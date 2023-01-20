Read full article on original website
Related
Here’s what 30 minutes on an exercise bike can do to your body
What does 30 minutes on an exercise bike do to your body? We asked an expert
EatingWell
How Much Protein You Should Eat to Build Muscle
Along with carbs and fats, protein is one of the three primary macronutrients essential for a healthy diet. Protein makes up approximately 20% of your body and is found in every one of your cells. Therefore, getting enough protein is critical for good health, growth and development, tissue repair, muscle building and immune function throughout life, per a 2019 article in Nutrients. However, despite the importance of protein in your diet (and for muscle growth), not everyone eats enough protein.
KevinMD.com
The link between thoughts and emotions: How to change your feelings by changing your thinking
Your emotions result from the way you think about things. Before you can experience (feel) any event, you must process it with your mind and give it meaning (thought). You must understand what is happening to you before you can feel it. Every time you feel sad or have intense negative emotions about something, try to identify the corresponding negative thought that you probably had just prior. By learning to restructure these thoughts, you can change your emotions. It’s likely that you’re skeptical of all this because negative thinking has become such a part of your life that it has become automatic. This is referred to as automatic thoughts by Dr. David Burns in his book Feeling Good.
msn.com
Is banana good for you? Find out what the experts say
Postgraduate in Nutritional Support/Bachelor in Nutrition · 13 years of experience · Argentina. Banana is a very nutritious food, it contains fiber, potassium, vitamin C and vitamin B6. This nutrients may have a number of health benefits, such as reducing the risk oh high blood pressure and heart failure.
I’m a dietitian and here’s the best diet for your body type – it’s key to weight loss
AS we trudge through January, many people are looking for a new diet or fitness regime to sink their teeth into. But one expert has said that the type of diet you should embark on actually depends on your body type. Dietician Susie Burrell said following a plan that suits...
5 best full-body exercises for building strength and improving endurance, according to a personal trainer
Full-body workouts help build all-over strength and improve cardio and endurance. Here are the five best exercises you can do at home or in the gym.
Can You Reverse Type 2 Diabetes?
Type 2 diabetes is a disease that can lead to high blood sugar. Over time, high blood sugar can cause numerous health issues including heart disease, vision loss, and kidney disease.To keep blood sugar levels in check and prevent health complications, you can manage your disease with diet and exercise and, if necessary, weight loss and medication.It is believed that through such lifestyle changes, some people might actually even be able to reverse their type 2 diabetes.Reversal vs. Remission vs. CureType 2 diabetes had long been believed to be irreversible. But more recently, research shows that the condition may be...
3 Simple Exercises Trainers Swear By To Get Rid Of Bloating & Fatigue
Unfortunately some days we wake up with painful bloat and fatigue, and when this is the case, one of the best things you can do is get up and moving. There are plenty of ways to get your digestion flowing and help you wake up, from a cup of coffee to a cold shower but one of the best things to do is stretch your body with some soothing yoga poses or go on a brisk walk.
studyfinds.org
Best way to recover from an intense workout? Eat a handful of these every day
KANNAPOLIS, N.C. — Feeling sore and beat up after a rigorous workout can make the next day or two more difficult to get through. Scientists recommend eating more almonds for gym rats who work out regularly. New research reveals that “weekend warriors,” or people who do their most strenuous physical fitness on the weekends, experience a much easier recovery if they eat almonds every day.
Want to Lose Weight? Here Are the Best Exercises to Shed Pounds
What's the best exercise for losing weight? Experts say mix it up, because no one type of physical activity is the answer. Still, a combo of cardio and weight training may be your best bet for shedding pounds. Remember that all the exercise in the world won't work if you...
Sick Of Crunches? These Are The Most Effective Ab Workouts, According To A Personal Trainer
Abs are the most coveted goal in any weight loss journey. They’re what most people work towards in the gym. And, if you’ve looked at any workout guide for your midriff you’re bound to see crunches. t’s not rare for people to attempt to spot and reduce fat in one specific area in order to see results more quickly with targeted exercises. But, there are only so many crunches you can do. While building up your abs with core-specific workouts can have its benefits, certain abdominal exercises are less effective than others and may actually have the opposite effect. If you’re sick of crunches, we recommend trying some pilates core workouts. We spoke with Kimberly Fielding, Club Pilates master trainer, about three effective ab workouts: hundreds, toe taps, and criss cross which can be practiced on the mat or pilates reformer. Let’s dive into each one below!
TODAY.com
How much water do you really need to drink a day?
Water seems to come with the rule of eight: Drink eight 8-ounce glasses per day for good health, according to popular and much-repeated advice. But is that really the case? Here’s what to know about how much water you really need:. What are the health benefits of water?. “There’s...
boxrox.com
How Many Sets Maximise Muscle Growth?
Previously, we talked about how long you should rest between sets. However, how many sets maximise muscle growth? That is a valid question which we try to answer below. You should know by now that training your body to be healthier and fitter is not an exact science. Much like individuals are unique with their own biology and genetics at play, the way someone trains might not be optimal for you, but it could be for them.
What Your Resting Heart Rate is Telling You
A normal resting heart rate is 60 to 100 beats per minute in an adult.
Heart attack: Worst habit you may do, simple way to calculate your risk
If a heart attack or other disorders run in your family, it’s simple to feel despair. You won’t necessarily have the same health. If cardiovascular diseases or other disorders run in your family, it’s simple to feel despair. You won’t necessarily have the same health problems as other people, though.
MedicalXpress
Getting kids outdoors can reduce the negative effects of screen time
If you have young children, you're likely worried about how much time they spend staring at a screen, be it a tablet, phone, computer, or television. You probably also want to know how screen time affects your child's development and wonder whether there's anything you can do to balance out any negative effects. New research from Japan indicates that more screen time at age 2 is associated with poorer communication and daily living skills at age 4—but when kids also play outdoors, some of the negative effects of screen time are reduced.
labroots.com
Exercise Preserves Physical Fitness During Aging: Scientists Are Beginning to Understand Why
Regular exercise is known to have numerous health benefits for people who are aging. Exercise can help to improve strength, flexibility, and balance, which can, in turn, improve overall physical function. Many of the health problems that seem to come with age can be delayed by exercise. Though the cellular...
diabetesselfmanagement.com
Calorie-Restricted Intermittent Fasting Effective for Type 2 Diabetes Remission
Following a diet that restricted both calories and when participants ate led to remission of type 2 diabetes — normal blood glucose levels without taking glucose-lowering medications — in nearly half of participants, in a new study published in the Journal of Clinical Endocrinology & Metabolism. Time-restricted eating...
msn.com
Reasons to eat almond: Nutritionists share their advice
Almond is very high in important nutrients as healthy monosaturated fat, fibers, proteins, vitamins and minerals as selenium. Almond is rich in magnesium important nutrient for blood sugar control, lower blood pressure and muscle recovering. The high number of fibers and protein in almond can reduce hunger and help in...
blufashion.com
Benefits of Intermittent fasting In Women’s health
Intermittent fasting is a popular eating pattern that involves alternating eating periods with fasting. This method of eating has been gaining popularity in recent years, particularly among women, due to its potential health benefits. Research has shown that intermittent fasting can provide various health benefits for women, from weight loss...
Comments / 0