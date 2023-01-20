ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manhattan, KS

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

247Sports

Explosive RB Dominik Ball talks K-State offer

Kansas State offered Palatine (Ill.) junior running back Dominik Ball on Wednesday. The Wildcats are the first offer for the 5-foot-9, 185-pound Ball. "I talked to Brian Anderson, he came to my school to watch me lift in gym class," Ball said. "He actually told my coach that I was offered before I knew and people were congratulating me and I didn’t even know about it. So my head coach was the one to tell me that I got it."
MANHATTAN, KS
247Sports

Daily Delivery: The shocking rise of Kansas State basketball feels like it has longevity

GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald delivers his thoughts on the day's notable headlines from Kansas State athletics and the sports world. Here is what is on today's agenda:. Jerome Tang has his Kansas State basketball program playing at a shockingly high level after adding 11 newcomers to play alongside just two returning players from the prior staff's roster. As Fitz explains, nothing about this feels fleeting. Once he begins recruiting his specific players, Tang could be settling in for a long run of success in Manhattan.
MANHATTAN, KS
247Sports

Hoops Walk & Talk: Kansas State lacks the needed precision to claim victory at Iowa State

Postgame Walk & Talk: Iowa State 80, Kansas State 76. GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald delivers his thoughts following Kansas State's basketball game:. Kansas State dropped to 17-3 and 6-2 in Big 12 play with an 80-76 loss at Iowa State on Tuesday inside Hilton Coliseum in Ames. Coach Jerome Tang's team missed too many field goals, took too many questionable free throws, and the big men for the Wildcats did not offer the type of rebounding and defense needed to win in the Big 12.
MANHATTAN, KS
247Sports

Reactions after Kansas State's 80-76 loss at Iowa State

It wasn’t so much a magic act unless Iowa State broke out a special turnover wand to wave when Kansas State operated offensively. The 12th-ranked Cyclones shot 57% with efficient offense that was frequently assisted by K-State turnovers. That was the magic potion in the place known to carry...
MANHATTAN, KS
University Daily Kansan

Kansas Pole Vault highlights Washburn Rust Buster Meet

A group of Kansas track and field athletes won three events on Saturday at the Washburn Rust Buster in Topeka, including first-place finishes in the men's pole vault, men's 800-meter and women's pole vault. Sophomore pole vaulter Clayton Simms, entering the competition ranked ninth in the NCAA, tied his personal...
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Kansas town named finalist in best historic small town contest

ABILENE (KSNT) – Abilene will have another shot at being named as the best historic small town in 2023. USA Today’s 2023 Reader’s Choice Best Historic Small Town content includes the town of Abilene for the fifth year in a row, according to Julie Roller Weeks, Abilene Convention and Visitors Bureau director. This will give […]
ABILENE, KS
WIBW

HAMM awarded on efforts to reclaim old mining land in Onaga

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - HAMM Companies has been awarded by the Kansas Governor for its successful efforts to reclaim 40 acres of old mining land in Onaga. The Kansas Department of Agriculture announced on Tuesday, Jan. 24, that HAMM Companies has been honored with the 2022 Governor’s Mined Reclamation Award during the Kansas Aggregate Producers Association meeting in Lenexa earlier this month.
ONAGA, KS
WIBW

2 Shawnee Co. school districts ranked among the best in Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two school districts in Shawnee County have been recognized as some of the best of the best in Kansas. The Greater Topeka Partnership announced on Monday, Jan. 23, that Niche.com has named two school districts in Shawnee Co. in its top-10 list of the “2023 Best School Districts in Kansas.”
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS
KVOE

Feral hogs reported between Emporia and John Redmond Reservoir

Domesticated hogs are great for pork, ham and bacon. Feral hogs, on the other hand, can be extremely harmful in several ways — which makes a recent discovery of wild hogs east of Emporia a concern to state and federal officials. Lyon County Game Warden Aaron Scheve says it’s...
EMPORIA, KS
WIBW

Gas prices continue to rise nearly 15 cents in Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The average price for a gallon of unleaded gas in Kansas has risen to nearly 15 cents more than it was at the same time a week ago. AAA indicates on Monday, Jan. 23, that the average price for a gallon of unleaded gas in Kansas sits at $3.05. Compared to a week ago, that is 14 cents more and from a month ago it is a 29-cent difference. Compared to the same day in 2022, it is one cent less per gallon of gas.
KANSAS STATE
KSNT News

Washburn University gets ready to break ground

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Washburn university is getting ready to break ground on a new building. The University is in the early stages of moving its facility services building in parking lot 7, behind KTWU. This project will be spearheaded by Seene Company, costing an estimated $6 million dollars. Almost half of the costs are privately […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSN News

New bill could create change on where you drink alcohol in Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A new bill introduced in the Kansas Legislature may create new common consumption areas across the state. House Bill 2059 was introduced in the Committee on Federal and State Affairs on Tuesday at the request of the City of Topeka and support from the Greater Topeka Chamber of Commerce. If the […]
KANSAS STATE
WIBW

One injured in vehicle-pedestrian collision Monday night in Emporia

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - One person was injured in a vehicle-pedestrian collision Monday evening on the north side of Emporia, according to KVOE Radio. The collision was reported just before 7 p.m. Monday at 15th and Merchant. The pedestrian was transported to Newman Regional Health with what authorities said were...
EMPORIA, KS
247Sports

247Sports

