ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Comments / 203

SpaceMovie1992
3d ago

🖕 you, Joe. I'm glad I live in a state where the LEO's and Sherrifs understand that their oath is to uphold and protect the constitution, not subvert it.

Reply
77
Clayton Bates
3d ago

I'm glad the second amendment is there for tyranny of this sort. in this history of the world there is no nation where the government didn't fight its own people. they started those fights after disarming the public. wake up

Reply(8)
51
jim thompson
3d ago

ALL GUN LAWS ARE UNCONSTITUTIONAL A well regulated Militia, being necessary to the security of a free State, the right of the people to keep and bear Arms, shall not be infringed.

Reply(13)
37
Related
Washington Examiner

2A groups brace to fight ATF register or surrender demand on 40M guns

Second Amendment advocacy groups swiftly united overnight to oppose President Joe Biden’s new demand that some 10 million owners of an estimated 40 million firearms register or surrender their weapons. The National Rifle Association and multiple gun owners groups expressed outrage over the reversal of years of approval from...
KIMA TV

Local gun dealers say many more guns would be banned with assault rifle bill

YAKIMA--House bill 1240 is aiming to prevent the sale or distribution of assault rifles here in the state of Washington. "This is not a bill about going after people's guns, this is a bill about trying to limit the continuing purchase and expansion of the use of these weapons in our state," said Rep. Sen. Strom Peterson representing Washington's 21st district.
WASHINGTON STATE
Wild Orchid Media

From 14 to 'DOZENS' - the Number of FBI Whistleblowers Now Volunteering to Testify Before DOJ Weaponization Subcommittee

What started out as 14 individual whistleblowers has blossomed into several dozen volunteers who will now offer testimony of FBI wrongdoing. It all began when the new Republican-controlled House of Representatives announced that it would be creating a new subcommittee to investigate the politicization and weaponization of the DOJ under the Biden administration.
The Hill

New Biden administration guidance closes ‘ghost guns’ loophole in federal rule

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) issued an open letter to federal firearms dealers on Tuesday saying a rule that went into effect in August applies to certain partially completed pistol frames and parts kits, subjecting them to regulation.  The August rule from the Department of Justice subjected gun kits to regulation and provided regulatory definitions for terms…
24/7 Wall St.

Wyoming Has a Gun Trafficking Problem

Gun violence is a growing problem in the United States. Active shooter incidents surged by over 50% in 2021 compared to the previous year, and the share of violent crimes involving firearms climbed by over 30%, according to the FBI. While the right to gun ownership is enshrined in the Constitution, keeping guns out of […]
WYOMING STATE
Brenna Temple

American gun laws to expect in 2023

Gun laws have become a major issue in America due to the country's notoriously high levels of violence and mass shootings. Gun control is a highly debated topic, with proponents of stricter regulations citing public safety and opponents worrying that infringement upon Second Amendment rights could compromise citizens' ability to protect themselves. The debate continues to be an important part of the national dialogue.
COLORADO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy