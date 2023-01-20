The 8th-ranked in Class 2A Sioux Central boys basketball team remains undefeated after their 84-55 win over South Central Calhoun on Saturday night in Rockwell City. The Rebels jumped out to a 5-0 lead, and then South Central Calhoun took what proved to be their only lead of the game after a 6-0 run. Sioux Central was up 17-11 after the 1st quarter. Sioux Central led by as many as 19 points in the 1st half, but the Titans ended the half on a 8-0 run to get within 41-30 at halftime.

ROCKWELL CITY, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO