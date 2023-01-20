ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

Washtenawcounty Iscorrupt
3d ago

She is a criminal herself I can’t believe she even saying that this is the worse behavior I had to report her to judicial tenure commission for criminal activities both violent and fraud bribery extortion and coercion and exploitation identity theft that judge is a narcissistic person for real 😟

Related
Maynard Street fire started in restaurant kitchen, Ann Arbor fire officials say

ANN ARBOR, MI -- A fire that burned one building and closed two businesses started in a restaurant kitchen, according to the Ann Arbor Fire Department. Fire crews were dispatched early Friday morning, Jan. 20, to the fire at a single-story commercial building the in the 300 block of Maynard Street. The fire impacted Vape City, 326 Maynard St.; and Madras Masala Restaurant, 328 Maynard St., which shared the building that was torn down as a result of the fire.
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Ann Arbor News

5 great spots for Indian cuisine in Ann Arbor

ANN ARBOR, MI -- Spicy, salty, savory — Indian cuisine is the perfect comfort food. From garlicky naan to mouth-warming curries, Indian restaurants also abound in Ann Arbor. Check out these five great Indian restaurants in Ann Arbor. Cardamom Restaurant. Cardamom seeks to blend the familiar and unfamiliar with...
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Woman found fatally shot in car parked outside Ann Arbor-area gym

WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI – A woman was found fatally shot in a car parked outside an Ann Arbor-area gym Thursday morning. Police were called at 9:10 a.m. Jan. 19, to the 3700 block of Plaza Drive in Pittsfield Township for a report of an SUV found with multiple bullet holes parked in front of The Den physical training center, according to the Pittsfield Township Police Department.
ANN ARBOR, MI
thesalinepost.com

1900 Covington Dr, Ann Arbor

New Listing - Rock Solid, Airey Built Quad-level walking distance to Dicken Elementary school in Ann Arbor. You will love this easy-living 4 BR, 2 BA home with a long list of quality updates including Roof, Furnace, AC, and Windows. Call Matt for a private showing, $449,900. 734-476-7100.
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Man wanted in fatal shooting of woman outside Ann Arbor-area gym

WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI – Police have identified a suspect in a fatal shooting that occurred Thursday morning outside an Ann Arbor-area physical training facility. Michael Anthony Elinski, 59, is wanted in connection with the fatal shooting of Andrea Grant who was found dead Thursday, Jan. 19, in an SUV parked in front of The Den physical training center in the 3700 block of Plaza Drive, according to the Pittsfield Township Police Department.
ANN ARBOR, MI
fox2detroit.com

5 charged in attempted Stellantis car theft • 5 charged in Ulta robbery • Rochester woman wins $500k Powerball

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - Nine arrests were made with five currently facing charges for trying to steal trucks from the Stellantis SHAP Tuesday, Five women are charged after stealing thousands of dollars of merchandise from a Livingston County Ulta store, and a Rochester woman credits a sleepless night to her $500k Powerball win: here are the top stories from FOX 2's Week in Review.
ROCHESTER, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Man wanted in Ann Arbor-area homicide found dead

WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI – A man wanted in a Thursday morning fatal shooting outside an Ann Arbor-area physical training facility has been found dead in his home. Michael Anthony Elinski, 59, was found dead Friday, Jan. 20, inside his home located in Clare, according to the Pittsfield Township Police Department.
ANN ARBOR, MI
