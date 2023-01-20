ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Awake Illinois event canceled at Des Plaines Theatre amid opposition from LGBTQ+ advocates

By Robert McCoppin, Chicago Tribune
Chicago Tribune
Chicago Tribune
 3 days ago
Ron Onesti, who runs and rents out the Des Plaines Theatre owned by the city, outside the theater on Jan. 19, 2023. Antonio Perez/Chicago Tribune/TNS

An upcoming event that LGBTQ+ groups planned to protest at the Des Plaines Theatre was canceled Thursday after the venue operator said he was subject to attacks and threats online.

The Feb. 8 speakers panel was to be hosted by Awake Illinois , a group that opposes gender identity and sexual orientation instruction in schools, and which has criticized all ages suburban drag shows as “perverted.”

Numerous people criticized the event at Tuesday’s meeting of the Des Plaines City Council, with some calling Awake Illinois a “hate group.” Some aldermen sympathized, while others called for tolerance for opposing viewpoints.

The city owns the theater, but it is operated by Ron Onesti, president and CEO of Onesti Entertainment. Onesti told the Tribune that he didn’t seek out and doesn’t know the people in Naperville-based Awake Illinois, but supports free speech, and would have rented the venue out to pro-LGBTQ groups as well.

“I do not take sides,” Onesti said in a written statement. “What saddens me was the amount of hate that surfaced during all of this.“ He said people threatened to mail him bullets, asked neighbors to fill his garbage cans with dog feces and he fielded many “hateful” calls, though he did not report it to police.

Onesti said it “sickens” him to be called homophobic, saying that years ago he hosted one of the first civil unions at the Arcada Theatre in St. Charles, which he also operates.

Onesti is no stranger to public disputes. He is president of the Joint Civic Committee of Italian Americans, which sued the Chicago Park District and Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot after a statue of Christopher Columbus was removed from a park in the Little Italy neighborhood after violent protests over a Columbus statue in Grant Park.

His Arcada Theatre last year also was the site of a rally for Darren Bailey, the conservative Republican candidate for governor who lost to incumbent J.B. Pritzker.

Des Plaines Mayor Andrew Koczkowski said he wouldn’t have scheduled the Awake Illinois event, but that the city could not infringe on the First Amendment right to free speech. In a welcoming city that flies the Pride rainbow flag above City Hall every June, the mayor said, officials will meet with Onesti to draw guidelines for future use of the venue. Typically, the theater hosts rock cover bands and comedy .

The Awake Illinois event was billed as the Coalition for Kids, with speakers including Shannon Adcock, Awake Illinois founder and chair of Moms for Liberty DuPage; Jamiee Michell, founder of Gays Against Groomers; and Terry Newsome, founder of Parents Involved in Education, who has been criticized by the Southern Poverty Law Center for connections with the “hate group” the Proud Boys.

Former Republican Lt. Gov. nominee Stephanie Trussell was also listed among the speakers, and sponsors included the Chicago Log Cabin Republicans.

Awake Illinois became the center of controversy last year when Chicago mayoral candidate Paul Vallas spoke out against “hateful rhetoric” by one member after the group called Gov. J.B. Pritzker a “groomer” for adopting new sex education standards for the state.

The group also called “perverted” a kid-friendly drag show at Uprising Bakery and Cafe in Lake in the Hills. The cafe’s owner temporarily canceled but then held that event after saying it the target of threats. A man was charged with smashing the cafe’s window.

Awake Illinois released a statement that the group was prepared to reschedule the event in the near future.

“We are grateful to all citizens who support the First Amendment right to free speech and the right to peacefully assemble.”

SPEAK Des Plaines , which once organized a Pride event at Maine West High School, along with Buffalo Grove Pride and Equality Illinois had been organizing a protest to take place at the theater on the night of the event.

Carolyn Pinta, director of Buffalo Grove Pride, called Awake Illinois anti-trans and homophobic.

“Des Plaines does a great job of being a welcoming place,” she said before the cancellation, “and it’s awful to see this group coming to do an event there.”

Elizabeth Nudd Edens
3d ago

Amazing. Discrimination is completely one-sided. This is pure hatred towards anyone who espouses traditional values. And the city readily supports such discrimination. Why is this acceptable???

Leonard Kolak
3d ago

You can't give them to these people. you think they are about democracy, but these people aren't. These people that want to cancel events are basically just as bad as the brownshirts were in the days preceding the Nazi regime

ACC Swindler
3d ago

Ron Onesti is a gem of a man and the savior of the suburban music scene. If it wasn't for him and his years at the Arcada, we wouldn't get to see half the bands that we do.

