ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 0

Related
HipHopDX.com

Flo Rida's Ex Melyssa Ford Responds To Him Winning $82M In Energy Drink Lawsuit

Flo Rida’s ex-girlfriend Melyssa Ford has reacted to her former boo winning $82 million from an energy drink lawsuit — and she held back from being petty. Ford joined The Joe Budden Podcast as a recurring guest host, where Joe Budden and the rest of the crew teased her about the “Right Round” rapper being awarded a hefty eight-figure sum from the drink company Celsius.
FLORIDA STATE
Taste Of Home

We Tried Starry, Pepsi’s New Lemon-Lime Soda—Will It Beat Sprite?

Ready to reach for the stars? Starry soda has arrived. The new caffeine-free lemon-lime drink is Pepsi’s replacement for Sierra Mist. Pepsi hasn’t been resting on its reputation lately, with Pepsi S’mores, Pepsi Nutmeg and Nitro Pepsi all shaking up the cola world, so it’s only natural that the company’s getting jiggy with its lemon-lime offerings, too.
NBC2 Fort Myers

A burger chain switches to Coca-Cola. Pepsi fans are furious

(CNN) — Frozen custard and burger chain Culver’s is switching from Pepsi products to Coca-Cola — and Pepsi fans are not happy. “This is in progress and will take time as our nearly 900 restaurants located in 26 states make the switch,” the Wisconsin-founded chain said in a statement, adding that its signature root beer, Dr. Pepper, as well as its sweet and unsweeteened teas will remain unchanged.
msn.com

Sierra Mist Is Discontinued. Meet Pepsi's New Soda to Take on Sprite

(Bloomberg) -- PepsiCo Inc. has discontinued its 24-year-old brand Sierra Mist and is rolling out a new lemon-lime soda, Starry, the company’s latest effort to compete with Coca-Cola Co.’s popular Sprite soft drink. Most Read from Bloomberg. Starry will be available nationwide this week. It will be up...
msn.com

A Popular Coca-Cola Drink Faces New Pepsico Competition

Soda is one of the most popular drinks in America, with the average person consuming almost 43 gallons of it per year. And when it comes to the business of soda, there are three main players with a majority of the market share: Coca-Cola (KO) - Get Free Report, Pepsico (PEP) - Get Free Report, and Keurig Dr. Pepper (KDP) - Get Free Report.
msn.com

Pepsi Kills Classic Soda as It Tries to Rival One Coke's Biggest Brands

The beverage wars have always been fierce between rivals Coca-Cola (KO) - Get Free Report and PepsiCo (PEP) - Get Free Report. But they're raging this year now more than ever before, with Pepsi reformulating its sugar-free soda to taste less diet (and promoting it heavily ahead of Super Bowl LVII) and Molson Coors (TAP.A) - Get Free Report introducing its own zero-proof, fizzy canned drink.
CNN

The soda market is flat, but not for Dr Pepper

In the pantheon of sodas, Dr Pepper is the odd one out: It doesn't have the popularity or sales of Coca-Cola or Pepsi, you can't use it in a standard cocktail, and it doesn't fall neatly into a category like cola or root beer.
UTAH STATE
Mashed

Culver's Switches Allegiance From Pepsi To Coke

Britney Spears or Christina Aguilera? NSYNC or Backstreet Boys? Tupac or Biggie? These are a few of the most extensive media rivalries from the last few decades; However, one stands tall above them all–Pepsi vs. Coca-Cola. For years, the two have worked on eating into the other's market share...
Siddhartha R. Sapkota

The Rise of Pepsi-Cola: How Did Pepsi Become So Popular

PepsiCo has more than 50 popular brands besides Pepsi Cola, including Mountain Dew, 7up, Lays, Doritos, Sun chips, and Cheetos. Pepsi-Cola has also expanded into the lucrative sports beverage market with its Gatorade brand, along with Aquafina bottled waters, Amp energy drinks, and Starbucks coffee drinks. PepsiCo, Inc., an American food and beverage corporation, is one of the largest companies in the world, with products available in over 200 countries.
Fortune

A trademark war is brewing between an indie rock band and a major breakfast cereal maker

The most unlikely of trademark wars is brewing between an indie rock band and a major breakfast cereal manufacturer, with a line of cereal cups at the heart of the fight. Post Foods has filed a complaint against the band OK Go, saying it was a preemptive move following months of legal threats from the band, which claimed the company was trying to capitalize on its name.
MINNESOTA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy