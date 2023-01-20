ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aberdeen, WA



nwsportsmanmag.com

Bill Requiring License To Dip Cowlitz Smelt Heard in Olympia

Quick, name the two Northwest counties with the ignominious distinction of having the most residents cited during last year’s smelt opener on the Cowlitz River – the one in which 2,800 pounds worth of overlimits of the ESA-listed fish were seized by game wardens. If you said King...
OLYMPIA, WA
KOMO News

'Oakley Carlson Act' proposed in Washington Legislature

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Folks gathering to honor missing Oakville girl Oakley Carlson this weekend were likely pleased by the recently proposed legislation inspired by her story. The "Oakley Carlson Act" — House Bill 1397 — was written by Rep. Jim Walsh of the 19th District and has been filed in the Washington state 68th legislative session. The bill is aimed to maintain the safety of children who have been removed from a parent based on abuse, neglect or abandonment.
WASHINGTON STATE
thurstontalk.com

The Olympia Free Clinic Settles into Lilly Road for 2023

Being un- or under-insured is all too common these days. It’s reported that more than 40% of working-age American adults found themselves in this limbo during 2022 alone. To meet increasing local need, The Olympia Free Clinic recently moved sites but reopened their doors to the public on November 21, 1022. Their new location is 520 Lilly Road NE, building 3, just past Providence St. Peter Hospital.
OLYMPIA, WA
KOMO News

Relatives identify Thurston County house fire victims

THURSTON COUNTY, Wash. — A Thurston County family is picking up the pieces a day after their relatives reportedly died in a house fire. Investigators are still looking into what sparked the blaze officials say killed a husband, wife and three of their children. It’s an incredibly heartbreaking time...
THURSTON COUNTY, WA
q13fox.com

Chilly rain Saturday, mainly dry Sunday

Grab a warm, waterproof jacket - heavy rain is sweeping through Western Washington today. It's also chilly! Temperatures are below-average. Today, high tides could give way to minor coastal flooding in Sequim and the Central and North Coast. Check out the advisory in effect:. For Port Townsend and Bellingham, king...
PORT TOWNSEND, WA
Chronicle

Death Notices: Jan. 19, 2023

• LINDA A. SILER, 70, Onalaska, died Dec. 27 at Prestige Senior Living in Centralia. Arrangements are under the care of eCare Mortuary. • BILL THOMAS ORR, 49, Rochester, died Dec. 7 at home. Arrangements are under the care of eCare Mortuary. • DANNY MCGLONE, 53, Chehalis, died Oct. 31...
CENTRALIA, WA
kptv.com

Woman shot, injured in Cowlitz Co., husband arrested

COWLITZ COUNTY Wash. (KPTV) - A 41-year-old woman was shot and injured late Friday evening in Cowlitz County, Wash. and her 55-year-old husband was arrested, according to the Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office. At about 11 p.m., police responded to a house on the 400 block of Monroe Street in...
COWLITZ COUNTY, WA
KXRO.com

Proposed legislation would add additional prohibition on open carry

A bill introduced Wednesday in Olympia would amend current state law to add additional locations where firearms and other weapons would be prohibited in the state. Under Senate Bill 5444 was introduced by Senator Valdez of a Seattle legislative district, and if passed it would adjust current RCW 9.41.300 and add multiple areas where weapons would be prohibited to be openly carried within the state.
OLYMPIA, WA
Chronicle

Suspicious Vehicle Eludes Tenino Police, Driver Is Later Arrested for Multiple Felony Charges

A suspect who eluded Tenino law enforcement Thursday afternoon was arrested later that day on multiple felony charges, the Tenino Police Department stated in a news release. The series of incidents began at approximately 3:55 p.m. on Jan. 19 when a Tenino police officer received a report of a suspicious vehicle apparently casing Black Bear Espresso in the 740 block of Sixth Avenue West before parking on city property near the public works building, according to the Tenino Police Department. A Tenino city employee had requested the driver of the vehicle be trespassed from the location.
TENINO, WA

