Kansas City, Missouri, firefighters turn back smoke, fire at apartment building

Firefighters in Kansas City, Missouri, responded to a two-story apartment fire on Benton Boulevard early Friday morning.

Crews were called to the two-story brick building at 509 Benton Blvd. just after 6 a.m.

Smoke and fire was reported from the second floor and roof of the multi-unit building.

Shortly after arrival fire crews set up a perimeter zone and fought the fire from the outside, as part of the roof was collapsing from the empty building.

An aerial truck was still working to snuff out flames and smoke after 8 a.m.

There were no injuries reported, and the cause of the blaze is under investigation.

