wzmq19.com
Updates Coming to Marquette Area Public Schools
Marquette area public schools are preparing to undergo some updates to its facilities, curriculum, and staff. The school system is working to implement new instructional coaches in classrooms. These coaches are being brought in with the goal of improving student mental health and academic performance. The instructional coaches would work with teachers to assist with their workload while helping to fill in educational, social, and emotional gaps from the pandemic. MAPS Superintendent Zack Sedgwick said “these instructional coaches come in a nonthreatening manner as a support for our staff, and for our students, and for our administrators in a way that I think helps everybody in a slightly different way.”
wzmq19.com
2 in custody following investigation into series of storage unit robberies
FORSYTH TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WZMQ) – Two suspects are in custody following a multi-jurisdictional investigation of a series of robberies from storage units around the Upper Peninsula. Officers from the Delta County Sheriff’s Department and the Forsyth Township Police Department conducted a search warrant on a residence located on Crusader...
WLUC
Dickinson & Iron County Road Commissions use significantly more salt for freezing rain than normal snowfall
DICKINSON & IRON COUNTIES, Mich. (WLUC) - January has been unseasonably warm in the southern U.P. Because of that, many road commissions have been clearing lots of freezing rain. Road crews are still clearing snow across the southern U.P. Thursday’s snowfall comes after several freezing rainstorms, which have been difficult...
radioresultsnetwork.com
Winter Storm Update: Travel Discouraged; Preliminary Snowfall Totals
A Winter Storm Warning remains in effect until 1 a.m. Friday in Delta, Dickinson, Menominee, Alger, and Schoolcraft Counties. The National Weather Service says one to three more inches of snow is possible tonight. In Marquette County, the Winter Storm Warning is in effect until 7 a.m. Friday, as heavy...
