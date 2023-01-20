Soda is one of the most popular drinks in America, with the average person consuming almost 43 gallons of it per year. And when it comes to the business of soda, there are three main players with a majority of the market share: Coca-Cola (KO) - Get Free Report, Pepsico (PEP) - Get Free Report, and Keurig Dr. Pepper (KDP) - Get Free Report.

