This week's new music on Audacy All New: Måneskin, Ed Sheeran, Fall Out Boy, and more
Stop hunting for this week’s new releases all over the place. Each week, we scour the soundscape to bring together a playlist of the hottest new tracks spanning Rock, Hip Hop, Pop, Alternative, and Country.
Listen to Audacy All New on the free Audacy app
Press play for the latest from Måneskin , Hardy , Kali Uchis , Fall Out Boy , Ed Sheeran , Metallica , Boy Genius , and more this week on Audacy All New .
New this week (January 20):
OWN MY MIND - Måneskin
BLA BLA BLA - Måneskin
$20 - boygenius
Emily I'm Sorry - boygenius
red (feat. Morgan Wallen) - HARDY
screen - HARDY
Love From The Other Side - Fall Out Boy
F64 - Ed Sheeran
Screaming Suicide - Metallica
Same Problems? - A$AP Rocky
Leave Me Like This - Skrillex
PLAYA DEL INGLÉS - Quevedo
Weightless - Arlo Parks
I Wish you Roses - Kali Uchis
Tropic Morning News - The National
Luv Me A Little (feat. Nina Nesbitt) - ILLENIUM
Bestfrenn - Gloss Up
Head, Shoulders, Knees, Toes - Gloss Up
WALES - Kota the Friend
TIBET - Kota the Friend
Stay Above - Lukas Graham
Hey Merle - Easton Corbin
Marry That Girl - Easton Corbin
Operator Error - We Are Scientists
Less from You - We Are Scientists
Another Day to Heal - Guided By Voices
Ballroom Etiquette - Guided By Voices
KNIGHT CRAWLER - Trippie Redd
PURE - Trippie Redd
Gangsta Boo - Ice Spice
Princess Diana - Ice Spice
For Granted - Yaeji
MONEY ON THE DASH - Elley Duhé
This Is How We Move - Billie Marten
Lights Light Up - Fenne Lily
Homebody - Beach Weather
Ashley - Zolita
Come Down Soon - Julius
Insomnia - The Moss
ShoulderBlades - Brevin Kim
My Radio - Che Lingo
Great Is He - Popcaan
23 - NLE Choppa
Mood Swings - 2KBABY
Sober - Hunter Hayes
Follow more of your favorite music on Audacy's all-new stations like K-Bops , Electrified , Alt Now , Conscious Hip Hop , Let's Get Social , K-Bops , Don't Metal In My Affairs , IndustriALT , Collabornation , Audacy New Country , Wake Up and Rock , and ALT Roots -- plus check out our talent-hosted Ed Lover's Timeless Throwbacks and Kevan Kenney's Music Discovery !
LISTEN on the Audacy App
Sign Up and Follow Audacy
Facebook | Twitter | Instagram
Comments / 0