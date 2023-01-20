ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hill House Home just dropped sweet new Nap Dress styles for Valentine's Day 2023

By Kasey Caminiti, Reviewed
 3 days ago
Shop the brand new Hill House Home Nap Dress styles for Valentine's Day 2023. Reviewed / Hill House Home

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us and our partners a commission.

Whether you're shopping for a pretty Valentine's Day date outfit or a cute Galentine's Day look, Hill House Home is here to help. The brand's Nap Dress is a cult-favorite thanks to how flattering, comfortable and truly versatile the style is. Hill House Home just dropped a romantic capsule collection featuring new prints and styles.

Shop the Hill House Home Valentine's Day collection

So, what are we wearing? Subscribe to Reviewed’s weekly Style Check newsletter to get the answers from stylish people.

The Hill House Home Nap Dress comes in a few different styles and materials to help cater to different shapes, sizes and preferences. The wrinkle-resistant crepe material (woven from GRS-certified 100% recycled post-consumer plastics like water bottles) is loved for its effortless, lightweight feel. The 100% cotton version is super breathable and Hill House Home recommends washing it less often to help extend the garment’s life. The new Valentine's Day capsule collection features two new colorways (Victorian Red and Ballerina Pink), a vintage-inspired pattern called Love Letters that was actually pulled from Hill House Home's Design Library's archives and a new style called the Anjuli Nap Dress .

Best Valentine's Day jewelry deals: Shop Pandora, Kate Spade and Blue Nile

From sleeveless and ruffled to puff-sleeved and midi-length, keep scrolling to shop all our favorite new Hill House Home Nap Dress styles for Valentine’s Day .

1. The Anjuli Nap Dress

Shop the new Anjuli Nap Dress from Hill House Home. Reviewed / Hill House Home

The latest sleeveless Nap Dress from Hill House Home is available in the new Victorian Red and Ballerina Pink colorways and sizes XXS to XXL. The Anjuli Nap Dress features the brand's signature smocked bodice, elastic straps and a feminine, flowy hem.

Anjuli Nap Dress for $150

2. The Crepe Ellie Nap Dress

The Crepe Ellie Nap Dress from Hill House Home is available in the new Love Letters print today. Reviewed / Hill House Home

The Ellie Nap Dress is a best-selling style and for good reason. The Instagram-famous silhouette is available in women's sizes XXS to XXL and in the brand new Love Letters pattern. The dress features elasticated smocking, ruffled shoulders, a tiered midi skirt and pockets. Yes, pockets.

Crepe Ellie Nap Dress for $150

3. The Louisa Nap Dress

Shop the Louisa Nap Dress in Victorian Red cotton for a sweet and effortless Valentine's Day outfit. Reviewed / Hill House Home

For a sweet Valentine's Day outfit, the Louisa Nap Dress in Victorian Red cotton is the way to go. The comfortable dress has a scoop neckline, elastic smocking and a ruffled midi skirt. The flexible puff sleeves add a feminine flare without being too much. You can shop the dress in women's sizes XXS to XL and several colorways and materials.

Louisa Nap Dress for $150

4. The Crepe Elizabeth Nap Dress

The shorter Crepe Elizabeth Nap Dress is a perfect style for Valentine's Day and beyond. Reviewed / Hill House Home

If you love the Ellie Nap Dress, but might be a little vertically challenged, consider the Elizabeth Nap Dress . The mini-length skirt is shorter than the Ellie Nap Dress but still features the beloved elastic smocking, ruffled shoulders and of course, pockets. Available in sizes XXS to XL and in the new Love Letters print.

Crepe Elizabeth Nap Dress for $150

5. Love Letters Pajamas

Shop the new Love Letters pajamas from Hill House Home for your Galentine's Day celebration 2023. Reviewed / Hill House Home

If you're planning a Galentine's Day celebration, you might need some Instagram-worthy pajamas. The new Love Letters pajamas from Hill House Home are flirty, playful and super cozy. The customer-favorite Aurora Sleep Dress is made of breathable organic cotton and features adjustable straps and a sweet key-hole cutout detail. We’d argue that you could get away with wearing this dress to bed and beyond. For something even more relaxed, opt for The Gemma Sleep Shorts and The Charlotte Sleep Tee . Both pieces are made of the same soft cotton and provide a super comfortable sleep style.

Shop all Love Letters Pajamas

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook , Twitter , Instagram , TikTok or Flipboard for the latest deals, product reviews and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Hill House Home just dropped sweet new Nap Dress styles for Valentine's Day 2023

