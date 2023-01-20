Billy Strings Teams Up With Michael Cleveland And Jeff White For New Single, “For Your Love”

Joshua Black Wilkins

Talk about a legendary bluegrass trio.

We’re talking about the best one-two punch in bluegrass music when it comes to vocals and pickin’ abilities, Billy Strings, as well as the 12-time IBMA Fiddle Player of the Year Michael Cleveland, as well as Jeff White, another incredible guitarist and mandolin player in his own right.

With that being said, the three have teamed up for an incredible new bluegrass jam, titled “For Your Love.”

The song is the third installment for Cleveland’s forthcoming album, LOVIN’ OF THE GAME, which is slated to drop on Friday, March 3rd.

Mix in the great vocals of Strings, along with his out of this world pickin’ abilities, along with the incredible fiddle riffs from Cleveland himself as well, to make one heck of an up tempo bluegrass jam.

Cleveland has made quite the name for himself as arguably the greatest bluegrass fiddle player for this generation, but with this upcoming album, the fiddler is ready to reach a whole new level:

“People know me as a traditional bluegrass fiddle player, which is what I love to do, but this album is more than just the pure tradition. It’s a little bit of a departure for me.”

And on top of this new bluegrass boot stomper featuring Strings and White, the rest of the album features the likes of Vince Gill, The Travelin’ McCourys, Bela Fleck, Charlie Starr, and more.

Give “For Your Love” a listen, you won’t regret it:

And check out the full track list for the upcoming album below:

“Thousand Dollar Holler”

“Luxury Liner” – feat. The Travelin’ McCourys

“Five Points” – feat. Cody Looper and Ronnie McCoury

“For Your Love” – feat. Billy Strings and Jeff White

“I Wish I Knew Now What I Knew Then” – feat. Vince Gill

“Sunny Days (Are Comin’ Once Again)” – feat. Jeff White and Dan Tyminski

“Contact” – feat. Bela Fleck, Cody Kilby and Barry Bales

“Temperance Reel” – feat. Luke Bulla and Tim O’Brien

“Empty Pocket Blues” – with Flamekeeper, feat. Bryan Sutton

“Now She’s Gone” – with Flamekeeper, feat. Jerry Douglas

“One Horse Town” – with Flamekeeper, feat. Charlie Starr

“The Lovin’ Of The Game” – feat. Flamekeeper