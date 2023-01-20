ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stoutland, MO

Stoutland man arrested after police pursuit in stolen truck

By Ben Gilbert
KOLR10 News
KOLR10 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WrmLe_0kLSu04n00

CAMDENTON, Mo. — A man from Stoutland was arrested on Wednesday, Jan. 18 after leading police on a pursuit through Camden County.

Tyler Alford, 22, was arrested and is facing charges of tampering with a motor vehicle and resisting arrest by fleeing.

Three killed after wrong-way crash on James River Freeway

According to a press release, a Camden County Sheriff’s deputy in Stoutland observed a truck matching the description of a stolen vehicle driving on State Road H. The deputy saw the vehicle passing others and attempted to stop the vehicle.

The deputy pursued the truck as it drove through several fences and farm gates before coming to a stop after almost sliding into a pond.

Alford was taken into custody and the truck was returned to the owner after assistance from the owner of the farm to pull it out of the field.

Alford is currently being held on a $25,000 bond.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOLR - OzarksFirst.com.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KYTV

What to do if you’re involved in a hit and run

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - No one ever wants to be the victim of a hit-and-run accident, but unfortunately, it happens. Hit-and-run crashes happen regularly; someone hits your car, home, or business, then takes off, trying to avoid taking responsibility for their actions. If you find yourself in this situation, officers say, you should take these steps to help with the investigation process.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
kwos.com

CoMo man shot to death at the Lake

Investigators are working on a case that left a Columbia man dead at the Lake of the Ozarks. Osage beach Police say 20 – year old Micah Aman was shot and killed Friday night. Another victim, 19 – year old Devin Atkisson is hospitalized with gunshot wounds. Not much information is being released. There’s no one in custody.
COLUMBIA, MO
KYTV

Two juveniles attempt to steal guns from a Springfield gun show

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Two juveniles were taken into custody after attempting to steal guns from a gun show at the Ozark Empire Fairgrounds Saturday. According to Springfield police, the juveniles tried to steal two guns but were detained by event staff and then taken into custody by juvenile authorities.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Five people injured following crash in Morgan County

MORGAN COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) Five people are recovering after a crash in Morgan County Saturday morning. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol Crash Reports, the crash happened on Missouri Highway 52, east of Jefferson Street in Morgan County around 9:40 a.m. Troopers say, 38-year-old Brandlee L. Stilfield, of Barnett Missouri, and 76-year-old James M. The post Five people injured following crash in Morgan County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
MORGAN COUNTY, MO
KYTV

Police in Osage Beach, Mo., investigate deadly shooting incident; victims identified

OSAGE BEACH, Mo. (KY3) - Police are investigating a deadly shooting following a disturbance at the Lake of the Ozarks. Police responded to a home in the 4100 block of Sunset Drive in Osage Beach after receiving a call regarding a shooting on Friday around 8:30 p.m. Officers say they found Micha Aman, 20, of Columbia, Mo., in a grassy area suffering from gunshot wounds. He later died at an area hospital from his injuries.
OSAGE BEACH, MO
KYTV

Man injured when hit by a truck in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A man is in a Springfield hospital after being hit by a pickup truck Friday night. The crash happened around 8 p.m. at the intersection of Fort and Grand. Springfield police say the man was walking across Grand when the truck hit him after driving through...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
kjluradio.com

UPDATED: Double shooting in Osage Beach ends with one dead

UPDATE: The Osage Beach Police Department has identified the victims involved in the shooting. Micah Aman, 20, of Columiba, was pronounced dead at Lake Regional Hospital. The second victim, Devin Atkisson, 19, of Osage Beach, sustained two gunshot wounds to the body and is currently hospitalized. One person dies and...
OSAGE BEACH, MO
krcgtv.com

Three injured in Jefferson City crash Saturday night

JEFFERSON CITY — Three people were injured after a vehicle crash in Jefferson City Saturday night. According to a release from the the Jefferson City Police Department, officers responded to East Dunklin Street at Lee Drive at 10:48 p.m. The crash happened when Jawuan Delancy, 21, of St. Louis,...
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
KTTS

Man Charged In Deadly Crash In Laclede County

(KTTS News) — The Missouri Highway Patrol has issued an arrest warrant for a man involved in a fatal crash last spring in Laclede County. Robert Koehler, 57, from Success is facing charges for a May 28 crash on Highway 32 west of Route B. Investigators say his pickup...
LACLEDE COUNTY, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

One dead, another hurt after shooting in Osage Beach

OSAGE BEACH, Mo. (KMIZ) The Osage Police Department is investigating after a Friday evening shooting left one person dead and another hurt. Police were called to the 4100 block of Sunset Drive around 8:25 p.m. When officers arrived, they say they found one person in a grassy area suffering from gunshot wounds. According to the The post One dead, another hurt after shooting in Osage Beach appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
OSAGE BEACH, MO
lakeexpo.com

Shooting In Osage Beach Leaves One Dead, One Injured

OSAGE BEACH, Mo. — A shooting on Friday night left one person killed and another injured. Authorities say at approximately 8:25 p.m. on Jan. 20, Osage Beach Police Officers were dispatched to the 4100 block of Sunset Dr. for a shooting. Upon arrival, officers found one subject in a grassy area suffering from gunshot wounds. That individual was treated on scene and transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead. Another individual was located suffering from gunshot wounds and was also treated on scene and transported to the hospital.
OSAGE BEACH, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

20-year-old Columbia resident identified as victim in deadly Osage Beach shooting

OSAGE BEACH, Mo. (KMIZ) Micah Aman, 20, of Columbia was identified as the victim in a deadly shooting in Osage Beach Friday night. The Osage Beach Police Department is investigating after a Friday evening shooting left one person dead and another hurt. Police were called to the 4100 block of Sunset Drive around 8:25 p.m. The post 20-year-old Columbia resident identified as victim in deadly Osage Beach shooting appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
OSAGE BEACH, MO
kmmo.com

BOONVILLE WOMAN ARRESTED FOR FAILURE TO APPEAR IN PETTIS COUNTY

A Boonville woman charged with multiple felonies in Pettis County was arrested by Boonville Police on Wednesday, January 18, 2023. According to a probable cause statement, the Sedalia Police Department’s Special Response Team executed a search warrant at a residence in Sedalia on October 5, 2022. A detective made contact with three individuals at the residence. A purse belonging to Jamie Fico was located and searched. During the search the detective allegedly found a glass pipe with a white residue inside, a digital scale, a straw with white residue and a loaded 9 millimeter handgun. Fico admitted she used methamphetamine and buys fentanyl from an individual in Springfield.
PETTIS COUNTY, MO
KOLR10 News

KOLR10 News

31K+
Followers
12K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news website covering news, weather, and sport stories in southwest Missouri, https://www.ozarksfirst.com/

 https://www.ozarksfirst.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy