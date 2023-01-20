Read full article on original website
dayton.com
Hip-hop stars raise money for Dayton skate parks
It’s uncommon to have international hip-hop artists like Aesop Rock, Blockhead and Lupe Fiasco decide to support a particular set of projects in a small market city in a flyover state. But that’s exactly what has happened with “Pumpkin Seeds,” the collaborative fundraising single raising money for The Collaboratory in Dayton with the goal of completing skateboard parks at Claridge Park and Home Avenue.
dayton.com
Legendary Dayton drag racer turns 90
Dayton’s legendary drag racer, “Ohio George” Montgomery will turn 90 on Jan. 25, and his family, friends and fans are gathering to honor him. Organizer Dave Thomas said they are expecting 75 to 80 people to join “Ohio George” at the Marion’s Piazza at 3443 N. Dixie Drive at noon on Wednesday. “Everyone is welcome, the more the merrier, " Thomas said.
dayton.com
Dayton-area mixologists to battle it out in March
Miami Valley Restaurant Association announces date for this year’s Battle of the Bartenders. Our region has plenty of bars and restaurants stocked with their fair share of talented bartenders to serve up liquid refreshments with whatever is on the menu. A celebration of local mixologists will return Wednesday, March...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Cincinnati man sentenced in connection with Chillicothe teen’s death
CLINTON COUNTY, Ohio — A man who pled guilty to the murder of a Chillicothe teen was sentenced Friday in a Clinton County courtroom. According to members of the victim’s family, Ravae Cook, 25, Cincinnati was sentenced to 15-19 years in prison after taking a plea deal. In...
WLWT 5
Crews respond to reported assault with injuries on Montana Avenue in Westwood
CINCINNATI — Crews respond to reported assault with injuries on Montana Avenue in Westwood. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload...
Fox 19
Court docs: Man shoots into Cincinnati Asian restaurant with people inside
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A man was arrested Sunday after allegedly shooting into a Cincinnati Asian restaurant with people inside, according to court documents. Daniel Beckjord, 33, pulled up in his vehicle to Uncle Yip’s Asian restaurant on Reading Road and fired several rounds into the glass with a Glock handgun, a complaint stated.
Winter Blast: Reaction after snow rolls through the Miami Valley
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — People all across the Miami Valley woke up Sunday morning to snow quickly falling. Winter Weather Alerts As several inches of snow the snow fell throughout the Miami Valley, a Winter Weather Advisory was issued by the National Weather Service (NWS) in Wilmington for the entire Miami Valley. A short time […]
dayton.com
African Utopian Boutique opens in Fairborn ‘to bring a level of diversity,’ owner says
African Utopian Boutique, a new store featuring handmade clothing from Ethiopia and Ghana, is now open in Fairborn. After moving to Fairborn from Texas three years ago, owner Sylvia Chess said she noticed the city was growing but felt the downtown area was missing something special. “The ultimate reason I...
US-35 reopens near Gettysburg Ave. after crashes
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Multiple crashes closed US-35 in both directions Monday morning. According to OHGO, US-35 was closed in both directions near Gettysburg Avenue. Traffic was diverted while crews responded. ODOT cameras showed police and medics were on the scene. There is no information on how many cars were involved or if anyone was […]
Meadowdale hands Dunbar first loss in City League
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – After trailing early in the first half, Medowdale boys basketball stormed back to hand Dunbar its first loss in Dayton City League action on Friday night with a final score of 60-56.
Juvenile shows up at Springfield hospital with gunshot wound
Dispatch reported that he was shot in the leg and his injuries are non-life-threatening.
Peaceful rally held in Butler Twp. over arrest of Laticka Hancock
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A peaceful rally was held on Saturday over the arrest of Laticka Hancock in Butler Township. A group gathered in the area of York Commons Blvd. in Butler Township calling for Butler Township police to be held accountable following the arrest of Hancock at a nearby McDonalds. Around 30 people were […]
Police respond to Dayton shooting, at least 2 injured
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Two people are injured following a Friday evening shooting in Dayton. According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, police were called to the 1100 block of Highland Avenue in Dayton around 8:20 p.m. on Friday. When Dayton Police arrived on scene, authorities discovered one male injured with a gunshot wound. The injured […]
Man accused of shooting at woman returning dog, causing SWAT standoff in Dayton indicted on charges
DAYTON — A Dayton man is facing charges after being arrested following a standoff in Dayton earlier this month. Shawn McLean, 31, was indicted by a Montgomery County grand jury on felonious assault, aggravated menacing and a firearm charge, according to court documents filed in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court Friday.
Dayton Police awaiting approval for community camera access
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Dayton Police Department is hoping to introduce a new technology that will allow officials to have access to cameras all over the community in real time. However, the software must first be approved by the City of Dayton. The hope for the software ‘Fusus’ is for both private business and […]
dayton247now.com
District Market opens in downtown Dayton
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- An energetic crowd helped celebrate the opening of the District Market on Friday in downtown Dayton. Tae Winston, owner and founder of the market, said she was excited to see the space finally come together. She said it feels like community. District Market includes five merchants:
Several crashes, snow-covered roads reported as accumulating snow moves through Miami Valley
MIAMI VALLEY — Some roadways throughout Miami Valley are currently hazardous due to the Sunday morning weather conditions. The National Weather Service put out a Winter Weather Advisory at around 7:50 a.m., cautioning drivers to drive slowly and carefully. Authorities warn of slick road conditions due to the moisture freezing over and the decreased visibility from the snowfall.
STAY INFORMED: Latest school delays and closings
MIAMI VALLEY — Some area schools in the Miami Valley are closing Monday morning due to the weather conditions. >> CLICK HERE FOR THE LATEST CLOSINGS AND DELAYS LIST <<. Access closings, delays, anytime, anywhere, on any device, 5 different ways:. In the free WHIO Weather App in the...
UPDATE: 1 taken to hospital after vehicle crashes into Miami Twp. home
MIAMI TOWNSHIP — UPDATE: @ 1:45 p.m. One person was taken to the hospital after a vehicle crashed into a Miami Township home early Monday morning. Miami Township police responded to the 4700 block of Cordell Drive around 5 a.m. after receiving reports of a crash into a building.
