Read full article on original website
Related
dotesports.com
Tarik attempts to save high-level VALORANT as Riot stays silent about throwers in ranked
Tarik’s 10-man pro lobbies in VALORANT officially started this past weekend. The Sentinels streamer set up a private group with professional players willing to play competitive VALORANT and avoid the crypto-betting throwers that have plagued the official ranked mode. The first professional lobby was streamed by former Cloud9 player...
dotesports.com
Jmook wins his first Smash Melee Supermajor and is the first to do it only playing Sheik
Two historic tournament milestones for Super Smash Bros. Melee happened simultaneously at Genesis 9, with Jmook winning his first career Supermajor and being the first to ever do it while only playing Sheik. Jmook has blazed one of the hottest trails in history across Melee, returning to competitive play in...
dotesports.com
What’s next for VALORANT players from The Nation after disbanding?
One of the most watched rosters competing in the NA VALORANT Challengers League qualifiers was The Nation, a star-studded makeshift lineup featuring some of the biggest names in the scene and one that was stacked with talent. In both the open qualifier and “Last Chance” qualifier, The Nation came so...
dotesports.com
Heretics and Ruby make strong first impression in LEC debut against Astralis to open Winter Split
Team Heretics made its debut as an organization on the LEC stage today, and the LEC newcomers made their mark on the league early with a victory over Astralis. Although Astralis was able to keep the contest close throughout the early-to-mid-game, a late-game Elder Dragon fight firmly sealed the game in Heretics’ favor. Astralis ADC Kobbe nearly put the team on his back with an extremely fed Xayah, but he was blown up by a shocking burst of damage from Heretics’ backline in the final encounter, effectively snuffing out any and all hope Astralis had in their season opener.
dotesports.com
TFT Set 8 NA Defender Cup: Standings, format, and updates
A total of 164 North American Teamfight Tactics players qualified to compete at the first Set Eight tournament, the Defender Cup, with four earning a direct invite to the Monsters’ Attack! Mid-Set Finale. Similar to the North American Cup season during Set Seven, the TFT Set Eight Defender Cup...
dotesports.com
Bart Van Etten wins first MOCS of the year, earns Magic World Championship invite
Bart Van Etten proved his mastery over the Modern format by winning the 2022 Magic Online Champions Showcase Season 3 tournament today. With the win, Van Etten earned $20,000 and an invitation to the 2023 Magic World Championship later this year at MagicCon: Las Vegas. Van Etten earned his spot...
dotesports.com
Disguised one of the 12 teams competing in VALORANT Challengers North America next month
The final list of teams competing in the 2023 VALORANT Challengers season has been revealed, with six invited teams and six others who qualified via open tournaments earlier this month. While all the invited teams are already well-established in the VALORANT scene, fans will be able to discover new rosters...
dotesports.com
Best bottom lane partners for support Jhin in League of Legends
Since the start of this year’s new competitive League of Legends circuit, fans and players alike have watched an unlikely champion rise to popularity in a completely different role. Runeterra’s favorite four fanatic Jhin has become a niche support pick for pros around the world, from G2 Esports’ support...
dotesports.com
These are all of the LEC players that can win Rookie of the Split for the 2023 LEC Winter Split
There might be snow on the floor in Berlin, but the action is only heating up on the Summoner’s Rift for the 2023 LEC Winter Split. Some of the best European players are taking the stage as the league debuts a new format for the new year, including three splits and a new postseason format.
dotesports.com
Why is the Waterwalking rune banned in professional League play?
On the first day of the 2023 LEC Winter Split, Team Vitality’s superstar mid laner Perkz picked the Waterwalking rune while playing Ryze in his game against Fnatic. A day later, the team was given a fine and warning by Riot Games and the league because the champion is not allowed to equip this rune on-stage at the moment.
dotesports.com
Fnatic, Rekkles problems deepen after G2 hand their LEC arch-rivals lopsided loss
After a shellacking at the hands of G2 Esports, superstar LEC marksman Rekkles has yet to record a victory with Fnatic during the 2023 Winter Split. The team has one more chance to land in the winner’s circle tomorrow when they face off against MAD Lions. From the opening...
dotesports.com
Team Secret’s DPC struggles continue as Dota 2 fans point the finger at the team’s newest player
There has been trouble in paradise for Team Secret as the team’s disappointing run in the 2023 Dota Pro Circuit season. With only a single series to go, Secret found themselves on the brink of relegation; they must not lose a single match, and Into The Breach and Nigma Galaxy must lose their remaining series for Secret to stay in division one.
dotesports.com
Overwatch 2’s Year of the Rabbit event could be saved with these 5 changes
Overwatch is known for its exciting seasonal events. Some of the most iconic cosmetics, voicelines, and maps have come straight out of the many events Blizzard has added into the already colorful game. But Overwatch 2 seems to keep falling short. One of the most popular events for fans has...
dotesports.com
Perkz voices concerns about EMEA Champions Queue time slots: ‘It’s way more healthy … to not have to play until 2am’
While Champions Queue may finally be providing players in EMEA access to high-quality League of Legends outside of general competition, its time slots have both fans and players worried about its usage. On last night’s edition of the Post Game Lobby following the second day of the 2023 LEC Winter...
dotesports.com
League players are already flaming Irelia’s new ‘pay to lose’ Mythmaker legendary skin
Skins often stir controversy when they have an impact on gameplay, and League of Legends is no exception. While most skins don’t have any impact on gameplay whatsoever, others—often Mythic and Legendary skins—feature VFX animation changes that can give champions a distinct advantage. The same can’t be...
dotesports.com
Breaking up the band: Overwatch 2 devs are working on nerfing one of game’s most OP duos
Sojourn has been one of the most divisive heroes in Overwatch 2. If you play Sojourn, the last thing you want is your best character to be nerfed to oblivion, but if you’re playing against her, you will have a rough game. This, paired with a pocket Mercy—who keeps...
dotesports.com
WoW player fashions the perfect Felguard transmog
With so many weapons and outfits in World of Warcraft, there are endless possibilities for transmog. A fashionable player on WoW’s subreddit showed off their exceptional Felguard transmog on Jan. 22, turning their character into one of the Legion’s warriors. With the items from Xorothian and Demon-like gear, their character hardly became distinguishable from the demons popular in the game’s lore.
dotesports.com
One unconventional League champ is losing nonstop in the LCK and LPL—but pros can’t stop picking it
One League of Legends champion has started to become popular in the LPL and LCK but has yet to produce results. Heimerdinger was picked in the support position 12 times in total in the first weeks of the 2023 LPL and LCK Spring Splits, according to a League stat site Oracle’s Elixir. Despite being picked six times in each league, he’s only managed to muster three wins.
dotesports.com
G2’s new faces, familiar friends roll past Excel in opening game of LEC Winter Split
In the first game of the 2023 LEC Winter Split, two league favorites in Excel and G2 Esports squared off, with G2’s new-look roster taking the game over the heavily-hyped Excel squad in just over 30 minutes. Today’s game served as a landmark for the G2 organization, as it...
dotesports.com
Dot Esports’ LCS Spring Split 2023 power rankings
Following a tumultuous performance at the 2022 League of Legends World Championship, controversy regarding a time and date change, and a preseason victory for the zoomers, the LCS is prepared to kick off its upcoming 2023 Spring Split on Jan. 26. Yet in the time since last year’s LCS Championship, the scene has changed drastically, including a major shift of the competition to Thursdays and Fridays.
Comments / 0