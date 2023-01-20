Baz Luhrmann, Catherine Martin to be Honored by Art Directors Guild
Baz Luhrmann and his producing partner and collaborator, Academy Award-winning production and costume designer Catherine Martin , will receive the Cinematic Imagery Award during the 27th Art Directors Guild Awards, Feb. 18 at the InterContinental Los Angeles Downtown.
The husband and wife duo's 30-year collaboration has included Strictly Ballroom , Romeo + Juliet , Moulin Rouge! , Australia, The Great Gatsby , The Get Down , and most recently, Elvis .
Previously, Martin earned two Academy Awards, for production design and costume design, for her work Moulin Rouge! , and repeated that feat with a second pair of Oscars for The Great Gatsby .
"We are incredibly thrilled to honor Baz Luhrmann and Catherine Martin with the 2023 ADG Cinematic Imagery Award. Since their first collaboration, the extraordinarily creative and impactful pairing of these groundbreaking filmmakers has continued to dazzle audiences, stretch the imagination and push the cinematic boundaries while also remaining excitingly contemporary," said ADG president Nelson Coates.
