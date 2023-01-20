Here at Cheeseburger Central, we’ve mentioned this before, but we truly believe that it bears repeating. Often. There’s Christmas, Thanksgiving, the Fourth of July, Opening Day, the Rose Parade, the Rose Bowl game, and Cheeseburger Week, in no particular order. But those are the days each year that set Pasadenans atwitter, so to speak.

PASADENA, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO