ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ARTnews

The Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Repatriation Problem Is Only Getting Bigger

By Zachary Small
ARTnews
ARTnews
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TayTD_0kLStdFy00

Despite ongoing arrangements for its return, a stone relic looted from a Nepalese shrine in the 1980s is still on display at the Metropolitan Museum of Art . The eleventh-century artifact featuring the Buddhist and Hindu god Vishnu was donated nearly thirty years ago from the personal collection of Steven Kossak, a former curator in the museum’s Asian art department whose dealings are now being scrutinized by academics, activists, and museum officials.

“This is the third thing that the Met is returning that was donated by the Kossaks,” Erin Thompson, an associate professor of art crime at John Jay College of Criminal Justice told ARTnews , referring to the wooden strut and stone statue that were returned last year.

Deity sculptures are considered living gods in Nepal. The Vishnu relic is a highly symbolic rendition of the god surrounded by a pearl-and-flame aureole with his consort Lakshmi on one side and the eagle Garuda on the other. Standing on a raised platform with lotus decorations, Vishnu is depicted in his four-armed form with raised hands holding weapons: a discus and a club.

Thompson, who has advised on earlier Nepalese repatriation efforts, had visited the Met two weeks ago to take a closer look.

“The museum not only has donations from the family, but it has at least eight loans from them,” she said, adding that the Vishnu relic currently sits in a gallery near an exhibition including other Asian artifacts donated by the Kossaks through their Kronos Collection. “Once you know that someone is acquiring artifacts without looking too closely as a source, the first thing you should do is look deeper.”

In recent years, government officials, both in the US and abroad, have increased scrutiny on the provenance of objects in the Met’s collection, echoing public calls for the repatriation of looted objects. Dozens of allegedly looted artifacts totalling tens of millions of dollars have been seized from the Met by the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office and returned to countries including Greece, Italy, Egypt, and Nigeria. Last September , the DA’s office executed its sixth warrant of 2022 to seize artifacts from the museum.

In October, Nepalese officials traveled to New York for a private meeting with Met officials, apparently to discuss the Vishnu relic: a photo of the meeting reviewed by ARTnews showed Asian art department chairman Maxwell K. Hearn passed a printed image of the relic to other officials. The institution said it has returned three religious icons to Nepal over the last two years with John Guy, the museum’s curator of South and Southeast Asian Art, traveling to the country last summer to open dialogue with culture officials in the country. Although the Vishnu relic will be returning to Nepal, officials have not settled on an exact date for repatriation.

The Met’s repatriation policy requires countries making an official claim on an object to prove that it was looted, stolen, or otherwise illegally exported.

A museum spokesman said the institution is “committed to the responsible acquisition of archaeological art and applies rigorous provenance standards both to new acquisitions and the study of works long in its collection in an ongoing effort to learn as much as possible about ownership history.”

The spokesman added that the museum is currently under discussion with the Nepalese government about select objects in its collection, adding that the institution “looks forward to a constructive resolution and ongoing and open dialogue.”

Long-Standing Donations Suddenly Look Questionable

Born into wealth, Steven Kossak started collecting Asian artifacts in the 1970s, building a trove of Indian paintings, Buddhist sculptures, and Hindu icons. In 1986, he joined the Met Museum as a research assistant and quickly ascended the ranks to a full curatorial position, sometimes using his own money to acquire artworks for the museum.

“When the Met couldn’t afford it, I bought it,” he told the Wall Street Journal in 2016. Then he would often donate or loan the artworks to his employer.

Though Kossak left the museum in 2006, his influence has continued. In 2016, for example, he made a promised gift of some 100 paintings from India’s Rajput Courts that he said had an estimated value between $15 million to $20 million. The paintings were celebrated in an exhibition that year with an accompanying publication that he helped author.

Thompson has worried that the curator’s expertise and financial power might have incentivized the museum to accept relics without independent research on provenance. Other repatriation advocates have expressed concern about Kossak’s relationship with colleague Martin Lerner, who led the Asian art department’s collecting efforts until 2003 when he left the institution.

