivision. The individual allegedly attempted to enter another residence before leaving the area in a black car. (1) We're asking for your help to The post Columbia police looks to identify burglary suspect appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
kmmo.com

PETTIS COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPARTMENT RECEIVES FOUR LIFE-SAVING DEVICES FROM BOTHWELL FOUNDATION

Members of Wear Red for Women, a Bothwell Foundation committee, recently presented four automated external defibrillators (AEDs) to the Pettis County Sheriff’s Department for deputy vehicles. An AED is a small, lightweight device that allows individuals and first responders to treat sudden cardiac arrest. The machine automatically analyzes the heart rhythm and when appropriate, it delivers an electrical shock to the heart to restore its normal rhythm.
PETTIS COUNTY, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Court hearing on Monday for Former Missouri state representative suing Columbia public schools

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Former Missouri State Representative Chuck Bayse is sticking to his word and suing Columbia Public schools. The lawsuit comes after Bayse claims he was not added to the list of candidates for Columbia's Board of Education Race in April.  PoaltByq-Verified-Petition-Basye-v.-Columbia-Public-Schools-1.18.23-FINALDownload Michelle Baumstark, spokesperson for CPS, previously said Bayse needed to make an appointment to file on December The post Court hearing on Monday for Former Missouri state representative suing Columbia public schools appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy