‘I’m Grateful To Be Here’: Shooting Survivor Opens Up About The Events That Transpired The Night Takeoff Was Killed

Sydney Leday, 24, was caught in the crossfire during Takeoff’s fatal shooting in November 2022. Now, she’s opening up about the events that transpired on that chilling night.

In an exclusive interview with KHOU 11 News , Leday revealed that a bullet struck her in the head after shots rang out at the 810 Billiards and Bowling Alley Nov. 1. When the shooter opened fire, Leday said that she was shocked. The young Houston native was out celebrating her birthday and the Halloween weekend with friends.

“Like any other 24-year-old, I was just out partying,” she said.

Leday’s night started out normal. Around midnight, she and her friends went down to the billiards hall to attend a private party, the same event that Takeoff and his uncle Quavo attended. According to Leday, people were enjoying themselves and having fun, but towards the end of the event, things took a turn for the worst.

Here’s what happened during the shooting, according to Leday

As the party began to wind down around 2:30 a.m., Leday said she “knew something was wrong” when Quavo became upset during a dice game. At first, she thought it was just friendly banter, but when the argument began to escalate, she took off running. That’s when several shots were fired outside of the venue.

During the chaotic shooting, Leday was shot in the back of the head. When the bullet struck her, Leday fell to the ground after she felt a stinging sensation. Miraculously, she was able to muscle up enough strength to get to her friend’s car. Together, they quickly rushed to a nearby hospital.

Leday suffered from a seizure and fell into a coma. Thankfully, she woke up the next day to see her family smiling at her bedside.

“I was in the hospital for about a week. I didn’t really want to be there,” she said. “I really just can say I’m grateful to be here,” the star added.

Now, community members in Houston are rallying together to raise funds for Leday’s recovery. The donations will be used to help cover her expensive medical bills.

Consider donating here.

Two suspects have been arrested for Takeoff’s shooting

While at the hospital recovering, Leday said she did not know that there were other victims shot during the incident. She didn’t even know about Takeoff’s shooting until after the news made headlines. She feels terrible that other people were injured.

In December, Houston authorities arrested two suspects connected to Takeoff’s shooting, News-One reported. During a press conference, Houston Police Chief Troy Finner identified one of the shooters as 33-year-old Patrick Xavier Brown. According to Finner, Brown has been charged with murder.

He also referenced the prior arrest of 22-year-old Cameron Joshua, who was arrested for possessing a weapon. Authorities were clear that Joshua didn’t fire the fatal shot.

Finner has been in contact with Takeoff’s family throughout the investigation. “Our prayers continue to go out to her and his entire family, his close friends, the city of Atlanta, and all of Takeoff’s fans around the world,” he said at the time. “We lost a good man. And I didn’t have the pleasure of meeting him, but everybody, the hundreds of people that I’ve talked to spoke on what a great individual he was.”

