Developer tells Enfield that empty MassMutual complex should become a soccer and sports entertainment complex

The sprawling MassMutual complex in Enfield could become sports fields and an entertainment center under the plans of a New York developer.

Regardless of how the town responds to the developer‘s proposal, the shutdown of office operations at the sprawling office complex will have long-term consequences for Enfield.

The campus is assessed at about $45 million, and MassMutual for years was one of Enfield’s biggest taxpayers and top employers with a workforce of more than 1,500.

But the company announced in 2018 that it was consolidating office operations at its Springfield facility, and finished moving out of the Enfield property in 2021.

Colorado-based Empower leased the complex and retained some of the workforce after acquiring Mass Mutual’s retirement plan business, but it, too, has left the property.

“Right now we have an office park of 65 acres which Mass Mutual has been benevolent caretakers of until recently when Empower ended their lease. So now it’s vacant,” Town Manager Ellen Zoppo-Sassu told the council at a meeting last week.

“So what does that mean for Enfield? Mass Mutual was in our top 10 taxpayer list for years, currently as of the last grand list at number four. So clearly that’s going to change.”

And unlike in the past when other office tenants might be eager to take over, the market for large-scale office parks is poor, Zoppo-Sassu said.

“We have to talk about the intersection of office parks and COVID, and the fact that we as a country have reinvented ourselves in terms of the pandemic response and the fact that people work remotely,” she said.

Developer Andrew Borgia of Fast Track Realty is pitching an idea that he contends would help: an 11-field soccer complex to attract summertime tournaments, with a new 150-room hotel, stores, restaurants and a family entertainment center alongside.

The project would reuse MassMutual’s multi-story, 1,600-car garage and its three office buildings, but would require the use of some of town-owned Brainerd Park to have enough room for the 11 fields, according to Fast Track.

“The MassMutual site is an ideal location. One of the buildings, is going to be become a hotel, that’s Building 2. Building 3 will be retail — sports-related retail, restaurants, a fitness center, things of that nature,” Borgia told the council.

“Building 1 will be a family entertainment center. I don’t know if anybody’s familiar with Apex Entertainment in Marlborough, Mass., or a Dave & Buster’s type facility,” he said.

Fast Track’s plan also includes two playground areas, a new softball field, splash pad, a walking trail and more at Brainerd Park.

Borgia and his representatives told the council that he had been pursuing a similar project in Windsor Locks, but ultimately withdrew because of delays.

His Windsor Locks proposal was to construct two stadiums, sports fields, stores and a hotel, but encountered opposition from residents as well as delays during the pandemic.

When Councilor John Santanella asked for details, Borgia said the business would be strongest in the summer. He said he’d carry over most of his business plan from the Windsor Locks proposal since the market would be largely the same.

The council voted 9-1 to forward the idea to the planning and zoning commission. Council member Ken Nelson Jr. abstained and announced that he would not take part in any votes related to the plan because he is working with Borgia to advance it.