Read full article on original website
Related
Illinois Assault Weapon Ban Hits Another Hurdle
A new law banning the sale of assault weapons in Illinois has been strapped with a temporary restraining order.
Kari Lake Lost Election Because Republicans Voted for Others, Report Claims
Nearly 40,000 GOP-leaning voters in Arizona's Maricopa County backed Democrat Katie Hobbs for governor, wrote down another candidate, or didn't vote at all.
Donald Trump Jr. Says SCOTUS 'Covering Up' Leaker to Protect Democrats
Donald Trump suggested the Supreme Court were "covering up" who leaked the draft ruling overturning Roe v. Wade.
George Santos Voters Are Asking Him to Follow Through on Promise to Resign
A poll has found the majority of New York voters want the Republican to resign, with the congressman vowing to do so if his "142,000 voters" called for it.
GOP Favorability Rising as Trump, McCarthy Jump Double Digits: Poll
Both Donald Trump and Joe Biden could find good news in the latest YouGov poll.
Trump Keeps Providing 'Incriminating Evidence' Against Himself: Kirschner
Former federal prosecutor Glenn Kirschner said everything the ex-president says related to his classified documents case is an "admission by a party-opponent."
Kari Lake Praises Official Willing to Step Down If Election Overturned
"This is how the process should work," her campaign tweeted. "Does anyone in Maricopa County have the integrity to stand up and do the right thing?"
Educator tax credit could become reality
HONOLULU (KHON2) — Gov. Josh Green M.D. gave his first State of the State address today, Jan. 23. Green laid out his plans to help teachers by helping them buy supplies for their classrooms. One has to wonder at what point in time did legislators stop providing the funding for teachers to do their jobs; […]
Trump Complains Allen Weisselberg Only in Jail for 'Not Paying Small Tax'
"I've got a 75 year old man, who has NEVER been in trouble before, sitting in PRISON…while drug dealers & murderers freely roam the sidewalks," Trump posted.
Pivotal RNC Vote Pits MAGA Against MAGA
Hardline members of the GOP are fighting over former President Donald Trump's role in the RNC debate, whether he asked for it or not.
Marjorie Taylor Greene Pushes 'How To Steal An Election' Conspiracy Video
Greene was recently appointed to serve on the House Oversight Committee as part of the new Republican majority.
What Is Sedition? Four More Oath Keepers Convicted in January 6 Attack
Oath Keepers Joseph Hackett, David Moerschel, Roberto Minuta and Edward Vallejo on Monday were found guilty of seditious conspiracy.
Kamala Harris Omitting 'Life' From Declaration Rights Speech Sparks Debate
The vice president faced criticism for her speech in favor of abortion rights in Tallahassee, Florida, to mark the 50th anniversary of "Roe v. Wade."
GOP Rep. Calls for Educating Marjorie Taylor Greene About Conspiracies
"She realizes she doesn't know everything and wants to learn and become more of a team player," Michael McCaul said Sunday.
Kari Lake Won't Back Down on Election Conspiracies
Lake, who lost the governorship to Katie Hobbs, a Democrat, refused to concede and led legal efforts to challenge the midterm election results.
Rep. Ro Khanna: A New Economic Patriotism Can Help Unite Our Divided Congress | Opinion
Democracy's very foundation depends on a strong economy where everyone has dignity, and all Americans can participate in making things here.
Immigration is Harming American Agricultural Workers—Especially Black Ones | Opinion
If you find yourself sympathizing more with the imported white South African immigrants than the displaced Black American farmers, you are part of the problem.
Matt Gaetz's 'Key Tell' That Democrats Are Done With Biden
Conservatives floated a new theory amid reports that Biden's chief of staff Ron Klain plans to resign in the coming weeks.
Stop Using the Bible to Dehumanize Transgender People | Opinion
At its core, the anti-trans movement is all based on wild interpretations of a few Bible passages. To those who use the Bible this way and misuse Christian beliefs, it's time to stop.
Donald Trump Accuses His Special Counsel of 'Bullying Everyone in Sight'
The former president has frequently hit out at Jack Smith amid the Mar-a-Lago classified materials investigation.
Newsweek
New York City, NY
1M+
Followers
125K+
Post
1102M+
Views
ABOUT
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.https://www.newsweek.com
Comments / 0