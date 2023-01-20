ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missoula, MT

Missoula man found guilty in the death of homeless man

By Melissa Rafferty
KPAX
KPAX
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Uo0yn_0kLSvV4c00

MISSOULA - A man charged in the death of a homeless man in November 2020 has been found guilty.

According to a press release from the Missoula Police Department, a jury found Charles Michael Covey guilty of deliberate homicide.

It only took the jury to reach their decision in three hours on Thursday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0duYsP_0kLSvV4c00 Missoula County Sheriff's Office
Charles Michael Covey

This case involved the murder of homeless man Lee Roy Nelson.

Nelson was found brutally murdered on Nov. 20, 2020, in a vacant parking lot off Orange Street in downtown Missoula.

A citizen found the body of 65-year-old Nelson next to the northside river trail.

A sentencing date for Covey has not been set.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBCMontana

Highway 93 open again south of Missoula, after accident

MISSOULA, Mont. — Dispatchers at the Missoula County 911 Center confirm that all lanes of Highway 93, South of Missoula are open again. The Missoula County Sheriff's Office had closed the southbound lanes at mile marker 87, after 10:00 p.m. Sunday. Officials said an accident happened in the S-curves...
MISSOULA COUNTY, MT
montanarightnow.com

Jury finds 2020 Missoula homicide suspect guilty

MISSOULA - Police have arrested the suspect in connection with Friday's homicide in Missoula. The Missoula City Police Department (MPD) arrested Charles Michael Covey, 44, also known as Jesse Nitcy. A person found the body of the victim Lee R. Nelson, 65, of Missoula, Friday along the north side river...
MISSOULA, MT
NBCMontana

Missing man found safe

MISSOULA, Mont. — The Missoula police have canceled the missing person advisory for Bruce Bardo. Bardo has been located and is safe. Missoula police thank everyone for their assistance.
MISSOULA, MT
NBCMontana

Frenchtown student removed after bringing weapon on school property

MISSOULA, Mont. — A student in Frenchtown self-reported taking a weapon onto the North Campus Friday, according to the Missoula County Sheriff's Office Facebook post. After the report, school officials contacted the Missoula County Sheriff's Office and its school resource officer. Law enforcement officers conducted an investigation and found...
FRENCHTOWN, MT
94.9 KYSS FM

Drunk Driver Crashes Stolen Car and Resists Arrest in Missoula

Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On January 17, 2023, at approximately 11:22 p.m., Missoula Police Department Officers were dispatched to the area of 700 West Spruce Street for a vehicle collision. Dispatch advised officers that the suspect vehicle involved was a white 2021 Dodge Ram Roadmaster 2500. Within minutes of...
MISSOULA, MT
NBCMontana

Missoula police look to identify woman

MISSOULA, Mont. — The Missoula Police Department is looking to identify a woman to ask her some questions. She was seen driving a gray Chevy pickup with a black bed cover. Anyone with information can contact Officer K. Trowbridge at 406-546-7693.
MISSOULA, MT
dillontribune.com

Frenchtown man admits shooting pot store, must pay restitution

A Frenchtown man will need to pay roughly $2,000 in restitution and serve some jail time after admitting to firing across the street and hitting a display case and window of the Higher Standard dispensary on Montana Street in October. Robert Zawlocki, 26, was originally charged with felony counts of...
FRENCHTOWN, MT
KPAX

KPAX

9K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Missoula, Montana news and weather from KPAX, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy