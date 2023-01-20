Read full article on original website
stormlakeradio.com
Buena Vista County Visitor Spending in 2021 Increased from Two Years Prior
Buena Vista County's actual visitor spending number for 2021 totaled nearly 36.1 million dollars, according to the Western Iowa Tourism report. Actual visitor spending in BV increased nearly one-million dollars from the pre-pandemic year of 2019. The number for 2020 was 26.8-million. Transportation accounted for 28-percent of visitor spending in...
voiceofalexandria.com
Latest round of federal funds helps water system near completion in NW Iowa
TEA, S.D. -- Progress on a water system some 30 years in the works is reaching a point at which executive director Troy Larson says he can see the light at the end of the tunnel. Might it be more accurate to say it's possible to see the spigot at...
‘Most snow I’ve seen in my life:’ Dickinson County Snowhawks hold vintage snowmobile ride
What should you do with all the snow we've received? Why not hold a vintage snowmobile ride?
stormlakeradio.com
Lorene Hinrichs, age 99, of Sac City
Services will be at 10:30AM on Thursday, January 26th for Lorene Hinrichs, age 99 of Sac City, at Emmanuel St. John Lutheran Church in Lytton. Visitation will be held from 5-7PM at Farber & Otteman Funeral Home in Sac City on Wednesday, January 25. Farber & Otteman Funeral Home of...
kiwaradio.com
Former Hartley Man Sentenced To Club Fed
Sioux City, Iowa — A former Hartley man is headed to federal prison. 35-year-old Joe Ripka of Spencer, formerly of Hartley, will spend more than a year in federal prison after his August guilty plea to charges of being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm. According to federal authorities, Ripka was convicted of Failure to Affix Drug Stamp in Emmet County in 2017, and that conviction prohibited him from possessing a firearm.
kiwaradio.com
UPDATE: Three Departments Battle Spencer Business District Blaze
Spencer, Iowa — Five businesses and eight apartments were damaged in a fire in downtown Spencer on Sunday afternoon, January 22, 2023. According to Spencer Fire Deputy Chief Mark Stover, Spencer Fire-Rescue was dispatched to 215 Grand Avenue Apartment #5 at about 12:35 p.m. He says the occupant of apartment 5 called 911 and advised that she had just gotten home and that there was a lot of smoke in the apartment. Grand Avenue is Spencer’s main street and is in the central business district of the city.
stormlakeradio.com
Barbara A. Loving, age 91, of Storm Lake
Barbara A. Loving, age 91, of Storm Lake, Iowa died January 20, 2023 at her residence in Storm Lake. Funeral services will take place Monday, January 30, 2023 at 10:30 a.m. at the Grace Lutheran Church in Storm Lake. Burial will be in the Fairfield Township Cemetery in Albert City,...
KLEM
kilrradio.com
Arnolds Park Woman Wins Lottery Prize
(Arnolds Park)--A Dickinson County woman has won a $10,000 lottery prize. Maya Whithaus of Arnolds Park won the 48th prize of $10,000 in the Iowa Lottery's "Colossal Crossword" scratch game. She purchased her winning ticket at The Boonedocks, on Highway 71 North in Arnolds Park, and claimed her prize Tuesday at the lottery's Storm Lake regional office.
Agriculture Online
Only 3 Iowa counties remain free of Emerald ash borer
The Iowa Department of Agriculture has confirmed the presence of Emerald ash borer in Monona, Osceola, and Woodbury Counties for the first time. The invasive, tree-killing insect was first detected in 2010. Now, just three of Iowa’s 99 counties are free of the pest. What is Emerald ash borer?
KELOLAND TV
Authorities search for catalytic converter thief
HULL, IA (KELO) — The Sioux County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in solving a catalytic converter theft. Authorities say it happened early Wednesday morning in Hull, Iowa. Deputies learned the someone removed and stole a catalytic converter from a car parked in a gas station parking lot.
dakotanewsnow.com
Perfect seasons continue for Central Lyon basketball teams after sweep of MOC-Floyd Valley
ROCK RAPIDS, IA (Dakota News Now) - The remarkable perfect seasons of the Central Lyon basketball teams continued on Friday night in Rock Rapids. The Lion girls, ranked 2nd in Class 2A, improved to 12-0 with a 68-44 win. Following that the Central Lyon boys, ranked #1 in 2A, improved to 10-0 by handing 3A’s #2 ranked team MOC-Floyd Valley, a 75-65 defeat. Click on the video viewer for highlgihts!
Former KCAU Anchor Dave Nixon passes away at 83
Former KCAU 9 Anchor Dave Nixon has died at the age of 83.
kiwaradio.com
Orange City Man Injured In Semi Rollover
Alvord, Iowa — An Orange City truck driver was injured in a single-vehicle rollover accident near Alvord Wednesday afternoon. According to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office, about 3:30 Wednesday afternoon, they responded to a single-vehicle rollover in the 2300 mile of Elmwood Avenue. Deputies say Bradley VandeWeerd, of...
stormlakeradio.com
Sioux Central Sweeps SCC ; Boys Alone Atop Conference
The 8th-ranked in Class 2A Sioux Central boys basketball team remains undefeated after their 84-55 win over South Central Calhoun on Saturday night in Rockwell City. The Rebels jumped out to a 5-0 lead, and then South Central Calhoun took what proved to be their only lead of the game after a 6-0 run. Sioux Central was up 17-11 after the 1st quarter. Sioux Central led by as many as 19 points in the 1st half, but the Titans ended the half on a 8-0 run to get within 41-30 at halftime.
siouxlandnews.com
Crews respond to structure fire in downtown Spencer
SPENCER, Iowa — UPDATE Monday 1/23:. Spencer Fire Rescue says that at 12:36 p.m., they were dispatched to 215 Grand Avenue Apartment #5. The occupant of Apt #5 called 911 and said that she had just gotten home and that there was a lot of smoke in the apartment.
kiwaradio.com
Ron Drenkow Motors Sold
Sheldon, Iowa – A long-time Sheldon auto dealership is changing hands. In a joint press release, officials with Drenknow Motors in Sheldon and Total Motors in Le Mars have announced a transition of ownership. According to the press release, Drenkow’s employees and entire operation (including the Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep,...
nwestiowa.com
Sheldon's Drenkow Motors changes ownership
Ron Drenkow Motors will keep the family name, but the Sheldon automotive dealership soon will be under new ownership. Drenkow Motors is transitioning ownership to Total Motors, a dealership in Le Mars owned by the Scott and Michelle Taylor family. The change in ownership will officially happen in February. On...
