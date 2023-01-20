ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Yardbarker

Josh Allen Has Words For Stefon Diggs After WR Throws Tantrum After Playoff Loss (+Video)

Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs weren’t on the same page Sunday. Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills experienced tense emotional moments Sunday. The Buffalo Bills’ offense didn’t show up in their Divisional Round matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals. The offense scored just ten points in the 27-10 blowout at home. Wide receiver Stefon Diggs was caught by CBS television cameras getting upset with Allen late in the game Sunday.
BUFFALO, NY
Athlon Sports

NFL World Reacts To Monday's Josh Allen Announcement

Buffalo Bills fans have to be tired of hearing, "maybe next season."  Following yesterday's 27-10 loss to the Bengals in the divisional round, it seemed as if that quote was going to be the only reprieve for Bills Nation after what was another crushing postseason defeat.  Less than 24 ...
BUFFALO, NY
WGAU

Stefon Diggs addresses sideline drama, early exit after Bills loss to Bengals: 'Easy to criticize'

Stefon Diggs wasn't there to answer answer questions on Sunday. So he spoke for himself on Monday. The Bills receiver was visibly displeased during a sideline interaction with quarterback Josh Allen late in Buffalo's playoff loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. After the game, Diggs reportedly made a quick exit from the Bills locker room and didn't address media.
CINCINNATI, OH

