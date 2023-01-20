ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

Dan Rodricks: An end to racism? Ben Jealous believes it will happen | COMMENTARY

By Dan Rodricks, Baltimore Sun
The Baltimore Sun
The Baltimore Sun
 3 days ago

Since his unsuccessful run for Maryland governor against Larry Hogan in 2018, Benjamin Todd Jealous, former president of the NAACP, has kept up the pace he established as a scholar, activist and entrepreneur before trying politics. He served as president of People for the American Way , has a professorship at the University of Pennsylvania and next month becomes executive director of the Sierra Club . Jealous, who lives in Anne Arundel County, turned 50 on Wednesday. His new book, “Never Forget Our People Were Always Free, A Parable of American Healing,” has just been published.

The title is taken from something Jealous’ maternal grandmother, Mamie Todd Bland , had said. The granddaughter of a slave who became a civil rights activist and social worker in Baltimore, she died last April at age 105. She seems in large part the inspiration for her grandson’s book.

My conversation with Ben Jealous took place by email and phone. The questions and answers have been edited for length and clarity.

DR: I’ve been listening to your narration of your book via HarperAudio. It’s a memoir of personal discovery about your ancestors. What’s meant by the title?

BTJ: Three years ago, my grandmother turned 103. I knew that I needed to solve the greatest riddle she threatened to leave us with, her repeated assertion that our people were always free. It took a lot of research and a global hunt for a particular DNA mutation [to] discover the answer. It shocked me and changed how I viewed my enslaved ancestors and at least one of those who enslaved them. The search taught me that the spirit that words inspire inside you is more important than understanding how they make sense.

DR: The book also seems to be a series of essays about racism and the pile of problems we face, and how we get to a better place. We’ve got white supremacists, a disturbing level of hate crimes, more guns than people. Some people think we’re headed for another civil war.

BTJ: I don’t. Every family has too much to lose. Moreover, I see a greater yearning in the hearts of the people of this country to come together than a willingness to tear it apart.

DR: Given the state of the Republican Party, and tons of people who believe in conspiracy theories, the unwillingness of millions of Americans to agree on objective facts, a wide political divide, how do we ever get to a better place?

BTJ: The doorway to a stronger, more united America starts with each of us deciding to listen to all of our neighbors, not just the ones who agree with us. As it turns out, most families have similar concerns and worries. When we listen to each other, it’s hard not to recognize the commonalities that appear that are all but invisible on social media.

DR: I don’t see this as a cycle ending naturally any time soon. Do you?

BTJ: Yes. Politics is a lot like physics. For every action there is an equal and opposite reaction, thus Clinton/Bush, Bush/Obama and Obama/Trump. A noted political scientist observed that another law of physics applies to politics: Something in motion will return to its original state. Both that professor and my grandmother encouraged me to always remember that, before there were slave rebellions, there were colonial rebellions — enslaved Africans and indentured Europeans rising up together. Much of my book is peppered with the history of European and African Americans rising up together. … What gives me hope is that [multiracial] working people have not just come together repeatedly across color lines throughout American history, but that was the norm in our nation during its first century. One thing that makes me optimistic is my faith that my professor was right: We will return to a time when people are more concerned about winning a better future for their children than their neighbors’ skin tone or hair texture.

DR: But where does the breakthrough come?

BTJ: People coming together consistently across color lines is not just our nation’s past but also our future. I wrote this book ultimately to shift people’s mindset about race and racism. … Most American centuries have ended much better than they’ve started. I have faith this one will too. Most decades in between are likely to be tumultuous. However, by the time we approach the middle of this century, whites will have joined all other groups in being a minority in this country. … More energy will be put into how to build effective alliances instead of trying to turn back the clocks, trying to resist change. I believe we will reach that place [if we] listen with an open heart to fellow Americans with whom we assume we have nothing in common. When we do, we will find invariably that we have way more in common than we don’t.

DR: You say in the book that it’s a lie that racism has always been with us — and that racism will always be with us.

BTJ: Maryland existed for a century before this American notion of race. In other words, this is something we created. Its purpose is to divide the many in order to diminish their power. Its original purpose was to divide most Americans in order to enable the king’s ability to accrue greater wealth. Anything we have built we can move beyond.

Comments / 0

Related
Victor

Exclusive: Hunter quarantined where classified docs found, but new evidence shows he was there many times

Hunter Biden reportedly quarantined at the house where classified documents were found, but additional evidence shows he was there on numerous other occasions. United States President Joe Biden's son, Hunter Biden, who is currently the subject of multiple investigations into his business dealings, has stated in the past that he and other family members were "quarantined" at his father's home where secret documents have recently been discovered.
WILMINGTON, DE
The Baltimore Sun

New Maryland governor says ‘The Wes Moore’ meal at Chick & Ruth’s should be crab cakes and waffles

Leaning into his pledge to shake things up in Maryland’s capital city, Gov. Wes Moore said Monday that he’ll be making a bit of an unusual request for the specialty menu item named after him at Annapolis institution Chick & Ruth’s Delly. “The Wes Moore,” he said, should be an order of crab cakes and waffles. “I saw someone over there with chicken and waffles, which looked really good,” Moore ...
ANNAPOLIS, MD
The Baltimore Sun

Baltimore County Schools Superintendent Darryl L. Williams will not seek another term

Baltimore County Schools Superintendent Darryl L. Williams announced in an email Monday he will not seek another four-year contract. The statement was released hours after multiple area organizations shared letters to Baltimore County Public Schools Board of Education members asking them to select an interim superintendent and launch a nationwide search for a new school system leader. These ...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
The Baltimore Sun

Biden to return to Baltimore next week to tout rail project

President Joe Biden will return to Baltimore next week to tout federal funding to replace the 150-year old Baltimore and Potomac Tunnel, according to the White House. The president will visit Jan. 30 as part of a trip that includes a New York City stop, as well, to showcase funding under the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, according to a news release obtained in advance by The Baltimore Sun. ...
BALTIMORE, MD
The Baltimore Sun

With his first budget plan in, Moore’s proposals begin to take shape against a backdrop of uncertain financial forecasts

Gov. Wes Moore leaned back on the couch in his sparse office — undecorated, so far, aside from a portrait of Frederick Douglass — in the State House and said with a smile that the $63 billion budget he’d just proposed should be anything but surprising. The Democratic governor campaigned on his support of transportation investments, such as the Baltimore east-west light rail route called the ...
MARYLAND STATE
The Baltimore Sun

West Baltimore garage featured in Jim Crow-era ‘Green Book’ envisioned as food hall, coworking space

As Shelley Halstead gazes upon the vacant, disheveled building that once hosted a stop in the “Green Book,” all she sees is potential. “They just want to keep scraping houses and buildings. And I just, I’m a carpenter. Like first and foremost, I’m like, ‘No, let’s rebuild it,’” Halstead said. “I live here. I want to see this thing happen.” Standing last month on a deserted street and bundled ...
BALTIMORE, MD
The Baltimore Sun

The Baltimore Sun

Baltimore, MD
11K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The Baltimore Sun is the largest general-circulation daily newspaper based in Maryland and provides coverage of local and regional news, events, issues, people, and industries

 https://www.baltimoresun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy