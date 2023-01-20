ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SPY

ButcherBox Is Giving Away Free Meat Bundles To All New Members in January

By Taylor Galla
SPY
SPY
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0caMfn_0kLT05f600

Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links.

If you’re still elbowing your way to the front at your local grocery store’s butcher to acquire mediocre cuts of steak, it’s time to enter the culinary 21st century. It’s time to try ButcherBox.

Not only are they one of SPY’s favorite meat delivery services (used by multiple of our editors*) but they’re also offering a killer deal for first-time members in January.

If you sign up before January 22nd you’ll receive a FREE meat bundle in your first box, including:

  • One 14 oz pork tenderloin
  • Four top sirloin steaks
  • Two pounds of ground turkey

ButcherBox is also offering $45 off your first three months ($15 off per month) with the exclusive code MEAT45 at checkout from 1/20-1/21.

Note: This code can be used along with the free meat bundle and is only available to new customers.

Get Your Free New Year’s Bundle From ButcherBox

Free ButcherBox Bundle: The Details

ButcherBox offers high quality cuts and amazing deals on top-notch proteins all year-round, but this new year meat bundle is hard to beat. After you choose your preferred protein cuts from their extensive library of top tier beef, chicken, pork and seafood — you’ll receive the additional bundle of grass fed and finished steak, pork and turkey totally FREE.

If you set a goal to eat healthier in 2023, ButcherBox is definitely a worthwhile addition to your grocery routine. High-quality protein is a crucial addition to any well-rounded diet, and ButcherBox makes it easy to have something ready for every meal without waiting in line or trecking back and forth from the grocery store.

All of the beef ButcherBox delivers, including the four sirloin steaks included in this bundle, are made of 100% grass-fed and grass-finished beef. Each steak contains 24 grams of protein per serving making them a great source of this vital nutrient and their products never contain added antibiotics or hormones.

3 Reasons To Try ButcherBox

You might be wondering — what makes ButcherBox that different from picking up my meat from the grocery store? There are a few reasons why a service like ButcherBox is worth trying.

Meat You Can Trust

First of all, the quality of their meat, as a whole, tends to be higher than the average cut you get from the store. You can ask for humanely-raised, wild caught, grass-fed and finished proteins at the store — or you can order from ButcherBox’s wide selection and know that every cut of meat and seafood they’ve got fits that criteria.

Delivery Saves Time and Effort

Everyone likes getting things delivered, so we don’t need to tout the convenience of getting your meat dropped off at your door rather than schlepping it from the grocery store but we will anyway. SPY’s Senior E-Commerce Editor Taylor Galla has been using ButcherBox since the beginning of 2020 and loves it for that reason.

“Having a freezer always stocked with proteins means dinner is basically 80% of the way there, all you need to do is defrost and add a side,” said Galla.**

You Can Save Money

Ordering in bulk every month like you do with their subscription also means you save a bunch and get a ton of food at an excellent value. They offer both curated and custom memberships starting at just $169 per month for their Classic Box that includes between 9-14 pounds of meat.

ButcherBox Meat Delivery Subscription

Starting at $169/Month
Buy Now

ButcherBox vs. Everyone Else

Buying meat at the grocery store can be intimidating at best and downright expensive and confusing at worst. The glass case with piles of chicken, beef, pork and lamb can quickly induce analysis paralysis, and you’re left questioning whether that lamb shoulder you spend $50+ on is actually high-quality.

ButcherBox makes it easy to select and cook high-quality meat, seafood and poultry by delivering it to you frozen at peak freshness. They source all of their proteins from trustworthy farmers and cattle ranchers who feed their animals nutritious feed that’s better for them and for you.

Grass-fed beef doesn’t just sound fancy, it tends to have a lower overall fat content compared to grain-fed beef. It’s also a health source of omega-3 fatty acids and key vitamins and minerals.

Now, when new members sign up for ButcherBox they’ll receive a FREE bundle of four top sirloin steaks, two pounds of ground turkey and a 14 oz pork tenderloin in their first box, a premiere cut that’s perfect for entertaining or treating yourself during this busy time of year. You can sign up and learn more at the link below. This offer is only valid until January 22nd.

Also, if you sign up on 1/20 or 1/21 and enter code MEAT45 at checkout you’ll receive $45 off your first three months of delivery, or $15 off each month. This offer is also only available to new customers.

ButcherBox Meat Delivery Subscription

Starting at $169/Month
Buy Now

* Note, SPY Editors tested, reviewed and formed opinions on ButcherBox well before the beginning of this campaign. Our thoughts are our own and independent of this sponsored partnership.

