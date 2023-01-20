Shannon Sharpe apologized for his behavior during Friday's game between the Los Angeles Lakers and Memphis Grizzlies:. "It does not matter what Dillon Brooks said or how many times he said it," Sharpe said Monday on Undisputed. "Me being the responsible person, me having the platform that I have and having so many people look up to me, I was wrong. I should have lowered the temperature in the arena. Instead I turned the temperature up and I let it get out of hand."