Last year, the New York Times documented the business relationship between Lerner and Douglas Latchford, an antiquities collector who was indicted in 2019 by New York officials for illegally trafficking artifacts from Cambodia. Though Latchford died in 2020, his problems have become an ongoing issue for the Met. In August, the Times reported that Cambodian officials said that 13 artifacts donated to the museum by Latchford were looted.

Kossak did not respond to multiple requests for comment.

An Increasingly Challenging Museum Environment

The repeated seizures and repatriations come as the institution is still recovering from the  economic consequences of the pandemic, which it has estimated will create a $150 million shortfall. The museum has responded to these pressures by providing museum employees scripts to use if pressed by visitors about looted objects.

What should a docent say when asked if there are stolen artworks in the collection?

The three-page handout obtained by ARTnews reads: “The Met works rigorously to avoid any stolen property entering the collection, and has always followed the laws in place at the time of acquisition. The Museum also is continually researching the history of works in the collection — often in collaboration with colleagues in countries around the world — and has a long track record of acting on new information as appropriate.”

Some officials have also decided that the antiquities market is too dicey, according to one insider source. A Met spokesman confirmed that the ancient Near Eastern art department has stopped collecting from the auction market because of its reputation for illicit trafficking.

In interviews, four current and former employees speaking anonymously to discuss internal deliberations said that most departments were genuinely interested in proactively researching artifacts for repatriation. But the size of the Met’s collection, which spans more than two million objects, presents a challenge.

Many scholars and activists have taken it upon themselves to conduct the research. Volunteers with the Nepal Heritage Recovery Campaign , a nonprofit located in the Himalayan country, have a growing network of researchers dedicated to finding relics within museum collections and linking them to shrines through archival photographs. Within the last few years, their work has sparked returns from institutions like the Dallas Museum of Art and the Rubin Museum . Their work has also played a role in the Met Museum’s returns, including the Vishnu sculpture.

Disappearing Online Records Cause Concern

As the momentum for repatriation grows, so has recognition that institutions have a surfeit of problems when navigating the return process and acknowledging fault. The industry has strict ethics rules for deaccessioning artworks, including a provision requiring museums to preserve all records.

Yet in several cases when artifacts have been repatriated, the Met Museum has deleted posts from their online collection. The speed of these erasures has surprised some ethics experts, who described the disappearing posts as undermining transparency and thwarting community attempts to recoup their cultural heritage. In the Vishnu icon’s case, the webpage was removed even before the physical object left the museum gallery.

“It’s expected that you keep those records because it’s part of the provenance,” said Sally M. Yerkovich, who is leading revisions of the International Council of Museums’ ethics code, a project expected to complete in 2025. “The best practice is to disclose as much info as you have and as much as you feel comfortable sharing.”

Although returning looted artifacts can sometimes be embarrassing for museums, repatriation experts said that cultural organizations have a responsibility to keep the public informed about those decisions. Deleting web entries for repatriated artworks can obscure the historical record.

“We are public institutions that talk about holding our collections in the public trust,” Victoria Reed, a provenance curator at the Museum of Fine Arts, Boston, told ARTnews . “If we have a responsibility to move something from public view, we have a responsibility to explain to our audiences why.”

The Museum of Fine Arts upkeeps its online records, updating them with information about repatriations  and why it happened. For example, a post for a terracotta sculpture that was repatriated in April 2022 includes a brief timeline about deliberations with the Malian government that started in 2013 and resulted in the object’s return.

Officials at the Met Museum have stood by their practice of deleting online entries, saying that its policies are made alongside curators, conservators, archivists, and legal counsel; however a spokesman said employees are now looking into the possibility of keeping repatriated artworks online, as other museums like the Boston MFA have.

That would be the least the museum could do, said Alisha Sijapati, director of the Nepalese Heritage Recovery Campaign. “Why delete it?” she asked in an interview. “It looks like they don’t want to take responsibility for what happened.”

