ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
dotesports.com

Tarik attempts to save high-level VALORANT as Riot stays silent about throwers in ranked

Tarik’s 10-man pro lobbies in VALORANT officially started this past weekend. The Sentinels streamer set up a private group with professional players willing to play competitive VALORANT and avoid the crypto-betting throwers that have plagued the official ranked mode. The first professional lobby was streamed by former Cloud9 player...
dotesports.com

What’s next for VALORANT players from The Nation after disbanding?

One of the most watched rosters competing in the NA VALORANT Challengers League qualifiers was The Nation, a star-studded makeshift lineup featuring some of the biggest names in the scene and one that was stacked with talent. In both the open qualifier and “Last Chance” qualifier, The Nation came so...
dotesports.com

Heretics and Ruby make strong first impression in LEC debut against Astralis to open Winter Split

Team Heretics made its debut as an organization on the LEC stage today, and the LEC newcomers made their mark on the league early with a victory over Astralis. Although Astralis was able to keep the contest close throughout the early-to-mid-game, a late-game Elder Dragon fight firmly sealed the game in Heretics’ favor. Astralis ADC Kobbe nearly put the team on his back with an extremely fed Xayah, but he was blown up by a shocking burst of damage from Heretics’ backline in the final encounter, effectively snuffing out any and all hope Astralis had in their season opener.
dotesports.com

TFT Set 8 NA Defender Cup: Standings, format, and updates

A total of 164 North American Teamfight Tactics players qualified to compete at the first Set Eight tournament, the Defender Cup, with four earning a direct invite to the Monsters’ Attack! Mid-Set Finale. Similar to the North American Cup season during Set Seven, the TFT Set Eight Defender Cup...
dotesports.com

Bart Van Etten wins first MOCS of the year, earns Magic World Championship invite

Bart Van Etten proved his mastery over the Modern format by winning the 2022 Magic Online Champions Showcase Season 3 tournament today. With the win, Van Etten earned $20,000 and an invitation to the 2023 Magic World Championship later this year at MagicCon: Las Vegas. Van Etten earned his spot...
dotesports.com

Disguised one of the 12 teams competing in VALORANT Challengers North America next month

The final list of teams competing in the 2023 VALORANT Challengers season has been revealed, with six invited teams and six others who qualified via open tournaments earlier this month. While all the invited teams are already well-established in the VALORANT scene, fans will be able to discover new rosters...
dotesports.com

Best bottom lane partners for support Jhin in League of Legends

Since the start of this year’s new competitive League of Legends circuit, fans and players alike have watched an unlikely champion rise to popularity in a completely different role. Runeterra’s favorite four fanatic Jhin has become a niche support pick for pros around the world, from G2 Esports’ support...
dotesports.com

Why is the Waterwalking rune banned in professional League play?

On the first day of the 2023 LEC Winter Split, Team Vitality’s superstar mid laner Perkz picked the Waterwalking rune while playing Ryze in his game against Fnatic. A day later, the team was given a fine and warning by Riot Games and the league because the champion is not allowed to equip this rune on-stage at the moment.
dotesports.com

Overwatch 2’s Year of the Rabbit event could be saved with these 5 changes

Overwatch is known for its exciting seasonal events. Some of the most iconic cosmetics, voicelines, and maps have come straight out of the many events Blizzard has added into the already colorful game. But Overwatch 2 seems to keep falling short. One of the most popular events for fans has...
dotesports.com

WoW player fashions the perfect Felguard transmog

With so many weapons and outfits in World of Warcraft, there are endless possibilities for transmog. A fashionable player on WoW’s subreddit showed off their exceptional Felguard transmog on Jan. 22, turning their character into one of the Legion’s warriors. With the items from Xorothian and Demon-like gear, their character hardly became distinguishable from the demons popular in the game’s lore.
dotesports.com

One unconventional League champ is losing nonstop in the LCK and LPL—but pros can’t stop picking it

One League of Legends champion has started to become popular in the LPL and LCK but has yet to produce results. Heimerdinger was picked in the support position 12 times in total in the first weeks of the 2023 LPL and LCK Spring Splits, according to a League stat site Oracle’s Elixir. Despite being picked six times in each league, he’s only managed to muster three wins.
dotesports.com

Dot Esports’ LCS Spring Split 2023 power rankings

Following a tumultuous performance at the 2022 League of Legends World Championship, controversy regarding a time and date change, and a preseason victory for the zoomers, the LCS is prepared to kick off its upcoming 2023 Spring Split on Jan. 26. Yet in the time since last year’s LCS Championship, the scene has changed drastically, including a major shift of the competition to Thursdays and Fridays.

Comments / 0

Community Policy