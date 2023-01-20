Men’s Health magazine features Maple Heights teacher, army veteran on cover as Ultimate Guy 2023

Read full article on original website
southfloridahospitalnews.com
Cleveland Clinic CEO, President Tom Mihaljevic, M.D., Envisions Optimistic Future in Annual State of the Clinic Address
January 18, 2023 – During today’s annual State of the Clinic address, Cleveland Clinic CEO and President Tom Mihaljevic, M.D., outlined the challenges facing healthcare as the world moves beyond the COVID-19 pandemic. “In recent years, when I reviewed our accomplishments, we were gripped by winter surges of...
Fans’ memories of meeting Jim ‘Mudcat’ Grant show faith at work – Terry Pluto’s Faith & You
CLEVELAND, Ohio – My column last week on former Tribe pitcher Jim “Mudcat” Grant brought in some amazing emails from fans who had met him over the years. “I had a mysterious disease that eventually became a brain stem glioma. My summers were filled with the Cleveland Indians. Baseball made my physical pain lessen and loneliness go away … I sent letters to players, with actual letters sent back. One being from Mudcat, who was a Tribe broadcaster at the time.
Where sharpshooters are killing deer in Cuyahoga County: The Wake Up for Monday, Jan. 23, 2023
Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. Deer are adorable. But they’re ubiquitous in Northeast Ohio. They eat our landscaping, run into our cars. A Willowick runner almost lost an ear when deer slammed into her during race.
The suburbs have declared war on the deer, and residents seem OK with that: Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- A decade ago, only one city in Cuyahoga County was permitted by the state to use sharpshooters to kill deer, and now the number is up to 12. We’re talking about deer culling vs. sterilization on Today in Ohio. Listen online here. Editor Chris Quinn hosts...
Rocking the RV Life podcasters have chance meeting with travel experts-authors
CLEVELAND, Ohio – How do you find the most reliable information about traveling as well as living full time in an RV? Rocking the RV Life podcast hosts Jeff and Patti Kinzbach uncovered some great tips that were right under their noses. Listen live online here. Their guests on...
Gas vs. electric stove debate simmers on, but local chefs prefer cooking with gas
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- A gas vs. electric cooktop debate was ignited in early January when U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commissioner Richard Trumka Jr. suggested to Bloomberg News that a ban on gas stoves would improve environmental health at home. “This is a hidden hazard,” he said. “Any option is on...
Being a life preserver: Rabbi Robert Nosanchuk
Guest columnist Robert Nosanchuk is Senior Rabbi of Anshe Chesed Fairmount Temple, a community that nurtures love, justice, hope, joy, connection and growth. For more information, see http://fairmounttemple.org. There’s a Jewish young man named Havi. He is a son and brother, an active swimmer and an elementary-age student. He also...
Cleveland-area hotels continue to recover, but occupancy still lags pre-pandemic levels
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Hotels in Greater Cleveland continue to recover from the downturn caused by the pandemic, although occupancy still lags compared to 2019. Travel data researcher STR this month released national and regional data tracking the hotel industry’s ongoing recovery from the pandemic. There is some good...
National organization wants to join legal fight over Beachwood, police chief’s efforts to unmask anonymous critics
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- A national advocacy group has sought to join the legal fight over the city of Beachwood’s attempt to use a defamation lawsuit to identify anonymous online critics of its police chief. Public Citizen, a think tank based in Washington, D.C., that advocates for individuals victimized by...
This Building Was Just Declared The Ugliest In Ohio
Luckily, buildings don't have feelings.
ideastream.org
Proposed youth drop-in center in Ohio City generates heated debate
A conflict has been brewing over the last year over the location of a drop-in shelter for youth experiencing homelessness in Cleveland’s Ohio City neighborhood, pitting some neighbors against each other. Lutheran Metropolitan Ministry, which would operate the center, is hoping the drop-in center – proposed for 4100 Franklin...
Cleveland Hopkins airport welcomed 8.7 million passengers in 2022, still down from pre-pandemic years
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Cleveland Hopkins International Airport welcomed nearly 8.7 million passengers in 2022, still down significantly from the more than 10 million who traveled through the facility in the year before the pandemic. John Hogan, deputy chief of marketing and air service development for the airport, said he...
2023 St. Jude Dream Home details revealed
(WJW) — Tickets for the 2023 Fox 8 St. Jude Dream Home go on sale one month from Monday. This year’s modern farmhouse-style home is being built in Mayfield Village by Skoda Construction. The four-bedroom, three-bath home is valued at $600,000. Each $100 ticket gives you a chance to win the dream home, a new […]
3 Places To Get German Food in Ohio
If the answer is yes, you should visit these local restaurants in Ohio (this list is not at all comprehensive!). If you're a fan of German food and beers, you should check out this place in northeast Ohio. Customers highly recommend their schnitzel. You can't go wrong with the original pork schnitzel, which is delicious enough by itself. Patrons also enjoy the jagerschnitzel, which features pork schnitzel covered in mushrooms and gravy. You should also check out the sausage platter (which includes German and Slovenian sausage plus sauerkraut) and hackbraten (German-style meatloaf). If you have room for dessert, check out their homemade strudel and palacinka, which is a crepe-like dessert. You can get the palacinka filled with apricot marmalade and whipped cream or a chocolate palacinka with chopped walnuts and whipped cream.
Locally produced documentary series captures Cleveland's niche entrepreneurs
CLEVELAND, Ohio — There's a big picture of Cleveland that most people see, but "there's a beating heart of the city you can't see just by flying over it," Andrew Spirk says. Spirk should know: His team at Clockwork 9 creative agency has documented a few beats of that heart in their documentary series, "Artisans of the Land."
Cleveland News - Fox 8
Fox 8 Jukebox: The Four Kings and The Queen
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — It’s a New Year and the Fox 8 Jukebox is thrilled to welcome a new band to the studio. The Four Kings and The Queen made their Fox 8 debut this morning and had everyone singing along. The band is based out of Geneva, Ohio and is known for putting on amazing Motown shows. The Four Kings and The Queen plays all over Northeast Ohio and has a show on February 18th at The Red Hawke Grille in Concord.
Cody Head’s Shaker Heights reunion comes just as Lutheran East finds its best fits: Best in Show from the Chet Mason Invitational
LYNDHURST, Ohio — Teammates through their sophomore year, Cody Head and Kellon Smith stood side by side for a picture Sunday after their game at Brush High School for the Chet Mason Invitational. They met as opponents for a second time in as many years. Smith remains at Shaker...
Youngstown police: Man shot car, beat mother of his children
Police were called just after midnight to a home in the 1100 block of Inverness Avenue, where a woman told them that the father of her children stormed his way inside her home, hit her in the head, then punched her TV, breaking it.
Missing Cleveland teen found safe
Cleveland police are asking for the public's help in finding a missing teenager Sunday evening.
15-year-old girl shot in stomach in Cleveland home
At around 3 a.m. Monday, a 15-year-old girl was shot in the stomach in a home on the 3400 block of E. 105 Street, according to Cleveland EMS.