More from ARTnews.com Best of ARTnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
ARTnews

Phil Collins’s Collection of Alamo Artifacts Will Head to Texas Museum, Even as Authenticity Questions Loom

Nearly a decade ago, Phil Collins, lead singer of Genesis and the man responsible for the Tarzan soundtrack, agreed to donate his collection of artifacts related to the Battle of the Alamo to Texas. The state promised to build a museum at Alamo Plaza in San Antonio, but now that the museum is close to completion, some have questioned whether certain objects in the collection are real. In recent years, the authenticity of the objects that supposedly came out of the Battle of the Alamo have come under increasing scrutiny. In Forget the Alamo: The Rise and Fall of an American...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
ARTnews

Activists Spray Painting in Western Australia, Frye Art Museum Names Director, and More: Morning Links for January 20, 2023

To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter. The Headlines ANOTHER ART ATTACK. On Thursday, protesters at the Art Gallery of Western Australia in Perth spray painted the logo for the oil and gas company Woodside atop a prized Frederick McCubbin painting, the Guardian reports. The piece was covered with clear perspex, apparently preventing it from serious damage. One person was arrested. In a statement, the activists alleged that Woodside is causing the “ongoing desecration of sacred Murujuga rock art” because of its activities on the Burrup peninsula, north of Perth. Woodside, for its part, said that there has not been any impact on the 50,000-year-old rock art in...
VERMONT STATE
ARTnews

Brazilian Collector Sues Detroit Museum to Obtain Van Gogh Painting

A Brazilian collector filed suit yesterday against the Detroit Institute of Arts, claiming that a van Gogh painting that he had been trying to find for years is currently hanging in a blockbuster show devoted to the artist at the museum. The collector, Gustavo Soter, alleges that Une liseuse de romans (1888) is worth more than $5 million. It is right now featured in “Van Gogh in America,” an exhibition that toasts the DIA’s reputation as the first museum in the U.S. to purchase a work by the artist. In that show, Une liseuse de romans’s wall text says it is...
DETROIT, IL
ARTnews

South Korea Says the Country’s Top Modern Art Museum Mishandled Its Acquisitions and Funding

South Korea’s Ministry of Culture, Sports, and Tourism said that the National Museum of Modern and Contemporary Art (MMCA) in Seoul, the top modern art museum in the country, made suspect financial last year. The findings were uncovered during an internal audit the agency conducted between October and December of last year. MMCA director Youn Bum-Mo addressed the report’s findings, which relate to art acquisitions and revenue spending, in a press conference on Tuesday. He said he would use the report’s findings, which allege 16 counts of illegality, to “improve” the museum. According to the ministry, the state-backed museum failed to comply...
ARTnews

Guatemalan Government Illegally Exported Ancient Mayan Throne for Met Exhibit, Indigenous Communities Say

A scathing public letter signed by the Guatemalan Collective for the Defense of Heritage claims a Mayan throne was illegally exported to New York’s Museum of Metropolitan Art against the will of “Indigenous organizations, institutions and archeologists.” The work, titled Throne I, was sent to the Met for restoration, after which it went on view for the museum’s exhibition Lives of the Gods: Divinity in Maya Art. Guatemalan officials granted a “rare temporary export authorization” for the eight-century throne and a similarly dated panel as part of a “reciprocal loan agreement” with the museum, The Art Newspaper reported Wednesday. “We are vigilant of the actions of the...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ARTnews

2,000-Year-Old Cemetery in Siberia Leads Archaeologists to Discover New Culture

Archaeologists in Siberia have identified a previously unknown culture after workers bulldozing land uncovered an ancient gravesite. In 2021, as they were removing a hill, workers in the Russian city of Krasnoyarsk happened upon old skeletons and more. The hill, as it turned out, was not a hill but a kurgan, a raised mass that held burial chamber within, and the skeletons were 2,000 years old. Archaeologists from the the Siberian Federal University, working under the leadership of Dmitry Vinogradov, got to work and discovered that the skeletons and the burial mound belonged to a culture that had never before been identified. According...
ARTnews

Archaeologists Found the Oldest Weapons Created in the Americas, Expanding the Timeline of Human Invention

Archaeologists have discovered 14 stemmed projectile points at the Cooper’s Field excavation site in Western Idaho from 13,200 to 16,000 years ago. The “razor sharp” points range in size from about half an inch to 2 inches long. They were also 2,3000 years older than ones previously found in the area, making them the oldest ever found in the Americas. A research paper on the findings said the discovery included other stone tools, animal bone fragments, and “substantial amounts of lithic debris” (usually found in areas where stone tools are produced), providing additional details on how early humans in the...
Robb Report

