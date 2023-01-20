This week's new music on Audacy All New: Måneskin, Ed Sheeran, Fall Out Boy, and more

Stop hunting for this week’s new releases all over the place. Each week, we scour the soundscape to bring together a playlist of the hottest new tracks spanning Rock, Hip Hop, Pop, Alternative, and Country.

Listen to Audacy All New on the free Audacy app

Press play for the latest from Måneskin , Hardy , Kali Uchis , Fall Out Boy , Ed Sheeran , Metallica , Boy Genius , and more this week on Audacy All New .

New this week (January 20):

OWN MY MIND - Måneskin

BLA BLA BLA - Måneskin

$20 - boygenius

Emily I'm Sorry - boygenius

red (feat. Morgan Wallen) - HARDY

screen - HARDY

Love From The Other Side - Fall Out Boy

F64 - Ed Sheeran

Screaming Suicide - Metallica

Same Problems? - A$AP Rocky

Leave Me Like This - Skrillex

PLAYA DEL INGLÉS - Quevedo

Weightless - Arlo Parks

I Wish you Roses - Kali Uchis

Tropic Morning News - The National

Luv Me A Little (feat. Nina Nesbitt) - ILLENIUM

Bestfrenn - Gloss Up

Head, Shoulders, Knees, Toes - Gloss Up

WALES - Kota the Friend

TIBET - Kota the Friend

Stay Above - Lukas Graham

Hey Merle - Easton Corbin

Marry That Girl - Easton Corbin

Operator Error - We Are Scientists

Less from You - We Are Scientists

Another Day to Heal - Guided By Voices

Ballroom Etiquette - Guided By Voices

KNIGHT CRAWLER - Trippie Redd

PURE - Trippie Redd

Gangsta Boo - Ice Spice

Princess Diana - Ice Spice

For Granted - Yaeji

MONEY ON THE DASH - Elley Duhé

This Is How We Move - Billie Marten

Lights Light Up - Fenne Lily

Homebody - Beach Weather

Ashley - Zolita

Come Down Soon - Julius

Insomnia - The Moss

ShoulderBlades - Brevin Kim

My Radio - Che Lingo

Great Is He - Popcaan

23 - NLE Choppa

Mood Swings - 2KBABY

Sober - Hunter Hayes

Follow more of your favorite music on Audacy's all-new stations like K-Bops , Electrified , Alt Now , Conscious Hip Hop , Let's Get Social , K-Bops , Don't Metal In My Affairs , IndustriALT , Collabornation , Audacy New Country , Wake Up and Rock , and ALT Roots -- plus check out our talent-hosted Ed Lover's Timeless Throwbacks and Kevan Kenney's Music Discovery !

LISTEN on the Audacy App

Sign Up and Follow Audacy

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram