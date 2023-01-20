ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, NJ

mamamully
3d ago

multigenerations of law breaking citizens pulling the religious card for everything. complete disgrace this community is.

Shore News Network

Synagogue approved by zoning board inside East Veterans Highway 205 unit development

JACKSON, NJ – A 205-unit development project being built by Bil-Jim Construction and Cardinale Enterprises on East Veterans Highway will now have an 8,200-square-foot synagogue within it. The Synagogue, referred to by the Orthodox Jewish community as a shul will feature a mikvah and kiddush in the basement. The project by Maple Lake, Inc. will feature six low-income housing buildings totaling 48 units and 157 single family homes. The synagogue is the second approved house of worship on East Veterans Highway. A third is being planned at the intersection of East Veterans and Whitesville Road. The property is the former The post Synagogue approved by zoning board inside East Veterans Highway 205 unit development appeared first on Shore News Network.
JACKSON, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Brick Council Plans Ahead And Takes A Look Back

BRICK – Heather deJong was named as the 2023 council president during the Reorganization Meeting held on January 3. deJong has been a council member since 2014 and serves as the chair of the Business and Finance Committee, is a member of the Recreation and Land Use Committees, is the council liaison to the Housing Authority, the Chamber of Commerce and the Mayor’s Senior Advisory Committee.
BRICK, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Could Toms River Get A Splash Park?

TOMS RIVER – During the first Township Council meeting of the year, politicians like to set goals. This time, Councilman Joshua Kopp said he’d like to look into building a splash park for Toms River. He said he enjoys taking his 4-year-old daughter to the one in Berkeley...
TOMS RIVER, NJ
centraljersey.com

Public hearings set on two ordinances proposed by Jackson council

JACKSON — Public hearings have been scheduled on two ordinances that have been introduced by the members of the Jackson Township Council. Township Council President Martin Flemming, Vice President Stephen M. Chisholm Jr., Councilman Nino Borrelli, Councilwoman Jennifer Kuhn and Councilman Scott Sargent were in attendance during the Jan. 17 meeting of the governing body.
JACKSON, NJ
Shore News Network

Flemming shuts down open space committee proposal citing political power play

JACKSON TOWNSHIP, NJ – Jackson Council President Martin Flemming announced his refusal of the creation of a citizen advisory board in Jackson to assist the township in finding and preserving open space from future development was driven by politics. On Tuesday, Flemming opined about Mayor Michael Reina’s plan to put residents in the driver’s seat on a citizen advisory board to help the township identify and seek out land to be preserved. Flemming, along with Nino Borrelli and Stephen Chisolm each voted against the committee because they would not have any control over the residents on the board. The board, The post Flemming shuts down open space committee proposal citing political power play appeared first on Shore News Network.
JACKSON, NJ
ocnjdaily.com

Crown Bank Building Sold to Ocean City Investor

A buyer for the nearly 100-year-old landmark Crown Bank building in downtown Ocean City was approved in bankruptcy court this week. The deal is expected to be finalized in about a month to sell the building and its adjacent parking lots for $6.675 million. The buyer is Raj Khatiwala and his brother, Yogi, of Crown Holdings LLC.
OCEAN CITY, NJ
New York Post

$9B plunge in NYC commercial real estate sets up brutal political fight over shrinking tax pie

New York City’s golden goose isn’t just losing its feathers, it’s coughing up blood, and the whole structure of government will need to adjust. Per the city Finance Department, the total value of Gotham’s commercial real estate — offices, stores and hotels — is nearly $9 billion short of its most recent high. And it’s likely headed down more, as companies downsize their office footprints and stores across the city close. One of the city’s real-estate giants, Vornado, just got demoted from the S&P 500. As Finance Commissioner Preston Niblack notes, “The decline in office occupancy continues to impact retail stores and...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Jersey Shore Online

Homeschool Lesson At Farm Prompts Legal Action

HOWELL – A Superior Court judge has been asked to decide a land use dispute brought by township officials against a private membership association (“PMA”) and a local farm. The Sprouts PMA began leasing land owned by Stanley (who goes by his middle name, Daniel) and Tasia...
HOWELL, NJ
TAPinto.net

Stafford Fire Department Leads in Response to Beach Haven West Fire This Week

STAFFORD - The Stafford Township Fire Company responded to a structure fire in the Beach Haven West section of the township at approximatley 6:15 a.m. on Wednesday morning.  Upon arrival an extended fire was found and the Stafford Township EMS, Barnegat Fire Company,a FAST Team from Forked River Fire Company and Ocean County Fire Coordinator were also dispatched on the initial alarm.  The Stafford Department reported that crews made an aggressive interior attack on the fire, and it was extinguished and placed under control. All response teams were on the scene for about two hours. This fire is under investigation by the Stafford Township Bureau of Fire Prevention and The Ocean County Fire Marshall. Stafford Fire Company thanked the following for assistance: Barnegat Volunteer Fire Company Station 11 Forked River Fire Department Waretown Volunteer Fire Company Stafford Township Emergency Medical Services Stafford Township Police Department Stafford Township Office of Fire Prevention Ocean County Sheriff Communications Ocean County Fire Coordinators
STAFFORD TOWNSHIP, NJ
centraljersey.com

Community Bulletin Board: Monroe: Jan. 17

New Jersey Blood Services (NJBS), a division of New York Blood Center, which provides blood for local patients, is looking for a few good volunteers. The blood drive volunteer is an integral member of our team whose tasks include assisting donors with registration and/or at the refreshment area. No medical background necessary. Volunteers should be outgoing to provide friendly customer service, be able to perform tasks as needed and must provide proof of COVID Vaccination prior to volunteering. Must have transportation. All training is provided including additional precautions for the safety of our team and blood donors. For additional information call or text Sharon Zetts, manager of NJBS Volunteer Services at 732-850-8906 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Thursday.
MONROE TOWNSHIP, NJ
TAPinto.net

Monmouth County Polling Error uncovered by Belmar resident

MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ — When Belmar resident Jim Bean filed an OPRA (Open Public Records Act) request on the most recent election results, it was simply out of curiosity. What he did not expect to find were 311 additional votes that were counted twice in the borough’s mayoral race.  Bean, a former Belmar councilman, was interested in seeing the number of walk-in, early, absentee, and provisional voters who participated in November’s election. When he compared the numbers received from the Monmouth County Clerk’s Office, to how many each candidate certifiably received, something was awry.  “We had more people voting for mayor than...
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
Lawrence Ledger

Melker, Lewis sworn in as Mercer County Commissioners

Two Mercer County Commissioners-elect, including incumbent Commissioner Nina Melker and newcomer Cathleen Lewis, were sworn into office at the Mercer County Board of County Commissioners’ annual reorganization meeting. Melker was sworn into office by Assemblyman Wayne P. DeAngelo (D-14) at the meeting on Jan. 4. She was appointed in...
MERCER COUNTY, NJ
