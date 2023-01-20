ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakehurst, NJ

Ordinance Restricts Animal Ownership In Residential Zones

By Bob Vosseller
Jersey Shore Online
Jersey Shore Online
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31iy4H_0kLSuQhC00
Lakehurst Mayor Harry Robbins, left, presents the key to the borough to resident Bruce Margeson as the 2022 Citizen of the Year during a recent Lakehurst Council meeting. (Photo by Denise Maynard)

LAKEHURST –Borough officials passed an ordinance that would prevent farms from developing in residential areas.

Kieran Duffy and his wife have a number of farm animals such as goats, rabbits and pigs who live on their property located near Horicon Lake. Duffy said they do not operate a business on their property.

While the Duffys are grandfathered from the ordinance, they will not be allowed to replace any of their animals should they die or should they decide to sell them. The issue of what would happen if the animals are discovered to be pregnant was left unclear during the meeting though it was said that the matter required further investigation.

Duffy questioned Mayor Harry Robbins and the members of council about the ordinance and how it would impact his homestead.

He asked the mayor, “if I lose an animal, I’m not allowed to replace it? Is that what you are saying?”

“That is correct,” the mayor replied. “Right now, you are grandfathered into having the number of animals that you have.”

“If they all pass away then you can’t replace them,” Councilwoman Patricia Hodges clarified. “The intent of the ordinance is to prohibit farm animals because it is a residential area. There isn’t enough land support to support their wellbeing, generally speaking.”

Duffy noted that since there was no ordinance to prohibit such animals, he and his wife proceeded with having the animals who he stressed were being well cared for. “We go to great lengths to keep the area clean, the animals fed and to maintain their wellbeing.

“Otherwise, I understand completely (the point of the ordinance). I’m trying to maintain what I have and not lose all of them,” Duffy said. “Males and females have been penned together. I could put a stop to that from this point on, but I didn’t know this was coming. I do sell animals from time to time.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rS9xY_0kLSuQhC00
Lakehurst Councilwoman Bernadette Dugan, left, joins Councilman Robert McCarthy, Borough Clerk Maryanne Capasso and Mary Harry Robbins. (Photo by Bob Vosseller)

“Without this ordinance, any resident, anywhere in the town, could start a farm,” Council President Steven Oglesby noted. “That is the challenge. It would be another matter if it was on the outskirts of town but there isn’t an ordinance in place anyone could do exactly the same thing.”

Duffy read a portion of the ordinance saying, “existing farm animals would not be permitted to breed.”

Marlena McCann spoke in support of Duffy who is her neighbor. She also noted the need for a young animal to remain with its mother and not be prematurely separated.

Resident Bruce Margeson also brought up to the governing body that if an animal on Duffy’s property was found to be pregnant, that it was a living creature and should be counted as part of Duffy’s existing animal population. “If the animal is pregnant, that means the animal is already on the property. It’s like a (human) baby. If that animal is pregnant, the calf or whatever, is already grandfathered in.”

“Obviously if there is proof that the animal is pregnant, that will be taken into consideration. We’re going to use common sense here,” Borough Attorney Ian Goldman said.

Goldman said if the animals were found to be pregnant contrary to the ordinance later on, “there will be an investigation and there will be consequences.”

Margeson said there were simple ways to establish “how far along that animal is.”

“Then it will be taken into consideration,” Mayor Robbins added. “It is unfortunate but if we do something and stretch it for you, then where would it end? Then the next person would have something. It would be a case of ‘you let him have it, why not I?’ It has to be across the board, it really does,” the mayor said.

Comments / 3

Sharon Wilson Emmons
3d ago

Why are they destroying what this family has had for many years. Probably a new neighbor complaining, just like the crap that happened with Tigerlady in Jackson. No one knew she existed until a new development was build

Reply(1)
7
good cops are dead cops
2d ago

I’m having the same problem in Howell. New development new problems. Town tyrants do not want people to be self sufficient. Pay attention to your town officials.

