The 2023 NBA trade deadline is just a few weeks away, and the Milwaukee Bucks are shaping up to be one of the more active teams in the market. They have been linked to numerous names via trade over the past few months, are it would not be a surprise if more rumors surfaced soon. One notable name that fans have been keeping an eye on is Gary Trent Jr. of the Toronto Raptors. HoopsHype NBA insider Michael Scotto reported that Trent is believed to be Toronto’s likeliest trade candidate ahead of the deadline, meaning he could be on the move soon as the Raptors brace for some potential changes.

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO