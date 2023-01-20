Read full article on original website
Related
FOX Sports
Arrest shatters Dani Alves' image as soccer's witty winner
BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Dani Alves has spent his first night in pre-trial jail for alleged sexual assault in Spain, an incident that has left his wife distraught and shocked the soccer world. If he is found guilty, it will also destroy the already severely damaged reputation of one...
Everton setback as Bielsa has doubts and Spurs hijack Danjuma move
Everton could miss out on their first choice to replace Frank Lampard as manager as well as their prospective first signing of the January transfer window, with Marcelo Bielsa having doubts over the job and Tottenham hijacking their move for Arnaut Danjuma. Bielsa is the preferred candidate of Everton owner,...
FOX Sports
World Cup star Mbappé gets 5 goals for PSG in French Cup win
PARIS (AP) — Kylian Mbappé scored five goals, including a 12-minute hat trick in the first half, as Paris Saint-Germain won 7-0 at amateur team Pays de Cassel in the French Cup on Monday to set up a round-of-16 match at bitter rival Marseille. It was his first...
FOX Sports
Paxten Aaronson hopes to join brother Brenden on US team
CARSON, Calif. (AP) — Paxten Aaronson has yet to move into an apartment in Germany. “I actually have only been there for like four days,” he said. “I was staying in the hotel, but I walked all around the city. It’s a beautiful city, but I’m looking forward to going back and kind of making it my home with my apartment and everything.”
Comments / 0