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Shore News Network

Synagogue approved by zoning board inside East Veterans Highway 205 unit development

JACKSON, NJ – A 205-unit development project being built by Bil-Jim Construction and Cardinale Enterprises on East Veterans Highway will now have an 8,200-square-foot synagogue within it. The Synagogue, referred to by the Orthodox Jewish community as a shul will feature a mikvah and kiddush in the basement. The project by Maple Lake, Inc. will feature six low-income housing buildings totaling 48 units and 157 single family homes. The synagogue is the second approved house of worship on East Veterans Highway. A third is being planned at the intersection of East Veterans and Whitesville Road. The property is the former The post Synagogue approved by zoning board inside East Veterans Highway 205 unit development appeared first on Shore News Network.
JACKSON, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Homeschool Lesson At Farm Prompts Legal Action

HOWELL – A Superior Court judge has been asked to decide a land use dispute brought by township officials against a private membership association (“PMA”) and a local farm. The Sprouts PMA began leasing land owned by Stanley (who goes by his middle name, Daniel) and Tasia...
HOWELL, NJ
TAPinto.net

Stafford Fire Department Leads in Response to Beach Haven West Fire This Week

STAFFORD - The Stafford Township Fire Company responded to a structure fire in the Beach Haven West section of the township at approximatley 6:15 a.m. on Wednesday morning.  Upon arrival an extended fire was found and the Stafford Township EMS, Barnegat Fire Company,a FAST Team from Forked River Fire Company and Ocean County Fire Coordinator were also dispatched on the initial alarm.  The Stafford Department reported that crews made an aggressive interior attack on the fire, and it was extinguished and placed under control. All response teams were on the scene for about two hours. This fire is under investigation by the Stafford Township Bureau of Fire Prevention and The Ocean County Fire Marshall. Stafford Fire Company thanked the following for assistance: Barnegat Volunteer Fire Company Station 11 Forked River Fire Department Waretown Volunteer Fire Company Stafford Township Emergency Medical Services Stafford Township Police Department Stafford Township Office of Fire Prevention Ocean County Sheriff Communications Ocean County Fire Coordinators
STAFFORD TOWNSHIP, NJ
wrnjradio.com

Electronic device explodes while charging in Morris County home

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – No injuries were reported after an electronic device exploded while being charged inside a Washington Township home, according to a post on the Long Valley Fire Company’s Facebook page. The Washington Township Fire Department responded to a residence Saturday night for a...
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Brick Council Plans Ahead And Takes A Look Back

BRICK – Heather deJong was named as the 2023 council president during the Reorganization Meeting held on January 3. deJong has been a council member since 2014 and serves as the chair of the Business and Finance Committee, is a member of the Recreation and Land Use Committees, is the council liaison to the Housing Authority, the Chamber of Commerce and the Mayor’s Senior Advisory Committee.
BRICK, NJ
Shore News Network

Flemming shuts down open space committee proposal citing political power play

JACKSON TOWNSHIP, NJ – Jackson Council President Martin Flemming announced his refusal of the creation of a citizen advisory board in Jackson to assist the township in finding and preserving open space from future development was driven by politics. On Tuesday, Flemming opined about Mayor Michael Reina’s plan to put residents in the driver’s seat on a citizen advisory board to help the township identify and seek out land to be preserved. Flemming, along with Nino Borrelli and Stephen Chisolm each voted against the committee because they would not have any control over the residents on the board. The board, The post Flemming shuts down open space committee proposal citing political power play appeared first on Shore News Network.
JACKSON, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Lakehurst Looks At Tough Budget Year

LAKEHURST – New Year’s Day was bright and sunny, a perfect day for the borough’s annual reorganization meeting that saw the swearing in of three returning council members – but this year’s budget preparation may present a challenge. Mayor Harry Robbins welcomed everyone to the...
LAKEHURST, NJ
New York Post

$9B plunge in NYC commercial real estate sets up brutal political fight over shrinking tax pie

New York City’s golden goose isn’t just losing its feathers, it’s coughing up blood, and the whole structure of government will need to adjust. Per the city Finance Department, the total value of Gotham’s commercial real estate — offices, stores and hotels — is nearly $9 billion short of its most recent high. And it’s likely headed down more, as companies downsize their office footprints and stores across the city close. One of the city’s real-estate giants, Vornado, just got demoted from the S&P 500. As Finance Commissioner Preston Niblack notes, “The decline in office occupancy continues to impact retail stores and...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Jersey Shore Online

Jersey Shore Online

Toms River, NJ
19K+
Followers
5K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news, events & advertising solutions in-print & online. Micromedia Publications - 7 weekly newspapers in Ocean & Monmouth County, New Jersey. EST 1995.

 https://www.jerseyshoreonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy