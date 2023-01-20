ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KHON2

Educator tax credit could become reality

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Gov. Josh Green M.D. gave his first State of the State address today, Jan. 23. Green laid out his plans to help teachers by helping them buy supplies for their classrooms. One has to wonder at what point in time did legislators stop providing the funding for teachers to do their jobs; […]
HONOLULU, HI
