Jennifer Coolidge recites 'Jenny From The Block' in hilarious TikTok debut with Jennifer Lopez

We won't have to check into the fictional White Lotus resort to see more clips of Jennifer Coolidge. Now she's on TikTok.

The 61-year-old actress who has already become popular on social media with viral clips from her "Legally Blonde" and "The White Lotus" characters, made her debut on the app Thursday. In her first selfie video, she records herself reciting a "poem" for her 287,000 (and counting) followers.

The poem: A dramatic reading of Jennifer Lopez's "Jenny From The Block."

"Don't be fooled by the rocks that I got," Coolidge says. "I'm still Jenny, Jenny, Jenny, from the block."

The camera then pans to Lopez, who observed Coolidge's rendition of her 2002 hit.

"I like that, I really really like that," Lopez responds.

Both the Jennifers star together in Prime Video's "Shotgun Wedding," which premieres on the streaming platform Jan. 27. The movie follows Lopez's Darcy and Josh Duhamel's Tom as they plan a destination wedding that goes wrong with a hostage situation.

Coolidge has garnered the adoration of many with her "White Lotus" character, Tanya McQuoid, earning the star several first-time awards in her nearly 30-year-long acting career.

Jennifer Coolidge is now on TikTok, her first video featured Jennifer Lopez and a dramatic reading of "Jenny From The Block." FREDERIC J. BROWN, AFP via Getty Images

She won her first Emmy for the first season of the series and gave an acceptance speech that was sprinkled with dance. Just when she started to give thanks, the producers tried to play her off. Coolidge would not be stopped, shouting over the music that this was a "once-in-a-lifetime opportunity."

Jennifer Coolidge: 'White Lotus' star says she got a lot of 'action' thanks to role as Stifler's mom in 'American Pie'

Coolidge also captured the hearts of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association as she snagged her first Golden Globe. While accepting the award for best actress much of her speech had to be bleeped out but she still gave an ode to the people who gave her opportunities early in her career, including Ryan Murphy and Reese Witherspoon.

"I had such big dreams and expectations as a younger (actor), but what happened is they get sort of fizzled by life," Coolidge said, adding that "White Lotus" creator Mike White gave her "hope" with the role of Tanya.

Sunday Coolidge also won a Critics' Choice award for best supporting actress in a drama series for her role as Tanya.

Jennifer Lopez: Now Mrs. Affleck, singer explains why she took Ben's last name

Contributing: Patrick Ryan, Brian Truitt

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Jennifer Coolidge recites 'Jenny From The Block' in hilarious TikTok debut with Jennifer Lopez