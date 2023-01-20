Read full article on original website
Washtenawcounty Iscorrupt
3d ago
She is a criminal herself I can’t believe she even saying that this is the worse behavior I had to report her to judicial tenure commission for criminal activities both violent and fraud bribery extortion and coercion and exploitation identity theft that judge is a narcissistic person for real 😟
Development on farmland near Saline would have feel of Ann Arbor’s Old West Side, planner says
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI - A plot of farmland across from Walmart just outside Saline could one day be a bustling neighborhood with space for a café, shops and a community garden. That’s if an initial vision developers pitched to planning officials in Pittsfield Township on Thursday, Jan. 19, comes...
Maynard Street fire started in restaurant kitchen, Ann Arbor fire officials say
ANN ARBOR, MI -- A fire that burned one building and closed two businesses started in a restaurant kitchen, according to the Ann Arbor Fire Department. Fire crews were dispatched early Friday morning, Jan. 20, to the fire at a single-story commercial building the in the 300 block of Maynard Street. The fire impacted Vape City, 326 Maynard St.; and Madras Masala Restaurant, 328 Maynard St., which shared the building that was torn down as a result of the fire.
Restaurant opening at former Chela’s in Ann Arbor delayed to spring
ANN ARBOR, MI --A Mediterranean restaurant originally slated to open in Ann Arbor in 2022 has been pushed back to spring of this year. Spiedo, named after the Italian word for a roasting spit, is a Mediterranean concept featuring rotisserie meats and vegetables. The restaurant will open at 307 S. Fifth Ave, the former Chela’s Restaurant and Taqueria space.
See street, sidewalk construction projects Ann Arbor has planned this year
ANN ARBOR, MI — Ann Arbor is making plans for a number of street and sidewalk projects in 2023, including more improvements for pedestrians and cyclists. The city also is trying to get state approval for crosswalk improvements on the busy Jackson Avenue corridor where a driver hit a pedestrian recently.
MSP: 22-year-old man found dead on Southfield Fwy was shot
Michigan State Police are searching for answers Monday morning after a young man was discovered fatally shot on the ramp from northbound Southfield Freeway (M-39) to I-96.
After 5 break-ins and a fire, Ann Arbor restaurant considers closing
ANN ARBOR, MI -- A slew of break-ins has pushed a restaurant closer to shutting down its Ann Arbor location as it plans opening an Ypsilanti location. Earthen Jar confirmed earlier this week it will be opening an Ypsilanti location. But it’s unclear if the Indian restaurant will remain in Ann Arbor much longer.
Mid-week snowstorm probably taking aim at Detroit, Ann Arbor, parts of southeast Michigan
A significant weather system is going to move from near the Gulf of Mexico into the southern Great Lakes and Ohio Valley. Far southeast Lower Michigan should be on the northern edge of what we Michiganders would call a heavy snow. At the moment, the storm center looks like it...
Michigan State Police recover stolen dog in Lansing, return it to owners miles away
LANSING, MI -- A dog that was stolen from their family home in Potterville was reunited with his family after Michigan State Police recovered him several miles away. According to WLNS-6, the dog was returned after troopers were able to identify a suspect in the theft and located the dog in Lansing.
‘Crying in H Mart’ author to speak at Ann Arbor’s Michigan Theater
ANN ARBOR, MI - Author and indie rock star Michelle Zauner will visit Ann Arbor in support of her New York Times-bestselling memoir “Crying in H Mart.”. Zauner, who fronts the indie rock band Japanese Breakfast, will speak at 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 5, at the Michigan Theater, 603 E. Liberty St., in an event hosted by Ann Arbor’s Literati Bookstore.
5 great spots for Indian cuisine in Ann Arbor
ANN ARBOR, MI -- Spicy, salty, savory — Indian cuisine is the perfect comfort food. From garlicky naan to mouth-warming curries, Indian restaurants also abound in Ann Arbor. Check out these five great Indian restaurants in Ann Arbor. Cardamom Restaurant. Cardamom seeks to blend the familiar and unfamiliar with...
Ann Arbor’s net-zero fire station project could cost over $10M, chief says
ANN ARBOR, MI — Ann Arbor’s plan to build the city’s first all-electric, solar-powered fire station in keeping with carbon-neutrality goals is taking another step forward. The city’s Planning Commission voted unanimously last week to forward to City Council the Ann Arbor Fire Department’s plan for a...
Washtenaw County man dies along with dog in vehicle fire; Police suspect drunk driving
Alcohol appears to be a factor in a collision and car fire that killed a Dexter man and his dog in Washtenaw County. Michigan State Police responded to the crash in Lima Township on Saturday morning.
Woman found fatally shot in car parked outside Ann Arbor-area gym
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI – A woman was found fatally shot in a car parked outside an Ann Arbor-area gym Thursday morning. Police were called at 9:10 a.m. Jan. 19, to the 3700 block of Plaza Drive in Pittsfield Township for a report of an SUV found with multiple bullet holes parked in front of The Den physical training center, according to the Pittsfield Township Police Department.
1900 Covington Dr, Ann Arbor
Man wanted in fatal shooting of woman outside Ann Arbor-area gym
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI – Police have identified a suspect in a fatal shooting that occurred Thursday morning outside an Ann Arbor-area physical training facility. Michael Anthony Elinski, 59, is wanted in connection with the fatal shooting of Andrea Grant who was found dead Thursday, Jan. 19, in an SUV parked in front of The Den physical training center in the 3700 block of Plaza Drive, according to the Pittsfield Township Police Department.
5 charged in attempted Stellantis car theft • 5 charged in Ulta robbery • Rochester woman wins $500k Powerball
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - Nine arrests were made with five currently facing charges for trying to steal trucks from the Stellantis SHAP Tuesday, Five women are charged after stealing thousands of dollars of merchandise from a Livingston County Ulta store, and a Rochester woman credits a sleepless night to her $500k Powerball win: here are the top stories from FOX 2's Week in Review.
Bad Brads BBQ opening 5th location in Metro Detroit
The first time Bad Brads BBQ showed up on FOX 2, they had one location. Things have changed big time for the Metro Detroit eatery, which just opened a 5th spot in Livonia.
Man wanted in Ann Arbor-area homicide found dead
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI – A man wanted in a Thursday morning fatal shooting outside an Ann Arbor-area physical training facility has been found dead in his home. Michael Anthony Elinski, 59, was found dead Friday, Jan. 20, inside his home located in Clare, according to the Pittsfield Township Police Department.
‘Don’t call us Q-tips!’: White-haired seniors rock out at weekly Ann Arbor happy hour
ANN ARBOR, MI - Spotting Rubie Butler in the middle of hundreds of dancing seniors isn’t too difficult. The top of the 73-year-old Ann Arbor woman’s hair is painted baby blue, though that hue turns green when the neon nightclub lights shine down on her as she shakes her hips.
Fire destroys building on Maynard Street in downtown Ann Arbor
ANN ARBOR, MI -- At least two businesses were impacted by a fire that broke out early Friday morning in the 300 block of Maynard Street in downtown Ann Arbor. “The building is a total loss,” said Ann Arbor fire Chief Mike Kennedy. Tony Zervogiannis, owner of Frank’s Restaurant...
