Emilia Clarke Embraces Logomania in Chanel Dress & Black Satin Pumps at ‘The Pod Generation’ Sundance Film Festival Premiere

By Amina Ayoud
 3 days ago
Emilia Clarke attended the premiere of “The Pod Generation” shown at the 2023 Sundance Film Festival at Eccles Center Theatre yesterday in Park City, Utah. For the event, Clarke was outfitted in a Chanel ensemble and satin pumps.

Clarke’s dress was a midi-length monogrammed style featuring Chanel’s logo all over on a black satin background. The garment was also a mock-neck style with rows of shiny silver monogrammed buttons that ran down the front, a Chanel design staple.

Sticking to the classics, Clarke wore a pair of black satin pumps to complete her outfit. The pair featured thin heels that gave the thespian around a 3 to 4-inch boost, golden accents, and a sturdy construction that offered the “Game of Thrones” star a more comfortable experience. Pointed-toe pumps are a tried and true choice that many celebrities love for red carpet appearances and events; Clarke included.

When it comes to shoes, Clarke’s go-to style is a pointed-toe pump. The “Terminator Genisys” star has worn the shoes in an array of colors and textures over the years from top brands like Christian Louboutin, Jimmy Choo and Kurt Geiger. She also favors open-toed sandals on the red carpet for added glamour, often from labels like Prada, Alexandre Birman and Casadei.

“The Pod Generation” is a science fiction romantic comedy film written and directed by Sophie Barthes. The film is scheduled to be released in 2023. It will premiere at the 2023 Sundance Film Festival on Jan. 19, 2023.

The 2023 Sundance Film Festival takes place from Jan. 19-29 in Park City, Utah. This year, it takes on a hybrid method, showcasing films in-person and online after being virtual for the past two years due to the global pandemic. Notable films shown at the festival include “Bad Behaviour,” “Cat Person” and “L’Immensità” among others.

PHOTOS : Check out Emilia Clarke’s statement-making shoe style.

