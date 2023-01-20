Does COVID really damage your immune system and make you more vulnerable to infections? The evidence is lacking

Read full article on original website
COVID isn’t just infecting you—it could be reactivating viruses that have been dormant in your body for years
COVID can cause reservoirs of some viruses you’ve previously battled to reactivate, potentially leading to symptoms of Chronic Fatigue Syndrome—a condition that resembles long COVID, a recent study found. You had COVID a few months ago and recovered—but things still aren’t quite right. When you stand...
Do you have COVID XBB.1.5? Symptoms doctors say to look for in new, ‘crazy infectious’ variant
If you are one of the lucky folks who has managed to evade COVID-19 at this point in the pandemic, this week brings bad news. Because, according to experts, your time may be running out. And that is because, they say, the new XBB.1.5 variant is so contagious that most folks who haven’t had it will surely get it, and the 80% of Americans who have had it are likely to get it again.
A Common Diabetes Drug May Reduce Long Covid Risk, Trial Data Finds
Preliminary data from a randomized clinical trial may point to a potential way to prevent long covid. The trial found that covid-19 patients who took metformin, a commonly prescribed diabetes drug, were noticeably less likely to be diagnosed with long covid up to 10 months later than people in the control group. More research will be needed to confirm the implications of this study, however.
How long does Covid last and what stages do sufferers go through?
The emergence of a highly transmissible new Covid-19 subvariant, XBB.1.5, has revived concern about the spread of the virus in the UK this January.A relative of Omicron, XBB.1.5 was first detected in the state of New York in October 2022, already accounts for more than 40 per cent of American cases and is said to be spreading more than twice as fast as BQ.1.1, one of the most common variations in the UK, according to The Guardian.The variant has been detected in the UK and is thought to constitute at least 4 per cent of Covid viruses being sequenced.There...
10 most common Covid symptoms in last month as new variant spreads
Fears have been raised as new offshoots of the highly-transmissible Omicron variant have caused cases to surge in countries around the world. Omicron relatives XBB and XBB.1.5 have been reported in several nations, including the UK, leading British health officials to urge the take-up of Covid vaccines and other protections against the virus. On Tuesday, the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) advised Britons to stay at home when feeling unwell or wear face coverings when going outside in a bid to stem the risk of a new Covid wave.The UKHSA warned that Covid and flu are currently “circulating at...
Drink up: Large study finds that not consuming enough water increases risk of death by 20%
Drink less, age more. That’s the key takeaway from a study published Monday in the medical journal the Lancet. It found that adults who aren’t hydrated enough may age faster and even have a higher risk for chronic diseases that could result in early death. Researchers from the National Institutes of Health conducted the study over a 25-year period, analyzing the medical visits of more than 11,000 adults in the US from ages 45 to 66 and then their follow-up visits at ages 70 through 90. “Emerging evidence from our and other studies indicate[s] that adding consistent good hydration to [other]...
The Symptoms Of COVID Variant XBB That Doctors Are Seeing Right Now
Pay attention to these common signs of infection.
People who haven't had COVID will likely catch XBB.1.5 – and many will get reinfected, experts say
The newest COVID-19 variant is so contagious that even people who've avoided it so far are getting infected and the roughly 80% of Americans who've already been infected are likely to catch it again, experts say. Essentially, everyone in the country is at risk for infection now, even if they're...
What It Means When You Have Mucus In Your Stool
It's normal to have mucus in your stool -- in small amounts. But when there's a large amount in your stool, it could be a sign of an underlying health issue.
8 infectious diseases that made a comeback in 2022 unexpectedly — and illnesses that could surge in 2023
Polio, cholera, monkeypox, RSV, and measles all surged in communities that hadn't dealt with major outbreaks in years — or ever before.
Woman Contracted a Deadly Brain-Eating Organism After Using Tap Water to Rinse Out Her Clogged Sinuses
Upon her doctor's recommendation, a 69-year-old Seattle woman started using a neti pot to rinse out her sinuses. Unbeknownst to her, a deadly brain-eating amoeba had found its way into her body through the nonsterile tap water she used to clear out her sinuses.
4 More Lots of Blood Pressure Medication Recalled Over Impurity
Four batches of the hypertension medication Quinapril sold by Lupin Pharmaceuticals are being recalled over nitrosamine impurity, the company announced last week in a voluntary recall posted to the US Food and Drug Administration's website. Nitrosamines are organic compounds found in food and water at low levels. But at higher levels, and with regular exposure over a long period of time, they may increase the risk of cancer.
An ER doctor reveals the 1 heart condition that he never wants to see in his hospital because it is 'so scary' — and how to prevent it
If your aorta rips, Dr. Jeremy Faust say there's often a "profound sense of helplessness," and ER treatment can be a double-edged sword.
Joe Mercola and Robert F Kennedy Jr claim that COVID-19 vaccines cause cancer — they're wrong
On Robert F Kennedy Jr's awful website, The Defender, the quack Joe Mercola writes that the COVID-19 vaccine boosters cause cancer. Seriously, he wrote that. The article is filled with a metric tonne of false claims, but I want to just focus on cancer since that's the basic claim made by Mercola. If I spent all of my typing skills writing a 25,000-word post about every false claim made by this quack, I would be exhausted.
Here’s How Long You’re Contagious With The Latest COVID Variant
It can be hard to know if you’re putting others at risk, but there are rules you can follow to help protect those around you.
Researchers have found that for every 20 grams of eggs consumed per day, the risk of stroke increases by 25%
A recent study published in the European Heart Journal separately examined the relationship between different foods and the risk of ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke. What the researchers found was surprising and shocking. A stroke is a serious, life-threatening condition that occurs when the blood supply to part of the brain is interrupted. The two main causes of stroke are ischemic and hemorrhagic. The first is when the blood is affected by blood clots, which account for 85% of all cases. The last thing is that the nerves are not strong enough to break the brain.
Omicron subvariant XBB.1.5 possibly more likely to infect those who are vaccinated, officials say
New York City health authorities warned that the highly transmissible omicron subvariant XBB.1.5 may be more likely to infect those who have been vaccinated against COVID-19.
‘True but inaccurate:’ Here’s why more people who die of COVID-19 are vaccinated
“It’s a true but inaccurate statement,” said Dr. David Weber, an infectious disease specialist at the University of North Carolina School of Medicine.
FDA vaccine advisers 'disappointed' and 'angry' that early data about new Covid-19 booster shot wasn't presented for review last year
Some vaccine advisers to the federal government say they're "disappointed" and "angry" that government scientists and the pharmaceutical company Moderna didn't present a set of infection data on the company's new Covid-19 booster during meetings last year when the advisers discussed whether the shot should be authorized and made available to the public.
Acholic stools: The commonly sign of deadly pancreatic cancer in initial stages
Detecting cancer can mean the difference between life and death. Yet, symptoms can often slip under the radar. An expert shares that a “common” warning sign might strike on the toilet. At the same time, pancreatic cancer can be hard to spot. According to Pancreatic Cancer UK, pancreatic cancer has the lowest survival rate of all common cancers. 10,000 new cases of pancreatic cancer diagnosed in the UK each year, paying attention to your bowel habits can be the first step to spotting the warning signs.
