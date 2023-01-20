Read full article on original website
Samsung’s Galaxy Buds Pro wireless earphones are 50 percent off
We have spotted great savings on some of Samsung's best wireless earphones, starting with the Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro, which are now selling for $100 thanks to a 50 percent discount. These amazing, truly wireless earphones feature outstanding noise cancelation, excellent quality sound, water resistance, and other cool features. The Galaxy Buds Pro come in two different color variations: Phantom Black and White. However, you must stick to the White variant if you want these amazing savings.
ETOnline.com
The Best Headphone and Earbud Deals Available Now: Save 35% On Apple's Beats Studio 3
Whether gifted to a loved one or used yourself to tune out the world, a pair of noise-cancelling headphones can be a game changer on plane and trains, for working from home, or during a grueling workout. Listening to music without distractions is simply the best for increasing your focus and enjoying your day. If your earbuds have run their course, some of the best headphones and wireless earbuds are on sale right now to help you cut through the noise.
The best deal we've ever seen on the Ring Video Doorbell is one worth letting in
The wired version of the Ring Video Doorbell provides access to HD video, two-way audio, and instant notifications when motion is detected outside your door. Now available for the best price ever, it would be a shame not to switch out your old doorbell for this one.
Digital Trends
Best Buy is having a 4-day flash sale — here are the 12 best deals
Best Buy has a surprise 4-day flash sale going on right now. That means there are some amazing bargains to be enjoyed right now. Whether you’re looking to invest in a high-end gaming laptop or TV, or you simply want to upgrade your home security for less, there’s something here for you. With so many different options out there, we’ve helped you narrow things down by highlighting the 12 very best deals going on at the moment. Read on while we take you through them all. We’re confident you’re going to find your new favorite gadget for less here.
Digital Trends
Walmart has a 50-inch TV deal for under $200 today
It’s not often you can find a 4K TV for your home theater for less than $200, but one of the best 4K TV deals today is at Walmart, where you can get the onn. 50-inch 4K Roku Smart TV for just $198. This is a savings of $40 from its regular price of $238, and a price this low is a bit of a rarity, even amongst the ongoing Walmart TV deals. Free shipping is included with your purchase, and in-store pickup is available for many locations.
I’m a tech expert – here’s why you shouldn’t put an Amazon Echo Alexa device in your bedroom
A TECH expert has warned people to not put their Amazon Echo Alexa devices in their bedrooms. While the new gadgets may have been an excellent Christmas present, users may get more than they bargained for. The Echo gadgets, more commonly known by the name of their AI assistant Alexa,...
Why a green and orange dot on your phone can indicate someone listening and watching
The orange and green dots you see at the top of your iPhone screen are enhanced security precautions as a result of the new security update for IOS 14 or better.
ZDNet
This 65-inch LG C2 OLED smart TV deal is so good that I'm buying it ASAP
When you first see that green or white flash on your TV screen like I did this last week, you are faced with a hard truth: while your sturdy old television has been your trusty companion for years, it's time for an upgrade. If you're in the market for a new TV, LG's 65-inch C2 OLED smart TV deal on eBay is so good that I'm even adding it to my cart for its discounted price of $1,440.
notebookcheck.net
Deal | 77-inch Sony Bravia A80K OLED now 31% off, its steepest discount ever
Since the sought-after Sony Bravia A80K will probably be replaced by its 2023 successor in a few months, bargain hunters can now grab this beautiful OLED TV for US$1,000 or 31% off its original list price thanks to a coupon code on eBay. Most home theater enthusiasts with large living...
Digital Trends
7 important tips to get your new Apple Watch ready for your wrist
The Apple Watch is my favorite and most highly recommended smartwatch. If you’re just carefully unwrapping a new one from its clever, elongated packaging, congratulations!. I’ve been lucky enough to use and review every new Apple Watch since the very beginning, right up to the new Apple Watch Ultra, so I’ve had some experience in setting them up. This is what I do, and the settings I change, to make sure the Apple Watch is up and ready to go in double-quick time.
Android Authority
Google Pixel 7 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus: Which one should you buy?
Google's best takes on Samsung's middleweight champion for 2022. With the Pixel 7 Pro, Google has refined a tried-and-tested design with updated internals and a few new software tricks. But how does it stack up against competing devices like the Galaxy S22 Plus, which is universally regarded as one of the top Android flagships? It’s a close race, so we pit the Google Pixel 7 Pro vs Samsung’s Galaxy S22 Plus to find out which one deserves your money.
whathifi.com
Can't afford the Sony WH-1000XM5? Lindy's new cheap wireless headphones could be for you
Lindy makes some of the best cheap wireless headphones around, so a new model is always noteworthy. The BNX-60T build on the five-star BNX-60 with improved drivers, a longer battery life, fast charging, voice assistant functionality and twin pairing. And all for less than £100. Let's start with the...
Apple Insider
CES Hands On: The best smart home gear coming in 2023
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — At the 2023 CES, we went hands on with some of the best smart home products to launch outside of Apple'sHomeKit ecosystem. The smart home is continuing to evolve so while there are a...
Digital Trends
I replaced my kitchen TV with an Echo Show 15 — and I kinda liked it
For the better part of the last 20 years, my family has had a TV in our kitchen. It was the cheapest 19-inch flat screen I could find at the time — a 720p Sharp model — and we hooked it up to our cable connection and a Tivoli One speaker for better sound. It worked just fine — no complaints. But when Amazon asked if I wanted to try swapping that ancient rig out for something a bit more modern, like an Amazon Echo Show 15 with its latest Fire TV update, I figured why not? Three weeks into the experiment, here’s how it’s going.
Holiday deals continue with $80 off Bose QC45 headphones
Get yourself a pair of Bose QC45 noise-cancelling headphones at this low price while you still can...
CNET
Best Dolby Atmos Soundbar for 2023
There are plenty of features you'll want to look out for when it comes to soundbars, but by far the most popular and requested by CNET's readers us is Dolby Atmos audio. Like DTS:X, Dolby Atmos differs from standard surround sound by adding height to your music and movies for a more dynamic and immersive listening experience. The best Dolby Atmos soundbars deliver exceptional audio that often stacks high above the competition.
People are just noticing hidden iPhone hack to have secret conversations with friends
SOME messages are best sent between friends. And the popularity of Snapchat's one-view-only messaging feature clearly caught Apple's eye. Apple introduced a brilliant trick to iPhones running on iOS 10 and later which mirrors Snapchat's famous feature. The in-built feature means there won't be a trace of the conversation you...
