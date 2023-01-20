ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reuters

Davos 2023: CEOs face challenge over sluggish climate efforts

By Simon Jessop, Lananh Nguyen and Paritosh Bansal
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kIzsb_0kLT08JH00
  • Summary
  • Companies

DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 20 (Reuters) - A return to Davos by corporate titans and their bankers after recent record Alpine temperatures has turned a spotlight on just how quickly they are moving to rein in carbon emissions.

The number of organisations pledging to get to net-zero emissions by mid-century has soared in recent years, up 60% to more than 11,000 in September 2022, U.N. figures showed.

Yet the world remains on course to miss its climate goals.

Several bankers and executives at this year's World Economic Forum (WEF) annual meeting in the Swiss ski resort of Davos said they were looking for ways to speed up the transition to a greener future.

Increasingly, they said conversations in C-suites and with financiers had turned to the risks that climate change presented to businesses.

"Suddenly people have realized that it is something that's not just a way of presenting things, but that it is a necessity for survival," said André Hoffmann, vice chairman of Swiss drugmaker Roche (ROG.S).

While there is agreement on the need for change, people were divided on the pace. Climate activist Greta Thunberg made the journey up the Swiss Alps to call on the global energy industry and its financiers to end all fossil fuel investments.

Privately, bankers said the energy crisis in Ukraine had shown that they needed to fund a transition to renewable energy, which would take time.

Despite scientists warning last year that time was running out for humanity to cap global warming and limit devastating weather events, 2022 was dominated by Russia's invasion of Ukraine and an economy-damaging spike in inflation.

Executives from some of the leading U.S. financial firms also faced growing pressure from domestic right-wing politicians to row back on efforts to reflect environmental issues in their investment decision-making.

Yet with regulators across the world bringing in tougher rules to better police 'sustainable' activities - and with more bad practice being challenged in court - executives in the Swiss mountain resort said they were focused on sustainability.

Suni Harford, the president of UBS's asset management arm who leads the bank's sustainability efforts, said her conversations at Davos suggested no let up in focus on climate, despite the shorter-term pressures.

"Clients are becoming ever more informed on the energy transition, demand for sustainable and green products has held up well, and clients are increasingly looking to measure the impact of their portfolios."

Despite the strong growth in pledges, the world was on course to miss its goal of capping global warming at 1.5 degrees Celsius above the pre-industrial average, heading instead towards 2.8 degrees, the U.N. Secretary-General told delegates.

António Guterres gave a fresh warning about the dangers of shoddy corporate efforts to get to net-zero emissions, and called for faster action.

"Put forward credible and transparent transition plans on how to achieve net zero – and submit those plans before the end of this year," Guterres said in a speech. "The transition to net zero must be grounded in real emissions cuts."

For daily Davos updates in your inbox sign up for the Reuters Daily Briefing here.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Washington Examiner

Sorry, media, the great reset is real

When conservatives pushed back last week on a Democratic plan to ban gas stoves , the Left and its media allies jumped into action. We were told that no one is banning gas stoves and also that said stoves should be banned . Oh, and that this is just another conspiracy theory cooked up by conservatives for their culture war.
The Week

The rise of the world's first trillionaire

In the last few years, billionaires have only been adding to their net worth, and it likely won't be long until someone reaches the status of a trillionaire. Here's everything you need to know:  When will someone be worth $1 trillion? It's hard to pinpoint a definitive answer, given that the net worths of the world's richest people are constantly fluctuating. However, a number of financial calculators have attempted to predict when the world might see its first trillionaire.  Finance and procurement platform Approve analyzed the state of the world's priciest elite, looking at data from the 30 wealthiest people in the world. Their results...
TheDailyBeast

Anti-Liberalism in America Is a Delusion of ‘Freedom’ That Will Only Lead to Violence

“Suppose the election was declared free and fair,” American diplomat Richard Holbrooke worried of Bosnia in 1996, but the winners are “racists, fascists, separatists, who are publicly opposed to [peace and reintegration]. That is the dilemma,” he said, in a decade when ascendant illiberalism was a relatively distant prospect, a problem for faraway places like Peru, Slovakia, and the Philippines.And though that sentence could be pasted verbatim into any number of articles about former President Donald Trump from the last half-decade, I’m not so sure we have the same dilemma now, when illiberalism is rising on left and right alike...
CNBC

Over 200 millionaires urge Davos elite to up taxes on the ultra-rich

Over 200 millionaires are calling on the elite attendees of this week’s World Economic Forum in Davos to “tackle extreme wealth” and “tax the ultra-rich” to help relieve the cost of living strain off ordinary households. “Tax the ultra rich and do it now,” an...
Washington Examiner

Communist China won't escape its economic-demographic trap

Speaking in Davos, Switzerland, this week, Vice Premier Liu He said that the Chinese economy would return to fast growth sooner than expected. Liu offered confidence "that in 2023 China’s growth will most likely return to its normal trend. The Chinese economy will see a significant improvement." Liu is...
AFP

After Davos, a race for money to stop climate change

US climate envoy John Kerry bluntly summed up in one word what the planet needs to avoid a global warming catastrophe at the World Economic Forum this week: money. But the week-long forum exposed fault lines over how to meet those targets at a time when the world faces a costly war in Ukraine, an economic downturn, soaring inflation and a cost-of-living crisis.
Reuters

Reuters

682K+
Followers
375K+
Post
322M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy