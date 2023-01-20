ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Portillo’s CEO Onion Rings and Fry Shortage could be on the way

Portillo’s CEO Michael Osanloo believes an onion ring and french fry shortage is on the way. Osanloo blames a bad crop year for onions and inflation costs for the possible shortage. Portillo’s prices will rise this year. But on a positive note, Osanloo says he plans on making Portillo’s...
