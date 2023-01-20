ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

FOX Sports

Arrest shatters Dani Alves' image as soccer's witty winner

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Dani Alves has spent his first night in pre-trial jail for alleged sexual assault in Spain, an incident that has left his wife distraught and shocked the soccer world. If he is found guilty, it will also destroy the already severely damaged reputation of one...
The Guardian

Everton setback as Bielsa has doubts and Spurs hijack Danjuma move

Everton could miss out on their first choice to replace Frank Lampard as manager as well as their prospective first signing of the January transfer window, with Marcelo Bielsa having doubts over the job and Tottenham hijacking their move for Arnaut Danjuma. Bielsa is the preferred candidate of Everton owner,...
FOX Sports

World Cup star Mbappé gets 5 goals for PSG in French Cup win

PARIS (AP) — Kylian Mbappé scored five goals, including a 12-minute hat trick in the first half, as Paris Saint-Germain won 7-0 at amateur team Pays de Cassel in the French Cup on Monday to set up a round-of-16 match at bitter rival Marseille. It was his first...
FOX Sports

Paxten Aaronson hopes to join brother Brenden on US team

CARSON, Calif. (AP) — Paxten Aaronson has yet to move into an apartment in Germany. “I actually have only been there for like four days,” he said. “I was staying in the hotel, but I walked all around the city. It’s a beautiful city, but I’m looking forward to going back and kind of making it my home with my apartment and everything.”

