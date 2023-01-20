Read full article on original website
This Huge General Store in Georgia is a Must-VisitJoe MertensChattahoochee Hills, GA
New restaurant opens in Georgia, attracting world record-holding competitive eater to grand openingKristen WaltersWoodstock, GA
The Billionaire Next Door: Who is the Richest Person in Georgia?Ted RiversGeorgia State
Mother of activist killed by law enforcement at Atlanta police training site feels enraged and helpless.Sherif SaadAtlanta, GA
Pickle, Basket or Kick? Cobb Has Your Kind of Ball Action No Matter Your Choice or AgeDeanLandCobb County, GA
Yardbarker
Josh Allen Has Words For Stefon Diggs After WR Throws Tantrum After Playoff Loss (+Video)
Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs weren’t on the same page Sunday. Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills experienced tense emotional moments Sunday. The Buffalo Bills’ offense didn’t show up in their Divisional Round matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals. The offense scored just ten points in the 27-10 blowout at home. Wide receiver Stefon Diggs was caught by CBS television cameras getting upset with Allen late in the game Sunday.
thecomeback.com
Shocking Lamar Jackson contract offer revealed
The Baltimore Ravens and Lamar Jackson could be headed separate ways this off-season. The amount of guaranteed money in his next contract could play a major role in making the divorce final. Ryan Clark of ESPN reports that the Ravens only raised their offer to Lamar from $113 million guaranteed...
NFL World Reacts To Monday's Josh Allen Announcement
Buffalo Bills fans have to be tired of hearing, "maybe next season." Following yesterday's 27-10 loss to the Bengals in the divisional round, it seemed as if that quote was going to be the only reprieve for Bills Nation after what was another crushing postseason defeat. Less than 24 ...
Ed Reed has surprising update about head coaching job
Ed Reed’s time as head coach at Bethune Cookman has proven to be unexpectedly short-lived. Reed announced Saturday that after extensive negotiations, Bethune Cookman will not ratify his contract, and he will not be taking the head coaching position. The former NFL safety suggested that negotiations fell apart when the university would not grant Reed... The post Ed Reed has surprising update about head coaching job appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Stefon Diggs addresses sideline drama, early exit after Bills loss to Bengals: 'Easy to criticize'
Stefon Diggs wasn't there to answer answer questions on Sunday. So he spoke for himself on Monday. The Bills receiver was visibly displeased during a sideline interaction with quarterback Josh Allen late in Buffalo's playoff loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. After the game, Diggs reportedly made a quick exit from the Bills locker room and didn't address media.
NFL Legend Ed Reed Reveals He Won’t Be Coaching at Bethune-Cookman
Pro Football Hall of Fame safety Ed Reed will no longer become the head football coach at Bethune-Cookman University. Reed,... The post NFL Legend Ed Reed Reveals He Won’t Be Coaching at Bethune-Cookman appeared first on Outsider.
Broncos preparing for second round of interviews as Sean Payton interviews elsewhere
Few know the Broncos' next move in their search for a coach. Led by owner and CEO Greg Penner, the Broncos have completed eight interviews for their vacancy and are set to have a second round of interviews this week and possibly next week. Unlike last year when the Broncos announced their finalists, the new ownership group isn't revealing many details about the search. Many believe former Saints head coach...
New York Post
Giants can’t afford to let Saquon Barkley get away now
Saquon Barkley is a very good football player, and the Giants do not have nearly enough of those. In fact, they have three men on the roster with the talent to be the best in the world at what they do. Barkley is one. Dexter Lawrence and Andrew Thomas are the others. So it would make no sense for Barkley, who will only be 26 on opening day in September, to go spend the rest of his prime with someone else. He’s the most talented playmaker on the team, Daniel Jones included, and yet while conducting his season autopsy Monday general manager...