* *Galla has been using ButcherBox for years of her own volition, her testimony is separate and independent from this campaign

More from SPY

Comments / 1

Related
SPY

SPAM Has Released Limited-Edition Merch for All Canned Meat Lovers

Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links. Hungry? How about some SPAM? No, we’re not talking about mail. For those of you living under a rock, SPAM is a popular canned meat brand that offers up pre-cooked pork in a bologna-esque, blocky format. It’s not for everyone, but SPAM lovers really… well… love SPAM. It’s become a staple in a number of Asian dishes since its creation back in 1937 and has a cult following of SPAM fans whose mouths drench at the sight of the canned delicacy. Though we recently...
SPY

Tired Of Expensive Cable TV? Secret Coupon Code Shaves 64% Off this HDTV Antenna For Free TV

Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links. In the age of streaming services like Netflix and Hulu, many people have opted to forgo traditional cable TV altogether. There are still plenty of us, however, that either prefer old-school TV or like to have it in addition to our favorite streaming subscriptions. It’s nice to come home at the end of the day and flip on the local news or maybe an NFL game, but the cost of cable is often outrageous, let alone justifiable. That’s why we were so...
SPY

My Friends Keep Buying These Boots After Seeing Me Wear Them

Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links. I can’t tell you how many different kinds of boots I’ve worn in the last handful of years but it’s upwards of three dozen. And the thing is, many of them are good, but only a handful of them are really special — and when it comes to footwear, special is what makes an impression. Through all the Chelsea boots, the combat boots, and even the sneaker sole boots I’ve received, I keep coming back to the Beckett Simonon Dowler Boots in the...
disneyfoodblog.com

HURRY! McDonald’s Is Giving Away FREE McNuggets!

While we do LOVE eating our way around Disney World, we occasionally take a break to bring you exciting food news from beyond the Most Magical Place on Earth, too!. Today is the 40th anniversary of the Chicken McNugget! The fast food staple debuted on January 18th, 1983, three decades after McDonald’s first opened. Usually, we give gifts for a birthday, but this time McDonald’s is treating us!
AOL Corp

SNAP Benefits: Can You Use EBT Card/Food Stamps To Purchase Hot Food?

SNAP gives eligible low-income households extra food-purchasing assistance to supplement food budgets. Funded by the U.S. Department of Agriculture and administered at the state level, SNAP benefits can only be used to purchase eligible items. Food Stamps: What Is the Maximum SNAP EBT Benefit for 2023?. Find Out: How To...
ILLINOIS STATE
shefinds

The One Deli Meat You Have To Stop Eating ASAP–It’s Causing Weight Gain!

If you’ve decided that one of your New Year’s Resolutions is to lose weight, you may be in the midst of a range of lifestyle changes–and at the top of that list is probably your diet. Figuring out what you should and shouldn’t eat when it comes to your health (and not to mention sticking to those guidelines) can be a difficult process, especially if you’re used to eating the same things on a regular basis that may not be the best for your body. For example, maybe you frequently make yourself a sandwich made with deli meat for lunch. While a sandwich complete with meat and veggies may seem like a perfectly fine option, health experts warn that many processed lunch meats can be detrimental to your weight loss goals. In fact, there’s one high-sodium meat many agree you should leave out of your sandwich if you’re trying to stay healthy this year: bologna.
dontwasteyourmoney.com

The $13 Aldi dress everyone is talking about

Shoppers go to discount stores like Aldi for lower prices on produce, milk and eggs. But these days, some savvy shoppers are also picking up some affordable fashion items along the way. Have you seen “the dress?”. No, not Princess Diana’s famous black “revenge dress,” or J-Lo’s revealing Versace...
The Independent

Texas Roadhouse customer says she paid $4 for mac and cheese that turned out to be Kraft

A Texas Roadhouse customer ordered a side of mac and cheese at the popular American restaurant chain, only to discover that it was actually Kraft mac and cheese made from a box.TikTok user @bre_an_muffin went viral last week when she filmed the experience in a video that now has been viewed more than 530,000 times. “When you order mac and cheese and pay $4 for Kraft,” she wrote over the video.Although this TikToker paid $4 for what she thought was a side dish of mac and cheese made in-house, one box of Kraft Macaroni & Cheese retails at just...
Hot 104.7

Guess What The Bottom Drawer of Your Oven Is Really For!?

That drawer under your stove isn't meant for storing cutting boards and pan lids. Do you know what it's really supposed to be used for? The answer will surprise you!. I spend a fair amount of time in the kitchen. And like lots of folks, I'm always looking for ways to better organize my kitchen space.
Popculture

Burger King Selling Bucket With 2 Pounds of Food

Burger King Japan reportedly introduced a massive, two-pound bucket of food earlier this month. The King's Toybox meal offers Burger King fans in Japan incredible value, with a mix of sides and chicken nuggets. It would be surprising to see a deal like this offered at Burger King locations in the U.S.
SPY

SPY

14K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

SPY is your daily dossier into everyday luxuries, undiscovered gems and the people and products making news around the world. As industry insiders, we scout out the most unique, quality and discerning products and experiences. Then, we show you how to access them, often before anyone else.

 https://spy.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy