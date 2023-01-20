Read full article on original website
Tournament of Roses Foundation Accepting Grant Applications
The Pasadena Tournament of Roses Foundation is now accepting applications for its 2023 grant program. Eligible applicants are organizations with 501(c)(3) status, as of the submission deadline, February 23, that serves Alhambra, Altadena, Arcadia, La Cañada Flintridge, Monrovia, Pasadena, San Gabriel, San Marino, Sierra Madre, South Pasadena, and Temple City.
Historian Roberta Martínez Zeroes In On How People From Different Backgrounds and Cultures Shaped Pasadena
From the native Tongva people to Latinos of early California, people from different backgrounds and cultures have shaped Pasadena – now celebrated for its blend of arts and sciences, citadels of learning and innovation, and civic pride. Pasadena was once occupied by the Hahamongna Tribe of Native Americans, who...
Cancer Support Community Raises Over $3 Million for New Permanent Home
Cancer Support Community (CSC) Pasadena has raised over $3 million for the purchase and renovation of its new permanent facility in Sierra Madre, the organization announced. Funds will go towards the permanent facility CSC can call home after 33 years of providing support and education for free to all people impacted by cancer from three leased locations.
Local Environmentalists React To Governor Newsom’s Proposal to Slash $6 Billion In Climate Spending
Climate advocates and environmentalists in the Pasadena area appear to agree there will be serious fallout on projects related to climate change mitigation with Gov. Gavin Newsom’s decision to reduce climate spending. Newsom earlier this month said he was proposing to cut about $6 billion in climate spending in...
USC Pacific Asia Museum in Pasadena Cancels Sunday Lunar New Year Festival in Wake of Monterey Park Mass Shooting
The USC Pacific Asia Museum in Pasadena canceled its Lunar New Year Festival Sunday due to the Monterey Park mass shooting. “In light of the devastating news of the deadly mass shooting in neighboring Monterey Park, the USC Pacific Asia Museum is canceling its Lunar New Year Festival that was scheduled for today,” officials said in a mid-morning statement.
City’s Municipal Services Committee Scheduled to Discuss Resolution That Would Declare Climate Emergency
The City Council’s Municipal Services Committee will vote to recommend a resolution to adopt a climate emergency and set greenhouse gas reduction goals for Pasadena to achieve carbon neutrality in 2030, 15 years ahead of the state’s recommendations. But according to a City staff report accelerating the City’s...
Parking Contract on Monday’s Consent Calendar
As part of Monday’s consent calendar, the City Council will vote to authorize the City Manager to amend a contract with the Old Pasadena Management District (OPMD) to $1,990,000 through January 31, 2025. On January 24, the City Council awarded OPMD a new contract to support the City with...
An Empty House Filled with Promise
Pasadena Showcase House President Vikki Sung, Pasadena Showcase House Second Vice-President Matt McIntyre, Jennifer Bevan Montoya. [Photo by Paul Takizawa / Pasadena Now]. Ed Reilly, Gretchen McNally, Rufus Rhoades, Pasadena Showcase House First Vice-President Eileen Riley, Pasadena Showcase House Third Vice-President Undine Schwarz [Photo by Paul Takizawa / Pasadena Now]
Your Favorite Holiday is Back
Here at Cheeseburger Central, we’ve mentioned this before, but we truly believe that it bears repeating. Often. There’s Christmas, Thanksgiving, the Fourth of July, Opening Day, the Rose Parade, the Rose Bowl game, and Cheeseburger Week, in no particular order. But those are the days each year that set Pasadenans atwitter, so to speak.
PUSD PTA Council Presents Building Bridges Advocacy Meet-Up
Feeling hungry for connection? Want to get involved at your child’s school but not sure what kind of commitment to make or how to find your people? On Monday, January 30, at 6:00 p.m., PTA Council of PUSD invites you to attend the Building Bridges Forum at the Octavia E. Butler Elementary School Library.
Still Learning: A Poly Visual Arts Faculty Exhibition
A Visual Arts Faculty Exhibition featuring work by Poly’s Lower, Middle, and Upper School visual arts teachers: Arnor Bieltvedt, Adam Feldmeth, Jennifer Godwin-Minto, Anna Helm, Patrick Jackson, Jennifer Raftery, and Marissa Reece-Jackson. Garland Art Gallery (Corner of Cornell and Wilson) Opening Reception is on Friday, February 3, 2023, 5:30-7:00...
Week in Review: Top Pasadena Stories of The Week
The Editors of Pasadena Now go through over 100 articles published this week on our site and cull the top 20 most newsworthy, informative, and readable. 2024 Rose Parade to Celebrate a “World of Music: The Universal Language”. Local Leaders Reflect on Legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.
SMHS Dance Department Presents A Night of Choreography
The San Marino High School Dance Deparment presents A Night of Choreography (ANOC) on Friday, January 27, 7:00 p.m. at SMHS Neher Auditorium. A Night of Choreography is a wholly student-owned show. From the lighting, music, and costumes to formations and choreography, every element of this One-Night performance is an original composition by the members of SMHS Dance.
Curator to Discuss What’s New in American Art at the Huntington Library
Dennis Carr, Virginia Steele Scott Chief Curator of American Art at The Huntington Library Art Museum and Botanical Gardens in San Marino, will be speaking at the weekly meeting of the Pasadena Rotary Club on Wednesday, Jan. 25. He will talk about “What’s New in American Art at the Huntington.”
Mayor Gordo Calls on Gas Company to Meet Over Soaring Prices
Mayor Victor Gordo has requested a meeting with the Southern California Gas Company to discuss the impact of price increases on local residents. The West Coast has experienced higher demand due to colder than normal temperatures. The Western part of the country overall is also experiencing low storage levels. To make matters worse, supplies from Canada and the Rocky Mountains have significantly reduced and pipeline maintenance in West Texas continues.
Former LA County Official to be Sentenced in Bribery Case
A former official in Los Angeles County’s real estate division, who was involved in awarding contracts to developers and contractors, was sentenced today to two years probation for lying to FBI agents and filing a false tax return in an effort to cover up his receipt of bribes. Thomas...
Artists, Bohemians & Craftsmen of the Arroyo
The Pasadena Museum of History hosts another one of the Artists and Craftsmen Lecture Series on Tuesday, Jan. 24, “Artists, Bohemians and Craftsmen of the Arroyo,” starting at 7 p.m. Around the turn of the 20th century, Pasadena attracted many artists and craftsmen. The Arroyo Seco and the...
Design Commission to Hear New Project That Would Demolish 3 Buildings on Walnut Street
Pasadena’s Design Commission will hear Tuesday an application for Concept Design Review covering a proposal to demolish three non-historic commercial buildings at 1501-1525 E. Walnut Street in Pasadena, and build a new 46,300-square-foot, four-story, 83-unit single-room occupancy building with one caretaker’s unit and surface parking. These commercial buildings...
This Week in City Government
City Council meetings are now available for public in-person participation. Meetings are held at City Hall in the Council Chamber, Room S249. Finance Committee meetings are now available for public inperson participation. Meetings are held at City Hall in the Council Chamber, Room. S249. Tuesday, January 24, 2023. Municipal Services.
Deputies Shoot, Kill Man Wielding Sharp Object in Altadena
A man who stabbed a woman with a sharp object and attempted to stab a man was shot to death by sheriff’s deputies in Altadena, authorities said Monday. The shooting occurred around 5:15 p.m. Sunday in the 2100 block of El Sereno Avenue, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department reported.
