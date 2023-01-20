ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Whiskey Riff

Billy Strings Teams Up With Michael Cleveland And Jeff White For New Single, “For Your Love”

By Brady Cox
Whiskey Riff
Whiskey Riff
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0R3Px8_0kLSvgpj00
Joshua Black Wilkins

Talk about a legendary bluegrass trio.

We’re talking about the best one-two punch in bluegrass music when it comes to vocals and pickin’ abilities, Billy Strings, as well as the 12-time IBMA Fiddle Player of the Year Michael Cleveland, as well as Jeff White, another incredible guitarist and mandolin player in his own right.

With that being said, the three have teamed up for an incredible new bluegrass jam, titled “For Your Love.”

The song is the third installment for Cleveland’s forthcoming album, LOVIN’ OF THE GAME, which is slated to drop on Friday, March 3rd.

Mix in the great vocals of Strings, along with his out of this world pickin’ abilities, along with the incredible fiddle riffs from Cleveland himself as well, to make one heck of an up tempo bluegrass jam.

Cleveland has made quite the name for himself as arguably the greatest bluegrass fiddle player for this generation, but with this upcoming album, the fiddler is ready to reach a whole new level:

“People know me as a traditional bluegrass fiddle player, which is what I love to do, but this album is more than just the pure tradition. It’s a little bit of a departure for me.”

And on top of this new bluegrass boot stomper featuring Strings and White, the rest of the album features the likes of Vince Gill, The Travelin’ McCourys, Bela Fleck, Charlie Starr, and more.

Give “For Your Love” a listen, you won’t regret it:

And check out the full track list for the upcoming album below:

“Thousand Dollar Holler”

“Luxury Liner” – feat. The Travelin’ McCourys

“Five Points” – feat. Cody Looper and Ronnie McCoury

“For Your Love” – feat. Billy Strings and Jeff White

“I Wish I Knew Now What I Knew Then” – feat. Vince Gill

“Sunny Days (Are Comin’ Once Again)” – feat. Jeff White and Dan Tyminski

“Contact” – feat. Bela Fleck, Cody Kilby and Barry Bales

“Temperance Reel” – feat. Luke Bulla and Tim O’Brien

“Empty Pocket Blues” – with Flamekeeper, feat. Bryan Sutton

“Now She’s Gone” – with Flamekeeper, feat. Jerry Douglas

“One Horse Town” – with Flamekeeper, feat. Charlie Starr

“The Lovin’ Of The Game” – feat. Flamekeeper

Comments / 0

Related
Whiskey Riff

Watch Post Malone Jump On Stage At Tootsies Nashville To Perform Elvis, Hank, & Merle Covers Back In 2018

Everybody love Posty. A while back, Post Malone stopped by Tootsies, the iconic honky tonk on Nashville’s Lower Broadway, and surprised the crowd by hopping up on stage and performing. Admittedly hammered, Post took the stage with two Bud Lights in one hand, a cigarette in the other, and laid down a few covers of some country classics. “Y’all caught a very drunken Post Malone, and the boys are tellin’ me we’re playin’ ‘Move It On Over.’ Play that shit […] The post Watch Post Malone Jump On Stage At Tootsies Nashville To Perform Elvis, Hank, & Merle Covers Back In 2018 first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
NASHVILLE, TN
Whiskey Riff

Post Malone Says He Smokes About 45 Cigarettes A Day: “Johnny Cash Smoked His Whole Life And He Sounded Cool”

Big fan of the heaters, eh? Post Malone just may be the most intriguing artist in any genre of music. From his wildly positive personality, the face tats, unique mix of hip-hop, rap, and R&B, and his love for country music, he’s the kinda guy you’d absolutely love to grab a beer with. He also just seems like the nicest, most humble, down to Earth superstar on the planet. The man made an appearance on the Full Send podcast, and was asked […] The post Post Malone Says He Smokes About 45 Cigarettes A Day: “Johnny Cash Smoked His Whole Life And He Sounded Cool” first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Whiskey Riff

11 Country Music Artists Who Have Come Out As Gay

Here are some names the country community has rallied behind in recent years, as well as some good ol’ country music. Sam Williams, Son of Hank Williams Jr. Sam Williams, the son of Hank Williams Jr., sat down for Apple Music’s Proud Radio with Hunter Kelly, where he discussed the inspiration behind his “Titled Crown” music video, which details his upbringing, his relationship with his family, and ultimately serves as his public coming out.
News Breaking LIVE

Legendary Musician and Singer Dies

Legendary musician and singer Don Williams, one of the singing foursome, The Williams Brothers Quartet, has died, his family announced. Williams reportedly died of natural causes at his home, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
Whiskey Riff

15 Country Artists Who Don’t Drink Alcohol

Country music and alcohol just go together. You hear it referenced in many songs and often see artists drinking on stage, but it’s important to remember that many incredibly talented artists in the genre gave up drinking to find clarity and the best version of themselves before everything around them crumbled.
TEXAS STATE
Whiskey Riff

Wynonna Judd Reveals How Dwight Yoakam Gets Into Those Tight Pants: “He Has A Whole Little Maneuver”

It’s no secret that Dwight Yoakam and The Judds were both massive names in the country music world in the ’80s and ’90s. However, little did I know that Yoakam and Wynonna Judd had a little thing going on back in the day. It all started back in 1988, when Wynonna was 23-years-old, and Yoakam was 31. An old CMT profile on Dwight Yoakam from years back briefly recounts the two’s relationship, and it happened while Yoakam was on tour […] The post Wynonna Judd Reveals How Dwight Yoakam Gets Into Those Tight Pants: “He Has A Whole Little Maneuver” first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Whiskey Riff

Waylon Jennings Reportedly Thought Garth Brooks Was The “Most Insincere Person I’ve Ever Seen”

Regardless of how you feel about them, it’s undeniable that Waylon Jennings and Garth Brooks are two of the most influential names in the history of country music. Obviously, they were from different eras of country music, and from the time of his meteoric rise in the ’90s Garth was almost immediately hit with criticism of being too “pop” for country. Including (allegedly) from Waylon Jennings. Though he never really confirmed it in public, Waylon was reportedly not the biggest […] The post Waylon Jennings Reportedly Thought Garth Brooks Was The “Most Insincere Person I’ve Ever Seen” first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Whiskey Riff

Marty Stuart Recalls Taking The Last Ever Photo Of Johnny Cash: “He Looked Like An Old President”

Marty Stuart has to be one of the most underappreciated guys in country music. And not just for his musical talent – because that’s a given. If you watched the Ken Burns documentary on PBS a few years ago, you know that Marty is an absolute wealth of country music knowledge and history. He has a deep reverence for country music that it seems like too many in the industry don’t have these days, and he talks about the history […] The post Marty Stuart Recalls Taking The Last Ever Photo Of Johnny Cash: “He Looked Like An Old President” first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Virginian Review

Nashville Says Goodbye To Male Country Music Recording Artists

Mickey Gilley recorded “Room Full of Roses,” a single that charted No. 1 on Billboard in 1974, the first of his 17 No. 1 hits before he passed away on May 7, at 86. Born in Natchez, Miss. on March 9, 1936, Gilley began his music career in the 1950s. By 1976, Gilley had been honored for “Best Album of the Year” according to Country Music Awards and a “Triple Crown” nominee in 1977. He is the only country music vocalist to have been nominated as a “Triple Crown” and go on to win only one time in each of the three...
NASHVILLE, TN
Whiskey Riff

Whiskey Riff

260K+
Followers
14K+
Post
51M+
Views
ABOUT

A RIFF on what country is really about.

 https://www.whiskeyriff.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy