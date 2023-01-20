ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Audacy

This week's new music on Audacy All New: Måneskin, Ed Sheeran, Fall Out Boy, and more

By Joe Cingrana
Audacy
Audacy
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jYZFD_0kLSwV2P00

Stop hunting for this week’s new releases all over the place. Each week, we scour the soundscape to bring together a playlist of the hottest new tracks spanning Rock, Hip Hop, Pop, Alternative, and Country.

Listen to Audacy All New on the free Audacy app

Press play for the latest from Måneskin , Hardy , Kali Uchis , Fall Out Boy , Ed Sheeran , Metallica , Boy Genius , and more this week on Audacy All New .

New this week (January 20):

OWN MY MIND - Måneskin
BLA BLA BLA - Måneskin
$20 - boygenius
Emily I'm Sorry - boygenius
red (feat. Morgan Wallen) - HARDY
screen - HARDY
Love From The Other Side - Fall Out Boy
F64 - Ed Sheeran
Screaming Suicide - Metallica
Same Problems? - A$AP Rocky
Leave Me Like This - Skrillex
PLAYA DEL INGLÉS - Quevedo
Weightless - Arlo Parks
I Wish you Roses - Kali Uchis
Tropic Morning News - The National
Luv Me A Little (feat. Nina Nesbitt) - ILLENIUM
Bestfrenn - Gloss Up
Head, Shoulders, Knees, Toes - Gloss Up
WALES - Kota the Friend
TIBET - Kota the Friend
Stay Above - Lukas Graham
Hey Merle - Easton Corbin
Marry That Girl - Easton Corbin
Operator Error - We Are Scientists
Less from You - We Are Scientists
Another Day to Heal - Guided By Voices
Ballroom Etiquette - Guided By Voices
KNIGHT CRAWLER - Trippie Redd
PURE - Trippie Redd
Gangsta Boo - Ice Spice
Princess Diana - Ice Spice
For Granted - Yaeji
MONEY ON THE DASH - Elley Duhé
This Is How We Move - Billie Marten
Lights Light Up - Fenne Lily
Homebody - Beach Weather
Ashley - Zolita
Come Down Soon - Julius
Insomnia - The Moss
ShoulderBlades - Brevin Kim
My Radio - Che Lingo
Great Is He - Popcaan
23 - NLE Choppa
Mood Swings - 2KBABY
Sober - Hunter Hayes

Follow more of your favorite music on Audacy's all-new stations like K-Bops , Electrified , Alt Now , Conscious Hip Hop , Let's Get Social , K-Bops , Don't Metal In My Affairs , IndustriALT , Collabornation , Audacy New Country , Wake Up and Rock , and ALT Roots -- plus check out our talent-hosted Ed Lover's Timeless Throwbacks and Kevan Kenney's Music Discovery !

LISTEN on the Audacy App
Sign Up and Follow Audacy
Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

Rock Band Breaks up After 41 Years Together

Influential Japanese hardcore punk band Gauze, which first formed in 1981, is breaking up after 41 years. The band – comprised of vocalist Fugu, guitarist Momorin, bassist Shin, and drummer Hiko - announced the news to fans in a post to their official Twitter account back on Nov. 26. The announcement came just hours after the band performed the 176th edition of their Disinfection GIG live shows at the Shinjuku ANTIKNOCK in Tokyo on Nov. 25 in what is now believed to have been their final performance as a band.
Popculture

'90s Rock Band Confirms Reunion Plans

The beloved hard rock band Mr. Big is planning a reunion tour in 2023, and fans are getting hyped. Frontman Eric Martin shared the news in an interview with The Metal Voice last week, and he seemed confident that he and his bandmates would be back on the road soon. Martin told fans to look out for dates sometime in the summer.
CALIFORNIA STATE
NME

Single-day tickets announced for Metallica’s ‘M72’ world tour

Metallica fans will soon be able to buy tickets for individual dates of the band’s upcoming ‘M72’ tour, on which they’ll perform two shows – each with unique setlists – in every city. Announced in support of Metallica’s 11th album, ‘72 Seasons’ (due out...
101.9 KING FM

Def Leppard’s ‘Pyromania’ at 40: The Story Behind Every Song

Released on Jan. 20, 1983, Def Leppard's Pyromania changed the game for hard-rock acts with pop aspirations by providing a blueprint for how to make metallic music sound huge, not just loud. There were some very specific elements required to build this particular beast. It helped to have, for example,...
Noisecreep

A Photo Timeline of Pantera’s Famed Career

Pantera are undoubtedly one of the most important bands in heavy metal history. As Philip Anselmo and Rex Brown tour together today, alongside Zakk Wylde and Charlie Benante, we wanted to take a look back at their career and everything they've accomplished. Many people recognize that there were two distinct...
PopCrush

Fall Out Boy’s Joe Trohman Taking Break From Band, Putting Mental Health First

Citing mental health conditions that have "rapidly deteriorated over the past several years," Fall Out Boy guitarist Joe Trohman has issued a statement revealing he will be stepping away from the band for an undetermined amount of time. He confirms, however, that he will "100 percent" return to the group at some point in the future.
Ultimate Classic Rock

Hear Bret Michaels’ New Single ‘Back in the Day’

Poison singer Bret Michaels has released his new solo single, "Back in the Day." Described by Michaels as "a modern-day throwback to a feel-good road trip anthem," the tune harks back to a time when music fans would scan the radio, searching for their favorite song. You can watch the...
Consequence

Rock Fest 2023 Lineup: Slipknot, Pantera, Godsmack, Ice Cube, GWAR, and More

Following a previous announcement of Pantera headlining the 2023 edition of Rock Fest in Cadott, Wisconsin, the festival has now revealed its full 2023 lineup. This year’s Rock Fest will feature the new incarnation of Pantera headlining on Thursday, July 13th, with additional headlining performances from Slipknot on Friday, July 14th, and Godsmack on Saturday, July 15th. Tickets are on sale via the festival’s website or StubHub.
CADOTT, WI
American Songwriter

Madonna Set for 40th Anniversary Tour in 2023

Madonna is reportedly planning a 40th anniversary tour, which will kick off in late 2023. Celebrating the 40th anniversary of her eponymous debut album, Madonna will perform music from her entire catalog of 14 albums, from Madonna in 1983 through her most recent release, Madame X, in 2019 on the tour, in addition to pulling from her 38 top 10 hits and 12 No. 1s.
webisjericho.com

Slipknot’s Corey Taylor Reveals Details For Second Solo Album

Slipknot and Stone Sour frontman Corey Taylor began tracking his second solo album last week. Taylor is working with producer Jay Ruston, whose credits include Steel Panther and Anthrax. The album marks the follow-up to 2020’s “CMFT,” and Taylor provided an update on the record via social media.
Audacy

Audacy

66K+
Followers
61K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest in sports, music, entertainment and breaking news.

 https://www.audacy.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy