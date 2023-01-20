Read full article on original website
Related
Bleacher Report
NBA Trade Rumors: Raptors Offered 3 Round 1 Picks for OG Anunoby by 'At Least 1 Team'
The Toronto Raptors have reportedly received a massive trade offer for small forward O.G. Anunoby. According to Bruce Arthur of the Toronto Star, at least one team is known to have offered the Raptors three first-round picks in exchange for Anunoby. The 25-year-old Anunoby has spent his entire six-year NBA...
Bleacher Report
Lakers News: Rui Hachimura Traded to LA from Wizards for Kendrick Nunn, 3 Draft Picks
The Los Angeles Lakers are adding reinforcements around LeBron James and Anthony Davis. The team traded Kendrick Nunn and three second-round picks to the Washington Wizards for Rui Hachimura:. The Wizards' willingness to trade the young power forward was prompted by the excellent play of Kyle Kuzma and the team's...
Bleacher Report
NBA Insider Notebook: Trade Buzz Around Trail Blazers, John Collins, Celtics, More
The struggling Portland Trail Blazers are intensely engrossed in improving the roster with the trade deadline approaching, and they are said to be listening to all overtures, league sources tell Bleacher Report. The organization remains committed to being opportunistic and creative in trying to surround franchise star Damian Lillard with...
Bleacher Report
Lakers' Updated Depth Chart, Available Draft Picks After Rui Hachimura Trade
The Los Angeles Lakers added valuable depth Monday with the trade for Washington Wizards forward Rui Hachimura. Washington will receive Kendrick Nunn and three second-round picks in the deal, with ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski—who first reported the deal—providing additional details on the picks:. Los Angeles has been cautious about...
WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed
After nearly 10 months in a Russian prison colony, Brittney Griner was finally released following drug charges and a surprising nine-year prison sentence. And now that she’s back home and even making public appearances, her next step is to get back on the basketball court as she plans to play for the Phoenix Mercury this season. But that could Read more... The post WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Bleacher Report
LeBron James: 'There's a Chance' Bronny Commits to Oregon; Altman's a 'Great Coach'
Don't rule the Oregon Ducks out when it comes to the recruitment of Bronny James. "He's going to make his own decision," James' father, LeBron, said of the possibility that the high-profile recruit joins the Ducks, per Bill Oram of the Oregonian. "But there's a chance." While Oram pointed out...
Bleacher Report
Lakers Rumors: LA Expects Rui Hachimura to Sign New Contract in Offseason After Trade
The Los Angeles Lakers are penciling Rui Hachimura into their plans for the 2023-24 NBA season and beyond, according to The Athletic's Jovan Buha. The Lakers acquired Hachimura from the Washington Wizards on Monday, sending Kendrick Nunn and three second-round picks out as part of the deal. Buha reported the...
Bleacher Report
What's Next for Los Angeles Lakers after Rui Hachimura Trade?
The Los Angeles Lakers made yet another trade with the Washington Wizards on Monday, acquiring Rui Hachimura for Kendrick Nunn and three second-round picks. That's the third deal between the two franchises in the Rob Pelinka era, dating back to the Anthony Davis trade in 2019 and the Russell Westbrook blockbuster of 2021.
Bleacher Report
Shannon Sharpe Apologizes for Exchange with Grizzlies, Ja Morant's Dad at Lakers Game
Shannon Sharpe apologized for his behavior during Friday's game between the Los Angeles Lakers and Memphis Grizzlies:. "It does not matter what Dillon Brooks said or how many times he said it," Sharpe said Monday on Undisputed. "Me being the responsible person, me having the platform that I have and having so many people look up to me, I was wrong. I should have lowered the temperature in the arena. Instead I turned the temperature up and I let it get out of hand."
Bleacher Report
Lakers' LeBron James on Shannon Sharpe's Spat with Grizzlies: 'I Always Got His Back'
Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James addressed the argument between Pro Football Hall of Famer and current Fox Sports commentator Shannon Sharpe and the Memphis Grizzlies during Friday's game at Crypto.com Arena. "I ride with Shannon 365 days—366 on a leap year—24/7," James told reporters Saturday. "So that's my guy....
