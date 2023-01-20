Read full article on original website
Are Patch 13.2’s Grievous Wounds buffs enough to put an end to healing creep in League?
Ever since its release in 2009, League of Legends has been the epitome of a game that struggles to find a clear identity when it comes to healing. Looking to find the middle ground for healing without it completely taking over the game, Riot Games included healing in Keystones, abilities, runes, and items.
Tarik attempts to save high-level VALORANT as Riot stays silent about throwers in ranked
Tarik’s 10-man pro lobbies in VALORANT officially started this past weekend. The Sentinels streamer set up a private group with professional players willing to play competitive VALORANT and avoid the crypto-betting throwers that have plagued the official ranked mode. The first professional lobby was streamed by former Cloud9 player...
League fan remakes maligned Brink of Infinity cinematic as poorly as possible, and some players like it better
Many League of Legends fans didn’t like the Brink of Infinity cinematic, which was released as a celebration of the launch of the 2023 ranked season earlier this month. Now one fan has made a cheap remake of the cinematic, and it’s already getting praise from players. Like...
Breaking up the band: Overwatch 2 devs are working on nerfing one of game’s most OP duos
Sojourn has been one of the most divisive heroes in Overwatch 2. If you play Sojourn, the last thing you want is your best character to be nerfed to oblivion, but if you’re playing against her, you will have a rough game. This, paired with a pocket Mercy—who keeps...
VCT team skins are reportedly coming but may not be what fans expect
VALORANT Champions Tour partnered teams will be receiving weapon skins but they’ll most likely be variant based, according to well-known data miner ValorLeaks. ValorLeaks claims that partnered team skins are in fact coming. There was talk of team skins back when the league was first revealed by Riot Games last year. Since then, there has been no official confirmation from Riot but leaks suggest they are going to be included. Other major esports like Call of Duty, Halo, and Overwatch all include team-based skins for the orgs or franchises that are signed as the “main” or “partnered” teams for the respective titles.
TFT’s Laser Corp rework ‘is about making the trait feel better,’ Riot dev says
Laser Corps in Teamfight Tactics were a guaranteed ticket to victory if you managed to get your hands on nine of them. But Laser Corps fall behind the rest of the pack in the damage department, especially if you don’t rush to level nine to have the full traits active. As a part of the next major TFT patch, Laser Corps are getting a rework and Riot Games developer Stephen “Mortdog” Mortimer spoke up about the rework philosophy on Sunday.
Overwatch 2 heroes get much better when you ask your grandma to name them
It’s a zoomer’s greatest pastime. There’s nothing quite as thrilling as highlighting the generational gap between gamers and Baby Boomers by trying to explain video games to an older person. That is, unless you can convince an elder to try their hand at guessing what a video...
First week of Phyrexia: All Will Be One spoilers concludes with playable Common and Uncommon cards
Magic: The Gathering‘s next set, Phyrexia: All Will Be One, finished up its first week of spoiler season today with a collection of nice lower-rarity cards that could make an impact in various formats. The new set marks the full-fledged return of the Phyrexians. This Artifact set is shaping...
Jmook wins his first Smash Melee Supermajor and is the first to do it only playing Sheik
Two historic tournament milestones for Super Smash Bros. Melee happened simultaneously at Genesis 9, with Jmook winning his first career Supermajor and being the first to ever do it while only playing Sheik. Jmook has blazed one of the hottest trails in history across Melee, returning to competitive play in...
Among Us joins other indie game icons in new fighting game
Among Us is going to be part of a fighting game—and no, that is not a meme. Both a Crewmate and Imposter from the popular multiplayer game will join other iconic indie gaming characters as part of Fraymakers. Fraymakers is an indie platform assist fighter that combines elements from...
Overwatch 2’s Year of the Rabbit event could be saved with these 5 changes
Overwatch is known for its exciting seasonal events. Some of the most iconic cosmetics, voicelines, and maps have come straight out of the many events Blizzard has added into the already colorful game. But Overwatch 2 seems to keep falling short. One of the most popular events for fans has...
League patch 13.2 may cause the biggest bot lane meta shift in years
League of Legends’ thirteenth season is off and running, with players already diving into or completing their promos for ranked and most pro leagues having kicked off their spring splits. Coming into the season on patch 13.1, Riot Games already threw a ton of switches to the meta, but 13.2 is on the horizon with arguably more game-altering changes.
Uncommon Phyrexian insect offers versatility and power in ONE Limited format
Wizards of the Coast continues to expand Magic: The Gathering design possibilities with Atraxa’s Skitterfang in the Phyrexia: All Will Be One set. Scheduled to release at local game stores starting on Feb. 3 through prerelease events, the Phyrexia: All Will Be One (ONE) set highlights the Oil counters and Toxic mechanics. Both mechanics are expected to have a significant impact on the Limited Sealed and Draft meta.
The Kid LAROI’s Fortnite skins and Duo Cup details might’ve leaked early
Fortnite is one of the most famous battle royale games thanks to its constant influence and inter-weaving of pop culture throughout its game. There have been rumors for the last month or so about a potential concert for The Kid LAROI in Fortnite. However, it now appears that this will be a little bigger, with leakers alleging that the artist is getting his own set of skins and a Duo Cup.
How to get your League of Legends Mastery Chart
League of Legends has been one of the largest online video games in the world ever since its release over 13 years ago. Some users have been playing since launch, while others have joined along the title’s historic ride. But regardless of when you joined, every player has wanted to see how much time they’ve put into each of League‘s vast arsenal of Champions at some point or another.
Why is the Waterwalking rune banned in professional League play?
On the first day of the 2023 LEC Winter Split, Team Vitality’s superstar mid laner Perkz picked the Waterwalking rune while playing Ryze in his game against Fnatic. A day later, the team was given a fine and warning by Riot Games and the league because the champion is not allowed to equip this rune on-stage at the moment.
Best bottom lane partners for support Jhin in League of Legends
Since the start of this year’s new competitive League of Legends circuit, fans and players alike have watched an unlikely champion rise to popularity in a completely different role. Runeterra’s favorite four fanatic Jhin has become a niche support pick for pros around the world, from G2 Esports’ support...
Tarik’s VALORANT custom games praised amid ranked griefing turmoil
Most professional VALORANT players have been enjoying 10-man matches compared to ranked play recently. Following weeks of complaints regarding ranked play by professional players, Sentinels streamer and content creator Tarik Celik stepped in to create a 10-man server where pros are matched up against each other in custom games. The...
TFT Set 8 NA Defender Cup: Standings, format, and updates
A total of 164 North American Teamfight Tactics players qualified to compete at the first Set Eight tournament, the Defender Cup, with four earning a direct invite to the Monsters’ Attack! Mid-Set Finale. Similar to the North American Cup season during Set Seven, the TFT Set Eight Defender Cup...
MTG Proliferate engine Ichormoon Gauntlet adds 2 abilities to all planeswalkers and more
Wizards of the Coast has designed a Magic: The Gathering Blue Artifact called Ichormoon Gauntlet in Phyrexia: All Will Be One that synergizes with planeswalkers. One of the main mechanics in Phyrexia: All Will Be One is the return of Proliferate, synergizing with Toxic and Oil counters, along with other counters like +1/+1 and Charge. The set also includes a total of 10 planeswalkers, the most seen in one MTG set since War of the Spark. Revealed today by WotC, the Magic design team is using those planeswalkers and Ichormoon Gauntlet as Proliferate engines in ONE.
