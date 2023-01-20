ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boat of the Week: This Wellness-Focused 164-foot Superyacht Has an Indoor Plunge Pool With Its Own Waterfall

By Julia Zaltzman
 3 days ago
Sometimes all it takes is a set of fresh eyes. Designer Chris Lane penned a superyacht concept as the final project for his college degree several years ago. The 164-footer, which Lane called Aegir, is both fresh and buildable.

Named after the Viking god of the sea, Aegir centers around Scandinavian-inspired design, with a sauna, plunge pool and Scandinavian-sourced wood. Lane pictured the explorer in the cruising grounds of the Norwegian fjords where parts of the vessel’s mirrored glass superstructure reflects the dramatic landscape. The yacht even has a cozy observation snug tucked into the bow for viewing the Northern Lights.

“I wanted to create a disruptive charter concept that wasn’t just based on cruising the Mediterranean but leans into wellness—as if the boat is a floating retreat,” Lane told Robb Report .

By drawing on the Danish hygge philosophy, which roughly translates to creating a warm and inviting atmosphere, Lane carved out relaxing nooks across the yacht where guests can be together. On the main forward deck is a large fire pit surrounded by a curved sofa facing out to sea. A second fire pit runs the length of the outdoors dining table at the rear of the deck, providing a theatrical talking point during evening meals—or a good-old fashioned Viking marshmallow roast.

The boxy glass superstructure provides views on all sides of the yacht, taking inspiration from Dutch architect Paul de Ruiter’s minimalist land-based projects. The use of mirrored glass helps the yacht blend into its surroundings. An open-plan observation lounge sits on the upper level, with a sundeck bar atop.

A living wall runs the entire length of the yacht’s “central core,” from the sundeck to the lower deck. “My intention was to give each area a beach vibe, so guests feel connected, even when seated in completely different ends of the structure,” says Lane. “The living wall is a visual link that ties all the levels together and connects the guests with nature, even when indoors.”

In contrast to the extensive glass outdoors, the wood-clad interior radiates warmth. Except for a few green pops from the plants, Lane neutralized color so the all-white soft furnishings would contrast with the wood.

Arguably, the coolest feature is the nook in the bow of the yacht, just forward of the full-beam master suite. There are no windows other than a large skylight, forcing guests to look up into the night sky. “It struck me as a space that’s often wasted but would make the most incredible place to watch the aurora borealis,” says Lane.

In keeping with the boat’s Scandinavian theme, the beach club has a sauna, steam room and fully equipped gym. A marble-fronted plunge pool on the aft deck is backed by a cascading waterfall that spans both levels. “The sound of flowing water is to help guests relax and unwind,” says Lane. There is also a 13-foot-long pool, complete with a mirrored ceiling, sectioned off from the adjacent gym by a sliding glass door.

The designer deviated from the usual approach with the beach club: The area is located inside the vessel behind the swim platform, which remains as its own private space connected to the cockpit by flowing stairs.

The beach club, however, is accessed via an interior floating staircase. Any inconvenience that has caused was mitigated with drop-down side terraces that not only add to the hygge lifestyle to the design, but also elements of privacy. “Not many yachts this size dedicate so much interior space to the beach club, but I felt it was an important element of the wellness theme to make it feel tranquil,” says Lane.

The beach club’s larger footprint is also made possible by the yacht’s compact diesel-electric propulsion system and generators, located farther forward than typical engine configurations.

Lane was inspired by the Wider 150, which does away with conventional power-plants in favor of electric cables that link to the electric motors positioned above azimuth pods. When it was launched in 2016, the Wider 150 set a precedent for yachts designed around interior space and features, rather than the engines. While the concept has been mimicked in a few cases, the formula may have been ahead of its time.

Like the Wider, Aegir’s propulsion system also includes an azimuth pod-drive system, a lithium polymer battery bank and bow thrusters, with power coming from four Rolls Royce Marine Gen Set engines. Lane also designed storage for sailing dinghies and sea kayaks, rather than a garage for jet skis or other gas-guzzling toys.

Of course, if you really want to combine sustainability and blend into the environment, Lane recommends a polar plunge in the chilly Norwegian waters.

Click here to see more photos of Aegir.