Bleacher Report
Dillon Brooks Talks Defending Lakers' LeBron James: 'He Doesn't Want to Go Left'
On a night that will be remembered more for the Memphis Grizzlies' heated courtside exchange with Shannon Sharpe, Dillon Brooks had some interesting comments about defending LeBron James. Speaking to reporters after the Grizzlies' 122-121 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday, Brooks explained he wanted to make James...
Bleacher Report
NBA Trade Rumors: Suns Eye VanVleet, Rozier, Quickley amid Chris Paul Injury Concerns
As the Phoenix Suns try to get their season back on track, they are exploring several potential trade options at point guard amid Chris Paul's ongoing injury concerns. Per NBA insider Marc Stein, the Suns have identified Fred VanVleet, Terry Rozier and Immanuel Quickly as potential targets ahead of the Feb. 9 trade deadline.
Bleacher Report
Kyle Kuzma Rumors: Wizards PF Not Available for Trade Amid Interest from Suns, More
Washington Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma is one of the most coveted players on the trade market ahead of the Feb. 9 deadline, but it appears the team is not looking to move him. According to Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports, Washington has informed interested teams such as the Atlanta Hawks and Phoenix Suns that Kuzma is not available to be traded "despite his objective to decline next season's player option and test the open market."
Bleacher Report
Grizzlies' Dillon Brooks Shades 'Blogger' Shannon Sharpe After Clash at Lakers Game
Memphis Grizzlies wing Dillon Brooks took a shot at Pro Football Hall of Fame tight end Shannon Sharpe after Sharpe and the Grizzlies got into a shouting match Friday night. During the Los Angeles Lakers' 122-121 win over the Grizzlies at Crypto.com Arena in L.A., Sharpe got into a verbal altercation with several Grizzlies players, including Brooks, Ja Morant and Steven Adams, as well as Morant's father, Tee Morant:
Bleacher Report
Stephen A. Smith: Ben Simmons 'Stealing Money' from Nets amid Scoring Struggles
ESPN's Stephen A. Smith gave a harsh assessment of Ben Simmons on Friday's NBA Countdown halfway through the guard's first full season with the Brooklyn Nets. "Ben Simmons, it's a sad situation," Smith said (1:25 in video). "And I don't mean this literally, because obviously he's not doing it, but one would say, he is stealing money."
Bleacher Report
Lakers Trade Rumors: Pistons' Bojan Bogdanović Is 'Most Often Tied' to Potential Deal
After acquiring Rui Hachimura on Monday, the Los Angeles Lakers may not be done making moves ahead of the Feb. 9 trade deadline. Per The Athletic's Jovan Buha, Detroit Pistons forward Bojan Bogdanović is the player "most often tied" to the Lakers in a potential deal. However, Buha notes,...
Bleacher Report
Report: Magic's Jonathan Isaac to Play vs. Celtics in Return 2+ Years After Injury
Orlando Magic big man Jonathan Isaac is reportedly set to return to the court for the first time since the 2019-20 campaign. Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported Isaac will play in Monday's contest against the Boston Celtics. He suffered a torn ACL in August 2020 during a game against the Sacramento Kings at the Walt Disney World Resort after the NBA restarted its season following a delay for the COVID-19 pandemic.
Bleacher Report
NBA Rumors: Heat Trying to Trade Duncan Robinson 'Without Success' amid $90M Contract
The Miami Heat have been shopping veteran wing Duncan Robinson around "without success," according to NBA insider Marc Stein. Robinson's value has plummeted this season. The 28-year-old is averaging 6.9 points over 17.9 minutes per game, both of which are his lowest since his rookie season in 2018-19. He's also shooting a career-worst 36.8 percent from beyond the arc.
Bleacher Report
NBA Trade Rumors: Teams Concerned About Suns' Jae Crowder amid Bucks, Heat Buzz
NBA teams have concerns about acquiring Jae Crowder in a trade after a four-month hiatus, according to NBA reporter Marc Stein. The forward hasn't played all season and has been away from the Phoenix Suns since training camp while the two sides tried to work out a trade. Now approaching the Feb. 9 trade deadline, teams are questioning the veteran's "state of his conditioning" as well as how long it will take to "acclimatize to a team," per Stein.
Comments / 0