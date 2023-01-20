ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sam Smith Talks New Album ‘Gloria’ in Dramatic Plunging Dress on ‘Jimmy Fallon’

By Amina Ayoud
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EiTLy_0kLSyoVE00

Sam Smith appeared on the latest episode of “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” which aired yesterday on NBC.

Clad in a floor-length dress and hidden footwear, the British performer spoke about performing at the White House the day the Respect for Marriage Act was passed, skipping school for Lady Gaga and their new album, “Gloria.”

Smith’s look was comprised of a dramatic black dress made of a shimmering slightly see-through fabric. The dress featured a plunging neckline, billowing long sleeves and a flowy skirt that ballooned out at the hem, gradually getting bigger. Around their neck, the “Unholy” singer sported a sort of makeshift tie made of the same fabric as their dress, the style loosely situated, the ends left to cascade down the front of Smith’s dress.

Appropriate for formal events, floor-length gowns are often made of fabrics like satin, chiffon, or organza to elevate the overall feel of the dress. Gowns that sweep the floor can have a variety of silhouettes and necklines, making the style essential for formal weddings, red carpet events and dressy occasions.

On the accessories front, Smith layered on gold pendant necklaces which he wore alongside mismatched dangling earrings, one pearl one all metal, making for a maximalist look. The star’s hair was short on the sides and long on top, strikingly bleached blond.

Although his shoes weren’t visible under their dress, Smith tends to gravitate towards trendy and fluid styles. On more formal occasions, Smith will wear platforms and lace-up or heeled boots in vinyl and eye-catching styles from the likes of Gucci and Bottega Veneta. For casual moments, Smith goes for chunky sneakers from Adidas and Reebok. They often challenge gender norms with their colorful wardrobe. From skirts to dresses, pants suits to heels, Smith seemingly can wear it all .

PHOTOS : Check out Sam Smith’s top shoe moments.

