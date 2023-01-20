While most parents and caregivers stay on top of scheduling regular well child visits, they may not always be making the most of them, a new national poll suggests. Most parents report their child has had a well visit in the past two years and two thirds say they always see the same provider, according to the C.S. Mott Children's Hospital National Poll on Children's Health at University of Michigan Health. However, fewer parents took all recommended steps to prepare themselves and their kids ahead of time.

15 HOURS AGO