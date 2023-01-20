ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hartford, CT

Man injured in shooting on Elliott Street in Hartford

By Mike Mavredakis, Hartford Courant
 3 days ago
A man in his 40s was found shot in Hartford on Thursday, according to police. Douglas Hook/Hartford Courant/TNS

A man was hospitalized after a shooting on Elliott Street in Hartford on Thursday night, according to the Hartford police.

Police responded to a location on Elliott Street after 7:30 p.m. Thursday after a caller reported a person shot in the area. Upon arrival, police said they found a man in his 40s suffering from gunshot wounds.

The man was alert and conscious at the scene and was transported to an area hospital for treatment, police said.

The Hartford Police Major Crimes and Crime Scene Divisions responded to the scene and are investigating. Anyone with information is asked to contact the HPD Tip Line at 860-722-8477.

