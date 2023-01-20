Read full article on original website
Maine Footy soccer generates excitement ahead of team debut in May
PORTLAND, Maine — In the midst of Maine's soccer fever during last fall's world cup, the creation of a new Portland-based pro-am team was announced. Maine Footy was named as the newest team in the United Women's Soccer League two months ago. Now, club officials have a better idea...
lcnme.com
Erskine Academy wins KVAC cheering title
Erskine Academy won the KVAC Class B cheering championship on Sat., Jan. 21 at the Augusta Civic Center. Erskine scored 60.3 to beat out Leavitt 57.45, Nokomis 54.6, Brewer 51.6, Winslow 49, Morse 46.9. Lawrence 41.85, Waterville- Messalonskee 39.85, Belfast 39.1, Medomak Valley 35.3, Oceanside 31.5, Lincoln Academy 31.4, and Gardiner 25.6.
Sumner Cheering Wins 2023 DAC Championship [RESULTS]
The Sumner Cheering Team won the 2023 Downeast Athletic Conference Cheeing Championship on Saturday, January 21st at Calais High School. Competing were teams from Woodland, Machias, Calais, Narraguagus and Sumner. The Results and Scores were.
MDI Girls Run Past Winslow 71-20 [STATS & PHOTOS]
The MDI Girls Basketball Team held Winslow scoreless for the 1st 10 minutes of the game, and went on to a 71-20 win at Bernard Parady Gymnasium on Saturday, January 21st. MDI led 17-0 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 33-8 at the end of the 1st Half. The Trojans led 57-10 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.
Sumner Girls Beat GSA 28-20 [STATS]
The Sumner Girls Basketball Team beat GSA 28-20 in Blue Hill on Saturday, January 21st. Sumner led 5-4 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 15-7 at the end of the 1st Half. The Tigers were up 19-15 at the end of the 3rd Quarter. Sumner was led by...
Messalonskee Eagles Visit Brewer Witches in Girls’ Varsity Basketball
The Messalonskee Eagles visit the Brewer Witches in girls' varsity basketball on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023. The live broadcast will begin below at 6 p.m. A replay of the game will be available here after it has been processed. To watch past games on Ticket TV, go here. 30 famous...
MDI Boys Fall to Winslow 64-53 [STATS]
The MDI Boys Basketball Team trailed 33-22 at the end of the 1st Half but outscored Winslow 24-11 to take a 46-42 lead at the end of the 3rd Quarter. But the 4th Quarter belonged to Jason Reynolds and the Winslow free throw shooters, as Winslow beat MDI 64-53 in Bar Harbor Saturday afternoon,
Brewer Boys Need OT Again – Remain Undefeated Beating Messalonskee 68-62 [STATS]
For the 2nd consecutive game, the Brewer Boys Basketball Team needed an extra 4 minutes to remain undefeated, beating Messalonskee on the road 68-62 in Overtime on Saturday, January 21st. The game was tied 12-12 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 31-31 at the end of the 1st...
Crazy New Extreme Winter Sport Making Its Maine Debut in Auburn
You not only will hear about ice cross, but you can head up to Lost Valley ski area in Auburn to witness this craziness for yourself. The Sun Journal reports that Lost Valley is only the second venue in America to host the ATSX Ice Cross World Championship Series. February...
thewindhameagle.com
In the public eye: WHS assistant principal supports student success
Editor’s note: This is another in an ongoing series of Windham and Raymond town employee profiles. Vanessa Michaud, one of two Assistant Principals at Windham High School, was predestined to be an educator. With an uncle and two aunts (one of whom became a Principal at Gardiner High School), Michaud witnessed and realized the significance of education and its contribution to individual success at an early age.
lcnme.com
O’Day – Shott Engagement
Scott and Heidi Shott of Newcastle are pleased to announce the engagement of their son, Martin Shott, to Erin O’Day. Erin is the daughter of Daniel and Virginia O’Day of Osterville, Mass. Shott is a 2012 graduate of Lincoln Academy, and a 2016 graduate of Bowdoin College. O’Day is a 2017 graduate of Boston College.
This Maine Diner Got National Recognition and Was Named the ‘Best’
You wake up in the morning, your belly is grumbling, and you’re in need of a nice cup of Joe. Odds are, the thought of a warm, cozy, and classic diner is what tickles your fancy. If you live in Maine, where would you go?. Maine has countless breakfast...
mainebiz.biz
Stirring the pot: Portland sees a wave of new restaurants and expansions
Twelve is a lucky number for Portland chef Colin Wyatt — it’s the name of the restaurant he helped open and runs on Portland’s East End, and the number of dishes on the seasonal prix-fixe menu (not counting the sweet potato milk bread with brown butter). The...
These 2 Maine Places Were Named the Best to Visit in New England for 2023
As the winter blues set in for many, planning our the places they'll travel to in any given year can brighten the mood. Maine is no stranger to tourism with many of the state's coastal towns thriving and maintaining off of tourism dollars year after year. With so many wonderful towns and cities to visit throughout New England, it can be tough to narrow down your choices. According to TravelAwaits, they've already done that for, naming the two places in Maine that are the best to visit in 2023.
Maine musicians team up for local shows
PORTLAND, Maine — Local musicians Toby McAllister and Xander Nelson have both been in the 207 studio before, but never together. The two have been part of the Maine music scene for a while, each playing in different bands and solo. Now they're teaming up, supporting each other in...
Is This Really Maine’s Most Expensive Restaurant?
Maine has put itself on the map for being a culinary destination with its unique, local, and fresh cuisine but especially so here in Portland. When walking around the cobblestone streets of the Old Port, you are always within reach of a renowned restaurant with top-rated reviews and special menus.
2 Pizza Places Named Best in the Entire U.S. Are Both in Portland, Maine
We've already got a lot going for us but this just levelled our state up. Pizza is an iconic food staple that has been practiced to perfection and served for decades. The world is full of different ways to make a pie and in my opinion, they're all delicious, but Maine has stood out in the Pizza world.
Cowbell Restaurant Set to Open at Rock Row in Westbrook, Maine, This February
If you've visited the Rock Row development in Westbrook over the past few months, you've undoubtedly seen a sign that promised Cowbell burger bar would be "coming soon". In fact, the "coming soon" sign had been up for so long that residents were beginning to lose hope that the business would actually open. After a handful of delays, Cowbell will open, and plans to have their grand opening celebration in February.
WMTW
'Stay home if you can': Maine troopers respond to slide-offs on Turnpike
Monday's winter storm warning has troopers issuing a plea for drivers to stay off the roadways if they can. Maine State Police reported troopers are responding to multiple slide-offs on the turnpike. Photos from their Twitter page show snow-covered roadways, making for a difficult commute for motorists. The images show...
penbaypilot.com
Midcoast Maine snow cancellations and closures for Jan 22 - 23 storm
MIDCOAST — Organizations have gotten an early start in announcing building closures ahead of a forecasted storm that begins late Sunday night, Jan. 22, and continues into Monday morning. County of Waldo offices – Commissioner Shorey has directed all non-essential employees to work remotely Monday, January 23, 2023, due...
