More than 500 children from Baltimore had radioactive radium placed in their nostrils in the 1940sAnita DurairajBaltimore, MD
This Huge Antique Shop in Maryland is a Must-VisitJoe MertensAnnapolis, MD
The Billionaire Next Door: Who is the Richest Person in Maryland?Ted RiversMaryland State
Baltimore Ravens Part Ways With CoachOnlyHomersBaltimore, MD
Exploring Baltimore's Inner HarborEast Coast TravelerBaltimore, MD
Yardbarker
Josh Allen Has Words For Stefon Diggs After WR Throws Tantrum After Playoff Loss (+Video)
Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs weren’t on the same page Sunday. Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills experienced tense emotional moments Sunday. The Buffalo Bills’ offense didn’t show up in their Divisional Round matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals. The offense scored just ten points in the 27-10 blowout at home. Wide receiver Stefon Diggs was caught by CBS television cameras getting upset with Allen late in the game Sunday.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Startin’ Somethin’: Robert Kraft, Purchasing the Patriots and The Jacksons?
When searching for the origins of the New England Patriots dynasty, it would be acceptable to “Blame it on the Boogie.”. The story of longtime fan turned team owner and CEO, Robert Kraft, is one which is revered within the annals of the region’s folklore. Since his official purchase of the team on Jan. 21, 1994 (of which Pats fans celebrated the anniversary this weekend) the Patriots organization has enjoyed an unprecedented level of success. However, the history of the Patriots is one that involves as much defeat as it does victory.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Texans and DE Jerry Hughes ‘Excited’ To Follow Head Coaching Search
HOUSTON — The Houston Texans are in the middle of their third coaching search in three years, and players are well-invested in the candidate who will take the helm following Lovie Smith's jettison. Veteran defensive lineman Jerry Hughes said in an interview with KPRC that he and his teammates...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Hurts, Purdy to meet in rematch of 2019 college football classic
Brock Purdy and Jalen Harts are set to square off in the NFC Championship Game with a shot at the Super Bowl on the line, and the matchup will look somewhat familiar to college football fans, especially those in the Big 12. Once upon a time — back in 2019,...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Frank Pollack Fires Up O-Line During Win Over Bills: ‘The Whole Wold Doubted You’
CINCINNATI — The Bengals' offensive line played a great game on Sunday as the team ran for 172 yards and controlled the line of scrimmage all afternoon. Buffalo had little success rushing the passer without defensive end Von Miller and defensive tackle DaQuan Jones. The Bengals Achilles heel was a strength in the win, prompting some deserved love from offensive line coach Frank Pollack.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
What Can Rams Learn From Remaining NFC Playoff Teams?
The Los Angeles Rams were a far cry offensively this year from where they were last season, as injuries and underwhelming performances slowed them down. In their Super Bowl run, they averaged 27.1 points per game on 372.1 yards of total offense while one year later those numbers plummeted to 18.1 points per game on 280.5 yards of offense.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Cowboys VIDEO: Amid Rumors, Jerry Addresses Change on McCarthy Staff
JAN 23 RUMBLINGS OF CHANGE? Sunday's playoff loss at San Francisco did not change the mind of owner Jerry Jones in regard to head coach Mike McCarthy's job security. "No, no, no,'' Jones said when asked about the idea of dismissing McCarthy after his 12-5 regular season. "Not at all.''
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Saints 2022 Position Grades: Wide Receiver
The New Orleans Saints traded up twice in the 2022 NFL Draft in order to select Ohio State WR Chris Olave with the 11th overall choice. Olave was expected to upgrade a receiving corps that was simply awful the previous year. Season-ending surgery to WR Michael Thomas crippled a receiving...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
How Tom Brady’s Retirement Decision Will Impact Bucs’ Salary Cap
As the football world eagerly awaits Tom Brady’s decision about his plans for next season, the Buccaneers are left to prepare for various salary cap scenarios as a result of the quarterback’s nuanced contract. If Brady chooses to leave Tampa Bay—either by signing with a different team or...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
No, the Browns Shouldn’t Trade Nick Chubb
With the Cleveland Browns preparing for a 2023 season, a year in which they expect to contend, some onlookers are seeking ways for the team to save money, potentially recoup draft assets given up to acquire quarterback Deshaun Watson and maximize the roster. One such idea is to trade running back Nick Chubb because of his cap figure, value and changes that will occur on offense, but that would actually hurt the Browns far more than it helps, something the divisional round of the NFL postseason helped to illustrate.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Texans Interview With 49ers Coach DeMeco Ryans ‘Very Positive’
HOUSTON — The Houston Texans completed an interview with San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans Friday evening. And a source told Texans Daily that Houston's interview with Ryans was "lengthy and very positive." Ryans elevated the 49ers into one of the best defensive teams in the league. He...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Zac Taylor Sarcastically Apologizes for Crashing AFC Title Game
Bengals coach Zac Taylor relished his team’s divisional playoff game win over the Bills on Sunday, specifically addressing how his team ruined some fans’ travel plans. If Buffalo would have won, the AFC championship game would have been at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta between the Bills and Chiefs—a historic change to the NFL playoff format.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
How to Watch, Listen, & Receive LIVE Updates of Cowboys at 49ers
Information on Sunday's game can be seen below. Dallas Cowboys (13-5) at San Francisco 49ers (13-4) How to watch, stream, listen, and find live updates. TV: FOX (Kevin Burkhardt, Greg Olsen, Erin Andrews, Tom Rinaldi, Mike Pereira) Stream: fuboTV. Listen: Cowboys on TuneIn, 49ers on TuneIn. LIVE UPDATES: Follow Cowboys...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Finale Futility: Did Mike McCarthy, Cowboys Again Bungle Clock Management in Another Playoff Loss to 49ers?
We get it. Dak Prescott had his chance Sunday in San Francisco. And woefully whiffed. With the Dallas Cowboys down seven points and with 2:59 remaining in the NFC Divisional Round playoff game, the quarterback had the opportunity to drive his team to a legacy-defining, game-tying touchdown. Instead, he went three-and-out.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Former Browns Wide Receiver Ryan Switzer Named Assistant Coach at Tulsa
Former Cleveland Browns wideout Ryan Switzer is going to the college ranks to begin his college coaching career. According to a report, Switzer is heading to join Kevin Wilson's staff at the University of Tulsa to be the next wife receivers coach. The interesting thing about the report is Wilson,...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Debating Lions Targeting Offensive Players Early in Draft
The Detroit Lions are about to embark on one of the most important offseason's in the history of the franchise. Detroit's young roster was able to handle the natural ebbs and flows of a long NFL season, securing a winning season and finishing second in the NFC North. After two...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Football schedule, picks today: Playoff games on Sunday, how to watch
View the original article to see embedded media. Football schedule today: Playoff games on Sunday, how to watch, stream. Buffalo comes into the game as narrow 3.5 point favorites over Cincinnati, according to the lines at SI Sportsbook. Total: 48.5 | Over -110 | Under -110 Moneyline: BUF -250 |...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
The 33rd Team Projects Panthers to Trade Up for a Quarterback
The 33rd team is a site that produces NFL content from current and former players, coaches, and executives. They too, are getting in the mock draft game, because why not?. In their latest mock draft, they project the Carolina Panthers to make a trade with the Seattle Seahawks to move up to the fifth overall pick to select Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud.
