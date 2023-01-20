Read full article on original website
TRAFFIC 1-20-25,2022 Road Construction and Lane Closures
DAVIDSON COUNTY I-24 The grading, drainage, construction of a retaining wall, signal traffic and paving on I-24 at the EB. exit ramp to SR 254 (Bell Rd., Exit 59) (LM 23.25 – LM 24.30) Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m. including weekends, there will be shoulder closures on...
Missing Person: Acacia Crawford
Acacia Crawford, 13, was reported as a missing/runaway on January 18. She left her residence on her own and could possibly be in the N. Lakeshore Drive area of Murfreesboro. Crawford has been entered as missing in the National Crime Information Center (NCIC) database. If anyone sees Acacia Crawford or...
First Look at BNA’s Renovated Grand Lobby
Nashville International Airport (BNA) unveiled the new Grand Lobby in the completely renovated and reimagined 200,000-square-foot space in the center of the terminal, including 24 TSA security screening lanes and multimedia digital and visual art. A core component of the BNA Vision® plan, the Grand Lobby will officially open to the public on the morning of January 24, marking the return to a single terminal at Nashville International Airport.
Murfreesboro Named as One of Top 25 Cities for a Sandwich
Recently Lawn Love ranked the Top Cities in America for Sandwiches in 2023. They looked at the highest number of establishments serving sandwiches per square mile, highest average consumer rating for establishments serving sandwiches, the highest share of high consumer ratings and the highest number of Google searches in a city for sandwiches.
Missing Juvenile: Nyla Washington of Rutherford County
From Rutherford County Sheriff’s Department on January 21, 2023. Nyla Washington, 16, of Rutherford County, was reported as a runaway juvenile by her foster family Friday evening. She voluntarily left her residence but is believed to have entered an unknown vehicle with an unknown person or persons near her...
Nashville TITANS Detectives Leads to Two Arrests a Seizures of Weapons and Drugs
TITANS (The Investigative Team Addressing Neighborhood Shootings) this afternoon arrested convicted felon Trevor Anderson, 26, after learning he was wanted in connection with a shooting Thursday in Smyrna. Detectives located Anderson at a Donelson Pike hotel and followed him, with the assistance of a THP helicopter, as he rode as...
Beloved Broadway Production of ‘Into the Woods’ to Stop in Nashville
Exclusive, Limited Engagement May 23-28 at TPAC. Tickets on Sale Friday, Jan. 27, at 10 a.m. The hugely acclaimed and much beloved Broadway production of Stephen Sondheim and James Lapine’s Tony Award®-winning triumph, Into the Woods, will play a series of exclusive engagements across the U.S. in 2023, including eight performances at Tennessee Performing Arts Center’s Jackson Hall on May 23-28.
PaperDoll Handmade Converts Old Books into Works of Art
Sarah Holmes has been making things like flowers and cats and Christmas trees out of discarded books for many years and she has recently expanded her business – PaperDoll Handman – by opening a boutique in a The Painted Tree in Cincinnati, Ohio. She is best known for her locations in The Painted Tree in Murfreesboro, The Painted Tree in Franklin, Simplicity in Bell Buckle, and The Basement Marketplace in Mt. Juliet/Old Hickory.
WEATHER 1-19,2023 Wind Advisory Extended , Temps To Drop
URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Nashville TN 922 AM CST Thu Jan 19 2023 TNZ005>011-023>034-056>066-075-077>080-093>095-200000- /O.NEW.KOHX.WI.Y.0002.230119T1800Z-230120T0000Z/ Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Clay-Pickett-Houston- Humphreys-Dickson-Cheatham-Davidson-Wilson-Trousdale-Smith- Jackson-Putnam-Overton-Fentress-Perry-Hickman-Lewis-Williamson- Maury-Marshall-Rutherford-Cannon-De Kalb-White-Cumberland-Bedford- Coffee-Warren-Grundy-Van Buren-Wayne-Lawrence-Giles- Including the cities of Dover, Clarksville, Springfield, Hendersonville, Gallatin, Goodlettsville, Lafayette, Celina, Byrdstown, Erin, Tennessee Ridge, Waverly, New Johnsonville, McEwen, Dickson, Ashland City, Kingston Springs, Nashville, Lebanon, Mount Juliet, Hartsville, Carthage, South Carthage, Gordonsville, Gainesboro, Cookeville, Livingston, Jamestown, Allardt, Linden, Lobelville, Centerville, Hohenwald, Franklin, Brentwood, Columbia, Lewisburg, Murfreesboro, Smyrna, La Vergne, Woodbury, Smithville, Sparta, Crossville, Shelbyville, Tullahoma, Manchester, McMinnville, Altamont, Coalmont, Spencer, Clifton, Waynesboro, Lawrenceburg, and Pulaski 922 AM CST Thu Jan 19 2023 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of Middle Tennessee. * WHEN...Until 6 PM CST this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
WEATHER ALERT- 1-18,2022
URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Nashville TN 157 PM CST Wed Jan 18 2023 TNZ005>011-023>034-056>066-075-077>080-093>095-190600- /O.NEW.KOHX.WI.Y.0001.230119T0100Z-230119T1200Z/ Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Clay-Pickett-Houston- Humphreys-Dickson-Cheatham-Davidson-Wilson-Trousdale-Smith- Jackson-Putnam-Overton-Fentress-Perry-Hickman-Lewis-Williamson- Maury-Marshall-Rutherford-Cannon-De Kalb-White-Cumberland-Bedford- Coffee-Warren-Grundy-Van Buren-Wayne-Lawrence-Giles- Including the cities of Dover, Clarksville, Springfield, Hendersonville, Gallatin, Goodlettsville, Lafayette, Celina, Byrdstown, Erin, Tennessee Ridge, Waverly, New Johnsonville, McEwen, Dickson, Ashland City, Kingston Springs, Nashville, Lebanon, Mount Juliet, Hartsville, Carthage, South Carthage, Gordonsville, Gainesboro, Cookeville, Livingston, Jamestown, Allardt, Linden, Lobelville, Centerville, Hohenwald, Franklin, Brentwood, Columbia, Lewisburg, Murfreesboro, Smyrna, La Vergne, Woodbury, Smithville, Sparta, Crossville, Shelbyville, Tullahoma, Manchester, McMinnville, Altamont, Coalmont, Spencer, Clifton, Waynesboro, Lawrenceburg, and Pulaski 157 PM CST Wed Jan 18 2023 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 AM CST THURSDAY... * WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Middle Tennessee. * WHEN...From 7 PM this evening to 6 AM CST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
Shooting Death Investigation Underway at a Residence on Cason Lane
There is an active shooting death investigation underway at a residence in the 2400 block of Cason Lane that took place there around 8:30 this morning. Officers responded to the home in an attempt to locate call. It’s a fluid situation, so there are few details that can be shared....
Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security Announces Road Closures, Parking and Restrictions For Governor Bill Lee’s Inaugural Events
NASHVILLE – The Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security announced planned road closures, parking details and prohibited items for Governor Bill Lee’s second inauguration ceremony on Jan. 21, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. CT on Legislative Plaza and additional celebratory events. Tennesseans are advised to be mindful of increased traffic and seek alternate routes.
Nashville’s Weekly Most Wanted as of January 16, 2023
Here is the latest Top 10 most wanted in Nashville as of January 16, 2023, provided by Metro Criminal Warrants Division. Wanted for Aggravated Sexual Battery- Victim under 13. Anyone with information regarding this subject, please notify the MNPD by calling 615-862-8600 or by calling Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Nashville’s...
6 Live Shows this Week – January 23, 2023
One of the many benefits of living in Middle Tennessee is the availability of live music (hello, Music City!). So, get out of the house and check out these 6 live music shows taking place this week: January 23 -January 29, 2023. 1Sam Hunt, War and Treaty, and More. Thursday,...
What’s Next for Exit/In in 2023?
The iconic Nashville music venue Exit/In closed in November 2022 after over 50 years but will reopen this spring and has released its first slate of music shows. The property was purchased by AJ Capital Partners in the summer of 2022. Located at what is often called Rock Block on Elliston Place in Nashville, the venue was previously operated by Chris and Telisha Cobb for the past 18 years.
Unsubstantiated Threat on I-24 in Rutherford County Sunday Evening
No explosives were found after an out-of-state driver reported possible explosives in his vehicle Sunday evening on Interstate 24, Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office reported. The driver was found parked on I-24 near the Buchanan Road exit. Sheriff’s Sgt. Brandon Cisek said the man indicated there might be explosives in...
Multiple MTSU Alumni Named CMA Foundation Music Teachers of Excellence
After almost a decade as a high school band director, MTSU alumni John Hazlett has not only shared his expertise with his students — he has advanced his education at MTSU to better serve them and received recognition for his efforts, most recently named a CMA Foundation Music Teacher of Excellence for the third time.
OBITUARY: Retha Jennings Johns
Retha Jennings Johns, age 97 of Murfreesboro, Tennessee died Friday, January 20, 2023, at Stones River Manor. She was a native of Rutherford County and a daughter of the late Irvin Jennings and Mary Bennett Jennings. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Dayton Johns; brothers, J.W. Jennings...
Only a Few Weekends Remain to Enjoy Zoolumination at the Nashville Zoo
Zoolumination has made a grand comeback to Nashville Zoo after a two-year hiatus. After a record-breaking turnout of nearly 150,000 guests in 2019 this year’s festival is bigger and brighter than ever. Nashville Zoo glows with more than 1,000 authentic, custom-made silk Chinese lanterns displayed throughout the nearly three...
Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum Launches Night Train to Nashville Online Exhibit
Exhibit Highlights Nashville’s Pioneering and Influential R&B History. The Country Music Hall of Fame® and Museum has unveiled its newest online exhibition, Night Train to Nashville: Music City Rhythm & Blues, 1945-1970, which is available to access for free on the museum’s website. The multimedia exhibit explores the significant story of Nashville’s vibrant and pioneering R&B scene and its important role in helping the city to become a world-renowned music center.
