ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Topsham, ME

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
lcnme.com

Erskine Academy wins KVAC cheering title

Erskine Academy won the KVAC Class B cheering championship on Sat., Jan. 21 at the Augusta Civic Center. Erskine scored 60.3 to beat out Leavitt 57.45, Nokomis 54.6, Brewer 51.6, Winslow 49, Morse 46.9. Lawrence 41.85, Waterville- Messalonskee 39.85, Belfast 39.1, Medomak Valley 35.3, Oceanside 31.5, Lincoln Academy 31.4, and Gardiner 25.6.
AUGUSTA, ME
92.9 The Ticket

MDI Girls Run Past Winslow 71-20 [STATS & PHOTOS]

The MDI Girls Basketball Team held Winslow scoreless for the 1st 10 minutes of the game, and went on to a 71-20 win at Bernard Parady Gymnasium on Saturday, January 21st. MDI led 17-0 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 33-8 at the end of the 1st Half. The Trojans led 57-10 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.
WINSLOW, ME
92.9 The Ticket

Sumner Girls Beat GSA 28-20 [STATS]

The Sumner Girls Basketball Team beat GSA 28-20 in Blue Hill on Saturday, January 21st. Sumner led 5-4 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 15-7 at the end of the 1st Half. The Tigers were up 19-15 at the end of the 3rd Quarter. Sumner was led by...
SUMNER, ME
92.9 The Ticket

MDI Boys Fall to Winslow 64-53 [STATS]

The MDI Boys Basketball Team trailed 33-22 at the end of the 1st Half but outscored Winslow 24-11 to take a 46-42 lead at the end of the 3rd Quarter. But the 4th Quarter belonged to Jason Reynolds and the Winslow free throw shooters, as Winslow beat MDI 64-53 in Bar Harbor Saturday afternoon,
WINSLOW, ME
thewindhameagle.com

In the public eye: WHS assistant principal supports student success

Editor’s note: This is another in an ongoing series of Windham and Raymond town employee profiles. Vanessa Michaud, one of two Assistant Principals at Windham High School, was predestined to be an educator. With an uncle and two aunts (one of whom became a Principal at Gardiner High School), Michaud witnessed and realized the significance of education and its contribution to individual success at an early age.
WINDHAM, ME
lcnme.com

O’Day – Shott Engagement

Scott and Heidi Shott of Newcastle are pleased to announce the engagement of their son, Martin Shott, to Erin O’Day. Erin is the daughter of Daniel and Virginia O’Day of Osterville, Mass. Shott is a 2012 graduate of Lincoln Academy, and a 2016 graduate of Bowdoin College. O’Day is a 2017 graduate of Boston College.
NEWCASTLE, ME
102.1 & 105.3 The Shark

These 2 Maine Places Were Named the Best to Visit in New England for 2023

As the winter blues set in for many, planning our the places they'll travel to in any given year can brighten the mood. Maine is no stranger to tourism with many of the state's coastal towns thriving and maintaining off of tourism dollars year after year. With so many wonderful towns and cities to visit throughout New England, it can be tough to narrow down your choices. According to TravelAwaits, they've already done that for, naming the two places in Maine that are the best to visit in 2023.
MAINE STATE
NEWS CENTER Maine

Maine musicians team up for local shows

PORTLAND, Maine — Local musicians Toby McAllister and Xander Nelson have both been in the 207 studio before, but never together. The two have been part of the Maine music scene for a while, each playing in different bands and solo. Now they're teaming up, supporting each other in...
PORTLAND, ME
103.7 WCYY

Is This Really Maine’s Most Expensive Restaurant?

Maine has put itself on the map for being a culinary destination with its unique, local, and fresh cuisine but especially so here in Portland. When walking around the cobblestone streets of the Old Port, you are always within reach of a renowned restaurant with top-rated reviews and special menus.
PORTLAND, ME
103.7 WCYY

Cowbell Restaurant Set to Open at Rock Row in Westbrook, Maine, This February

If you've visited the Rock Row development in Westbrook over the past few months, you've undoubtedly seen a sign that promised Cowbell burger bar would be "coming soon". In fact, the "coming soon" sign had been up for so long that residents were beginning to lose hope that the business would actually open. After a handful of delays, Cowbell will open, and plans to have their grand opening celebration in February.
WESTBROOK, ME
WMTW

'Stay home if you can': Maine troopers respond to slide-offs on Turnpike

Monday's winter storm warning has troopers issuing a plea for drivers to stay off the roadways if they can. Maine State Police reported troopers are responding to multiple slide-offs on the turnpike. Photos from their Twitter page show snow-covered roadways, making for a difficult commute for motorists. The images show...
MAINE STATE
penbaypilot.com

Midcoast Maine snow cancellations and closures for Jan 22 - 23 storm

MIDCOAST — Organizations have gotten an early start in announcing building closures ahead of a forecasted storm that begins late Sunday night, Jan. 22, and continues into Monday morning. County of Waldo offices – Commissioner Shorey has directed all non-essential employees to work remotely Monday, January 23, 2023, due...
MAINE STATE
92.9 The Ticket

92.9 The Ticket

Brewer, ME
868
Followers
5K+
Post
90K+
Views
ABOUT

92.9 The Ticket has the best sports coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Bangor, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy