MedicalXpress
Can reading help heal us and process our emotions—or is that just a story we tell ourselves?
The oldest known library, dating back to the second millennium BC, in Thebes, Egypt, reportedly bore a sign above its portals in Greek: "Psyches Iatreion," translated as "healing place of the soul." The idea that reading may confer healing benefits is not new, but continues to intrigue readers and researchers.
MedicalXpress
National Poll: Some parents may not be making the most of well child visits
While most parents and caregivers stay on top of scheduling regular well child visits, they may not always be making the most of them, a new national poll suggests. Most parents report their child has had a well visit in the past two years and two thirds say they always see the same provider, according to the C.S. Mott Children's Hospital National Poll on Children's Health at University of Michigan Health. However, fewer parents took all recommended steps to prepare themselves and their kids ahead of time.
MedicalXpress
Study provides first evidence that mindfulness can help adolescents overcome traumas
In 2021 alone, it is estimated that one billion children around the world experienced some kind of violence or neglect, ranging from sexual to physical or emotional abuse. Such experiences during childhood represent a significant risk to children's physical and mental health and shorten their life expectancy. In this regard,...