The Grand Egyptian Museum, the World’s Largest Archaeological Institution, Is Opening This Year

About 20 years ago, the Egyptian government held an international competition for the design of a new museum near the pyramids of Giza. Now, after decades of planning, one of the longest-awaited and most highly anticipated institutions in the world is getting ready for its christening. The Great Egyptian Museum (GEM) has announced it will finally open its doors in 2023, and when it debuts, the complex will be home to the largest, most complex collection of ancient treasures and artifacts in the world. Designed by Dublin-based Heneghan Peng Architects, the striking new institution is located outside of Cairo, and perhaps the...
ARTnews

A Massive Viking Hall was Unearthed in Denmark: “The Largest Find” in a Decade

The remains of a Viking hall has been uncovered by archaeologists from the Historical Museum of Northern Jutland in Denmark. Unlike any other known in the area, it is the biggest building of its kind found in more than a decade. “This is the largest Viking Age find of this nature in more than ten years, and we have not seen anything like it before here in North Jutland, even though it has only been partially excavated,” archaeologist and excavation leader Thomas Rune Knudsen said in a statement. “We only had the opportunity to excavate part of the hall, but there...
TheDailyBeast

Did Russian Archaeologists Really Discover a New Ancient Culture?

Do you ever find yourself performing a task only to find that someone—possibly even you—has already done the work? Something similar happened to a team near the Russian city of Krasnoyarsk, in Siberia, in 2018. While construction workers were flattening land in preparation for a new cemetery, they discovered that they were on the site of a 2,000-year-old tomb. What are the chances? Now, scientists from the Siberian Federal University claim that the tomb holds evidence of a new, previously unknown ancient culture. But does it?According to the story, first published in Haaretz and now making the rounds on archeological...
ARTnews

Archaeologists Uncover Intact 52-Foot-Long Ancient Papyrus from 50 BCE

Egyptian archaeologists have uncovered an intact ancient papyrus, dating back to 50 BCE, in what experts in the country are calling the first discovery of its kind in a century. The 52-foot-long papyrus was found in the Saqqara archaeological area. The ancient artifact contains declarations and spells from the Pharaonic Book of the Dead to assist those who have passed away in their afterlives. Egypt’s Secretary General of the Supreme Council of Antiquities, Mostafa Waziri, announced the discovery earlier this week during an Archaeologists’ Day event organized by the Egypt Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities. Waziri said the papyrus, which...
ARTnews

Controversy Over Artist’s Photograph of Child in Tub Spurs Jamie Lee Curtis to Delete Instagram Post

Actress Jamie Lee Curtis became the subject of controversy this week after she posted an Instagram that included photographer Betsy Schneider’s image of a child in a makeshift bathtub. On Thursday, Curtis explained that she understood the initial Instagram, a view of an office that she had furnished with chairs used in her recent film Everything Everywhere All at Once, may have “disturbed some people.” While that since-deleted post from last week may have been intended to focus more on the chairs, conservative pundits latched onto the Schneider photograph hanging on a nearby wall. Curtis did not name Schneider as the photograph’s...
ARIZONA STATE
petapixel.com

Dora Maar: A Great Photographer Hidden Behind the Master of Painting

In the inevitable tide of recognition of so many women artists of the past 20th century who passed simply as muses, lovers, wives or companions, when their work was truly as strong, beautiful and original as that of their partner, Dora Maar, for many reasons, occupies a special place. Maar...
CNET

Museum Asks Public to Reinvent a Classic Painting, With Wild Results

Girl With a Pearl Earring? More like Guy With an Apple AirPod. The Mauritshuis museum in The Hague put out an open call for creative takes on Johannes Vermeer's classic 17th century painting -- with some bizarre and delightful results. Scroll through posts tagged #mygirlwithapearl on Instagram and you'll find...
ARTnews

ARTnews

12K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1902, ARTnews is the oldest and most widely circulated art magazine in the world.

 https://www.artnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy