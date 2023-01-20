ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laurel County, KY

q95fm.net

Two Arrested On Shoplifting Charges At Walmart Near Corbin Also Wanted On Outstanding Warrants

An update from the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office:. Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Laurel Sheriff’s Deputy Wes Brown arrested two individuals at Walmart near Corbin in southern Laurel County on Friday afternoon January 20, 2023 at approximately 4:34 PM. The arrests occurred after Walmart’s loss prevention team detained the individuals and upon deputies arrival an investigation was conducted. During the investigation a male subject was found with suspected methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia in his possession. In addition, it was learned through investigation that the two individuals had allegedly taken $152.02 worth of merchandise from Walmart without paying for it. Also the two individuals were determined to be wanted on outstanding warrants. The two arrested individuals were identified as:
LAUREL COUNTY, KY
thebig1063.com

Harlan County deputies make drug arrests over the weekend

While on patrol at approximately 1:50 AM on January 22nd in the Evarts community, Deputies Caleb Carmical and CJ Reed observed a female subject walking in the roadway. The subject attempted to run when the deputies attempted to make contact. Jennifer Davis was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) 2nd offense and drug paraphernalia buy/possess.
HARLAN COUNTY, KY
q95fm.net

Man Arrested After Unlawfully Entering Building, Arrested On Burglary Charges

An update from the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department:. On 1-22-23, Lieutenant Wayne Bird was dispatched to a burglary in progress at an address in Woodbine. Lieutenant Bird requested the assistance of the Corbin City Police Department who responded promptly. Sergeant Jeff Hill and K9 Officer Estes Rhodes arrived and detained a male suspect that was on the scene. Other officers assisted in providing a perimeter in the area.
WOODBINE, KY
wymt.com

Trip to emergency room leaves couple facing multiple charges

HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Two people are facing charges following a child’s trip to the emergency room in Harlan County last week. On Thursday, an EMS crew brought a child from the Kenvir community to Harlan ARH. Harlan County Sheriff Chris Brewer told WYMT it appeared the child...
HARLAN COUNTY, KY
wbontv.com

Richmond KSP post investigating human remain discovery

The Kentucky State Police, Richmond Post was contacted just before 7:00 pm on Friday, January 20, 2023 in reference to possible human remains discovered in Boyle County. The initial investigation indicates human skeletal remains were located in a field off of Craintown Road in Perryville. The remains were removed by the Boyle County Coroner and will be transported to the State Medical Examiner’s Office in Frankfort for identification.
RICHMOND, KY
WSAZ

Bond set for man charged after body found inside car after police chase

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A bond of $1 million has been set for the man police say led them on a chase with a woman’s body in the back of his vehicle. Yesterday, Jan. 19, Kentucky State Police released the identity of the body found in the back of David Reed’s vehicle as Rachel Louise Carder, 53, of Huntington, West Virginia.
HUNTINGTON, WV
wbontv.com

KSP: Deceased woman found in suspect vehicle involved in multi-county pursuit

What Kentucky State Police officials are calling a routine traffic stop turned multi-county pursuit is now a death investigation. The high speed pursuit began around 10:15 Wednesday morning in Madison County, when police observed a motorist committing a traffic violation. The suspect then failed to pull over for a traffic stop initiating a pursuit.
MADISON COUNTY, KY
wdrb.com

Possible human remains found in Boyle County, Kentucky

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky State Police found what they believe are human remains in a field in Boyle County. Troopers were called to the scene just before 7 p.m. Friday night. KSP said human skeletal remains were located in a field off of Craintown Road in Perryville. Perryville is...
BOYLE COUNTY, KY
q95fm.net

Four Individuals Arrested On Drug Charges Following Home Visit

An update from the Harlan County Sheriff’s Department:. On Friday January 13th, the Harlan County Sheriff’s Office assisted Probation and Parole officers on a home visit at a residence located on Water tank Road in the Closplint community. Upon arrival, officers observed a female subject later identified as Ashley Cobb throw a bag out the back door that is believed to be Methamphetamine.
HARLAN COUNTY, KY
WHAS11

'What helps me get through it is thinking it's not her': Andrea Knabel's family in contact with police after human remains found in Boyle County

PERRYVILLE, Ky. — An investigation is underway after human remains were found, possibly linking the remains to a missing Louisville mother: Andrea Knabel. Kentucky State Police (KSP) and Richmond Post were contacted Friday around 7 p.m. in connection to possible human remains found in Boyle County. KSP says the...
BOYLE COUNTY, KY
thebig1063.com

UPDATE: MISSING BELL COUNTY WOMAN FOUND SAFE

Update: As of 3:10am Saturday morning, January 21, 2023, Savannah Sanchez was located by Bell county Deputy Austin Poindexter and is safe. 25-year-old Savannah Sanchez of Bell County was last seen leaving Ferndale Apartments just off of Highway 25E, possibly traveling to Four Mile or into Knox County in a 2010 black Ford Fuson, KY plate BZF187.
BELL COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Firefighters arrested and charged with arson

BELL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky State Police trooper Shane Jacobs told WYMT three Bell County Volunteer Firefighters were arrested and charged with arson following an investigation of an incident that occurred on June 22, 2022. The arson happened at an abandoned structure on Balkan Road in Pineville. The three...
PINEVILLE, KY

